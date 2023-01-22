ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Wanted Taylorsville rape suspect arrested by SLCPD

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hours after Taylorsville police asked the public to be on the lookout for an aggravated rape suspect, the wanted man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City police. “Christopher Browning was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department around...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kjzz.com

Taylorsville police search for aggravated rape suspect, community warned to be cautious

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement are continuing the search for the suspect of an aggravated rape that took place in Taylorsville earlier in January. Representatives of the Taylorsville Police Department reported that 43-year-old Christopher Browning is believed to still be in Utah after being accused of attacking a woman he was not romantically involved with and raping her at her home on Jan. 18.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

Police find missing Sandy woman safe, silver alert canceled

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police have said Lynda Bridge has been located and is safely at home with her family. The silver alert has been canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing Sandy woman. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for an 81-year-old woman...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say

SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Body found in old limestone kiln in northern Salt Lake foothills

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating the death of a person who was found inside an old limestone kiln in north Salt Lake City. Police received a report of a possible death Wednesday in the foothills above 1100 N. Beck Street. Officers used a drone and discovered the body, then hiked to the kiln and discovered that the person was dead, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
fox10phoenix.com

How an app saved a 14-year-old girl kidnapped, taken to Airbnb

SALT LAKE CITY - A quick-thinking 14-year-old girl used a smartphone app to get help after she was kidnapped and taken to an Airbnb, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said early Saturday morning, officers received a notification from the SafeUT app that a teenage girl had been taken and was being held hostage by an older adult male.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

AMBER ALERT CANCELED: West Jordan PD says missing 7-year-old girl found

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Officials from the City of West Jordan have confirmed that Amelia Arredondo, 7, has been found. According to Officer Alondra Zavalia with the West Jordan Police Department, authorities received a report of a juvenile, later identified as Arredondo, being abducted from her home at 10:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

2 injured in Ogden shooting; police searching for gunman

OGDEN — Police in Ogden were looking for a gunman in a shooting early Sunday that injured two people. Police responded to reports of gunshots at 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses heard the shots coming from a road behind 25th Street called Electric Alley, Ogden police said. The area has multiple parking lots with access to bars.
OGDEN, UT

