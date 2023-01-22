Read full article on original website
delidded core
3d ago
SO, given that statistic, it should be obvious that the poor guy in the boondocks should be forced to buy a Tesla and live exactly like people in the city....
5
???✌
3d ago
I personally find that to be discrimination. Pay should be the same no matter where you live. And I really do not know what it is. Kate Brown did with all the stimulus money, because there are not very many people that I know that actually even receive them, including me.
2
Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983
Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
Oregon launches abortion hotline aimed at pregnant Idaho residents, other out-of-state callers
Oregon is launching a new abortion hotline offering free legal advice, staffed by pro-bono lawyers from prominent law firms who want to defend abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. The state’s Department of Justice announced the initiative Monday. It is modeled on similar...
Oregon receives $3 million in rental assistance funding to deal with ‘urgent crisis’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers announced Tuesday that the U.S. Treasury is providing the state with more than $3 million in rental assistance funding. More than $2 million will go to Oregon Housing and Community Services while over $1 million was given to the City of Portland. “This...
Northwest, Alaska crabbers strike for better prices
The new year started off with a fizzle for West Coast and Alaska crab fisheries, with fleets in Oregon and Alaska striking for higher ex-vessel prices. In Oregon, the Dungeness Dec. 1 opening was delayed in hopes that meat fill in the crabs would increase, and that levels of domoic acid would decrease in some of the test areas. Equally driving delays was the fleet’s effort of nudging processors’ offers closer to $4.75 per pound, like they started with in 2022, rather than the $2.25 per pound they offered in the advent of the 2023 season.
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Oregon homeowners have a new tool to access home equity
Homeowners across Oregon have a new tool to access their home equity.
Local leaders respond to Oregon governor’s actions on homelessness
Your browser does not support the audio element. Leaders from across Oregon are responding to Gov. Tina Kotek’s initial efforts to respond to the state’s homelessness challenges. “I just would not underscore how big of an issue this is facing my community,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said Tuesday...
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
Oregon bill would ban sale of kangaroo parts, targeting Nike and other shoemakers
A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from kangaroo leather that are routinely sold in...
300,000 Oregonians at risk of losing state health insurance. Here’s why.
An estimated 300,000 Oregonians could lose state health insurance in the next 16 months because they no longer qualify for state coverage made more widely available during the COVID-19 pandemic. All approximately 1.5 million people receiving coverage through the state will soon need to be financially eligible for the program...
