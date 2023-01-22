Read full article on original website
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
Channel 6000
Portland sees calm before next storm
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of dry weather is expected for western Oregon and Washington Wednesday. Morning fog will be slow to clear as an air stagnation advisory remains along the Willamette Valley. Afternoon sunshine will help warm temperatures back into the upper 40s. The mild conditions will last into Thursday.
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion for sale at $3.5 million gets fast offer
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels was listed for sale on Jan. 8, and 11 days later an offer was accepted. The asking price: $3.5 million. Terry Sprague of LUXE Forbes Global Properties credits the...
Wednesday brings partial clearing after early fog, low clouds in Portland; high 49
If you liked Tuesday’s weather, you’ll get another helping Wednesday. Portland will see some patchy fog early in the day and then cloudy skies should clear to mostly sunny by the afternoon. The National Weather Service says high pressure over the region is keeping us dry and bringing...
earnthenecklace.com
Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?
The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
Portland-area homeless count starts this week
The Portland-area count of how many people are currently experiencing homelessness, required by the federal government, will start Wednesday and continue for seven days. For the first time, Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties will pool resources in an effort to collect more accurate data than in years past. They will rely on paid employees and volunteers to canvass, looking for and talking with people living unsheltered.
Gunderson plans to lay off 101 when it closes Portland railcar factory
Railcar manufacturer Gunderson plans to begin laying off 101 employees in March as it shuts down production at its site in Northwest Portland. The Greenbrier Cos., the Lake Oswego company that owns Gunderson, attributed the layoffs to “a slowdown in business” in a notice Wednesday to Portland political leaders.
600+ City of Portland employees prepare to strike
Over 600 employees with the City of Portland announced Tuesday that they will go on strike.
Portland looks to increase electric vehicle charging at new apartment complexes
Portland hopes to make electric vehicle charging – and hence ownership – easier for renters and others in apartments, particularly low-income residents and people of color, who are among those with the lowest EV purchase rates. The Portland City Council is considering a proposal to require new multi-family...
10 Oregon restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists
Several Oregon restaurants and chefs were named as James Beard semifinalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards.
Portland ranks only No. 14 for cheese lovers? We don’t think so
Another day, another city ranking, but this time we have some questions. LawnStarter ranked 2023′s Best Cities for Cheese Lovers -- and Portland landed at an embarrassing No. 14. How is this possible? Oregon is home to Tillamook, to Rogue Creamery, to 1.25 million cows. LawnStarter appears to be...
These Portland plant shops rank as some of the best in the U.S.
Portland anthophiles rejoice, you are surrounded by some of the best plant shops around. According to Yelp.com, three of the 50 best plant stores in the U.S. and Canada are here in Portland.
opb.org
Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
kptv.com
Winter isn’t finished yet; colder days return in final days of January
We all know January as been very mild. Temperatures are running several degrees above average; the official climate station at PDX hasn’t even dropped below 32 degrees! That mild weather continues through Friday and probably Saturday too, but then we see a change in the last 4 days of the month.
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
Clark College Jazz Fest, Fine Print Art Fair, and Bang on a Can All-Stars: 15 things to do this week
It’s a jazzy sort of weekend with several live music shows to choose from including the “more bang for your buck” Clark College Jazz Festival to the innovative Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble’s winter concert. If jazz isn’t your thing, we’ve got more Lunar New Year celebrations and an interactive theater version of “Clue.”
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
Channel 6000
Oregon receives $3 million in rental assistance funding to deal with ‘urgent crisis’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers announced Tuesday that the U.S. Treasury is providing the state with more than $3 million in rental assistance funding. More than $2 million will go to Oregon Housing and Community Services while over $1 million was given to the City of Portland. “This...
