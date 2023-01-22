Read full article on original website
Related
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion for sale at $3.5 million gets fast offer
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels was listed for sale on Jan. 8, and 11 days later an offer was accepted. The asking price: $3.5 million. Terry Sprague of LUXE Forbes Global Properties credits the...
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
Things go entirely wrong for the last witch of her kind in ‘Season of the Bruja’
Portland author Aaron Durán’s debut graphic novel “Season of the Bruja” hit shelves to be sold Jan. 24 from OniPress, but it was a decade in the making. “You didn’t see the 10 years before that led up to it,” said Durán. “I’ve played with this story idea before, these characters, and they’ve gone through different evolutions.”
Portland ranks only No. 14 for cheese lovers? We don’t think so
Another day, another city ranking, but this time we have some questions. LawnStarter ranked 2023′s Best Cities for Cheese Lovers -- and Portland landed at an embarrassing No. 14. How is this possible? Oregon is home to Tillamook, to Rogue Creamery, to 1.25 million cows. LawnStarter appears to be...
earnthenecklace.com
Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?
The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’
For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
Gunderson plans to lay off 101 when it closes Portland railcar factory
Railcar manufacturer Gunderson plans to begin laying off 101 employees in March as it shuts down production at its site in Northwest Portland. The Greenbrier Cos., the Lake Oswego company that owns Gunderson, attributed the layoffs to “a slowdown in business” in a notice Wednesday to Portland political leaders.
Portland looks to increase electric vehicle charging at new apartment complexes
Portland hopes to make electric vehicle charging – and hence ownership – easier for renters and others in apartments, particularly low-income residents and people of color, who are among those with the lowest EV purchase rates. The Portland City Council is considering a proposal to require new multi-family...
New trial in infamous 1996 rape and murder of Susi Larsen begins in Washington County
Billy Oatney was long ago tried, convicted and sentenced to death for the 1996 rape and murder of Susi Larsen, a 34-year-old graphic designer who lived in Lake Oswego and was engaged to be married. Now, a quarter-century later, Oatney, 60, is back in a Washington County courtroom for a...
Portland will pay more than $600,000 for 3 new armed security agents at City Hall
Portland’s surging private security price tag increased further Wednesday after elected leaders agreed to hire a specialized protection team for City Hall whose assignment remains shrouded in secrecy. The City Council unanimously authorized a $661,000 increase to its existing private security contract to bring on three new armed agents...
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
kptv.com
Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise...
Intel won’t build $700 million ‘mega lab’ in Hillsboro after all
Multiple news reports say Intel has scrapped plans to develop a $700 million "mega lab" at its Jones Farm campus in Hillsboro, part of ongoing downsizing at the international chipmaking company.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Dognapped Dogs Returned, a Ban on Kangaroo Shoes, and the Fight to Protect Abortion Rights
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Whoopee-doo, get ready...
WWEEK
Multnomah County’s Top Prosecutor Is Betting His Future on an Aggressive Program Designed to Keep Violent Offenders Out of Prison
JJ Derie was looking at hard time. The 40-year-old was addicted to meth and living on Portland’s streets when he shot Tyler Roley in the knee over a stolen dog in September 2020. After Roley identified him to police, Derie, 40, was arrested six months later and charged with...
Opinion: Solve shortage of public defenders by paying them like prosecutors
Rogoway is a long-time criminal defense attorney in private practice primarily representing court-appointed clients in both state and federal court. She lives in Portland. There have been countless opinions on what should be done about Oregon’s ongoing criminal defense crisis. But any permanent solution should be driven by members of the indigent criminal defense community, who best understand why there is a crisis and what can and should be done to fix it.
KATU.com
Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car
PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
These Portland plant shops rank as some of the best in the U.S.
Portland anthophiles rejoice, you are surrounded by some of the best plant shops around. According to Yelp.com, three of the 50 best plant stores in the U.S. and Canada are here in Portland.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Stately Portland Heights Tudor by architect Richard Sundeleaf is for sale at $2.2 million
The history of a house for sale is important. Not only does a new owner want to understand the ups and downs and updates of a structure over time, but knowing the provenance — who designed it — adds another layer of interest and possibly cachet if a celebrated architect was involved.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0