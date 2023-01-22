Read full article on original website
Beachy22
3d ago
most nurses are retired for a reason, burned out , used up, tired of upper management and their crappy uneducated decisions , why go back ?
Reply
7
GoodbyeDemocracy
3d ago
You must be kidding. The one who lives with me left because of bad hospital administration and terrible unit/floor management. Never going back as the cost to get your license back is two years in school even if you’ve been a RN for 35 years.
Reply
2
Billy Madison
3d ago
Lol or just bring back all the people who refuse the vaccination that were fired
Reply
8
Related
Readers respond: Multiple solutions to nursing shortage
As president of the American Nurses Association, a member of the Oregon Nurses Association, and faculty at OHSU School of Nursing, I have seen the impact of the nursing faculty shortage firsthand, (“Oregon health care employers hamstrung by staffing shortage, as the state produces 3rd-fewest nurses per capita,” Jan. 15). I applaud the writer of this story for highlighting an important issue that has impacted Oregonians for years. A healthy Oregon requires a robust nursing workforce in every region of our state, especially in our rural communities.
opb.org
Local leaders respond to Oregon governor’s actions on homelessness
Your browser does not support the audio element. Leaders from across Oregon are responding to Gov. Tina Kotek’s initial efforts to respond to the state’s homelessness challenges. “I just would not underscore how big of an issue this is facing my community,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said Tuesday...
Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed
Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon community college misleadingly markets non-credit cannabis industry courses as certificate programs
If you were hoping to get your degree in pot studies, you’re out of luck. An Oregon community college is offering students a chance to learn all about weed – but contrary to misleading marketing, the courses won’t net students an official college certificate. Billed as “certificates,”...
Oregon bill seeks to expand food assistance for permanent residents, refugees and CFA nations
SALEM, OR. - A new Oregon bill seeks to bridge the divide in who can receive food assistance: the Food for All Oregonians campaign aims to extend food aid to lawful permanent residents, refugees, and citizens of Compact Free Association nations.
Opinion: Solve shortage of public defenders by paying them like prosecutors
Rogoway is a long-time criminal defense attorney in private practice primarily representing court-appointed clients in both state and federal court. She lives in Portland. There have been countless opinions on what should be done about Oregon’s ongoing criminal defense crisis. But any permanent solution should be driven by members of the indigent criminal defense community, who best understand why there is a crisis and what can and should be done to fix it.
300,000 Oregonians at risk of losing state health insurance. Here’s why.
An estimated 300,000 Oregonians could lose state health insurance in the next 16 months because they no longer qualify for state coverage made more widely available during the COVID-19 pandemic. All approximately 1.5 million people receiving coverage through the state will soon need to be financially eligible for the program...
James Schroeder, longtime Medicaid-focused clinician and health care executive, is new head of Oregon Health Authority
Gov. Tina Kotek appointed a 20-year health care veteran earlier this month to lead the Oregon Health Authority, at least temporarily. James Schroeder, who most recently served as CEO of the state’s largest Medicaid insurer, Health Share of Oregon, is her choice for interim director. “James brings over 20...
Channel 6000
Oregon receives $3 million in rental assistance funding to deal with ‘urgent crisis’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers announced Tuesday that the U.S. Treasury is providing the state with more than $3 million in rental assistance funding. More than $2 million will go to Oregon Housing and Community Services while over $1 million was given to the City of Portland. “This...
Oregon’s legal psilocybin program begins, but services are not yet available
While national headlines might make it sounds like psychedelic mushrooms are now available for adults in Oregon, that’s not the case. Oregon’s legal therapeutic psilocybin program officially began on Jan. 2, but there are currently no licensed facilities, facilitators or even manufacturers of the substance, all of which are required, at the same time, for legal consumption of “magic mushrooms” in the state.
Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses
A group of nearly 100 small businesses, nonprofits and user groups called Protect Oregon Recreation recently announced its support of Senate Bill 754, new legislation in Salem of great interest to the recreation industry. The post Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon’s coronavirus cases remain relatively flat as hospitalizations fall
Oregon health officials reported flat coronavirus case numbers this week and declining hospitalizations, with a potential for reductions into March. The state recorded 2,174 new reported COVID-19 cases this week, a single-digit increase over the previous week that keeps the average daily caseload around 300 known cases, though that doesn’t capture at-home tests.
State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis
Officials have approved a plan for spending $10 million of emergency funding to address Oregon’s public defender crisis, which has left hundreds of people languishing in jails or in the community awaiting legal representation. Last month, the Joint Legislative Emergency Board allocated $10 million to help the state hire more public defenders. It asked the […] The post State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon primate research facility under scrutiny after deaths
A state lawmaker in Oregon is using thousands of pages of redacted documents he sought for more than a year to launch legislation demanding more accountability and oversight of a primate research facility with a long history of complaints. Incidents at the Oregon National Primate Research Center, associated with Oregon’s...
kptv.com
Oregon lawmakers announce $3 million in new rental assistance funding
OREGON. (KPTV) – Oregon lawmakers announced more than $3 million in additional rental assistance funding in a release Tuesday. The funding follows Gov. Tina Kotek declaring a “Homelessness State of Emergency” following her inauguration and unveiling a $130 million budget plan. “This funding comes at a crucial...
Lam Research, one of Oregon’s largest manufacturers, will lay off 7% of staff
Lam Research, one of Oregon’s largest manufacturing employers, said Wednesday it plans to lay off 7% of its workforce as it responds to cooling market demand and restrictions on sales to China. Lam makes tools for semiconductor production. The Silicon Valley company has about 4,000 employees at its 52-acre...
WWEEK
There’s an Overlap Between Chronic Homelessness and What Oregon Does Worst
In Oregon, a state heralded for its recreational outdoor lifestyle, a state whose largest city has a massive community of bike riders, there is a chronic shortage of rehab beds for patients with brain injuries. How?. Despite the intersection of untreated brain trauma and our crisis of untreated mental illness...
Oregon launches abortion hotline aimed at pregnant Idaho residents, other out-of-state callers
Oregon is launching a new abortion hotline offering free legal advice, staffed by pro-bono lawyers from prominent law firms who want to defend abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. The state’s Department of Justice announced the initiative Monday. It is modeled on similar...
Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law
A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers. Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Readers respond: Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s homeless emergency declaration necessary
Congratulations to Gov. Tina Kotek. Her state of emergency declaration on homelessness was needed several years ago, (“Gov. Tina Kotek sworn into office,” Jan. 9). I hope she includes people like Katrina Holland and Jessie Burke as she works forward on a path to resolve the crisis. The...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 8