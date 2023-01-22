Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Birthday party at Salt Lake hotel ends in gunfire, 2 men shot
During a birthday party celebration at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel, three people suffered injuries, two of them from being shot.
Gephardt Daily
Wanted Taylorsville rape suspect arrested by SLCPD
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hours after Taylorsville police asked the public to be on the lookout for an aggravated rape suspect, the wanted man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City police. “Christopher Browning was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department around...
Man released from Utah prison after 24 years arrested in new rape investigation
A man who police say walked away from a halfway house and raped a woman in her home has been arrested after having already served 24 years for a different rape case.
kjzz.com
Taylorsville police search for aggravated rape suspect, community warned to be cautious
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement are continuing the search for the suspect of an aggravated rape that took place in Taylorsville earlier in January. Representatives of the Taylorsville Police Department reported that 43-year-old Christopher Browning is believed to still be in Utah after being accused of attacking a woman he was not romantically involved with and raping her at her home on Jan. 18.
ABC 4
Police find missing Sandy woman safe, silver alert canceled
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police have said Lynda Bridge has been located and is safely at home with her family. The silver alert has been canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing Sandy woman. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for an 81-year-old woman...
ksl.com
'You're going to see what kind of monster I am,' fugitive allegedly tells woman before assault
TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police say absconded from a halfway house after recently being released from prison is in custody again following a violent assault on a woman in her 70s who had befriended the man while he was incarcerated. New court documents outline the disturbing details of...
ksl.com
Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say
SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
ksl.com
Body found in old limestone kiln in northern Salt Lake foothills
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating the death of a person who was found inside an old limestone kiln in north Salt Lake City. Police received a report of a possible death Wednesday in the foothills above 1100 N. Beck Street. Officers used a drone and discovered the body, then hiked to the kiln and discovered that the person was dead, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
fox10phoenix.com
How an app saved a 14-year-old girl kidnapped, taken to Airbnb
SALT LAKE CITY - A quick-thinking 14-year-old girl used a smartphone app to get help after she was kidnapped and taken to an Airbnb, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said early Saturday morning, officers received a notification from the SafeUT app that a teenage girl had been taken and was being held hostage by an older adult male.
Two hospitalized in ‘likely targeted’ Ogden shooting
A shooting in Ogden left two people hospitalized early Sunday morning in what was a "likely targeted" incident, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
KUTV
Abduction suspect reportedly turned herself in after receiving AMBER Alert
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 7-year-old West Jordan was located less than a half-hour after authorities issued an AMBER Alert announcing the girl's abduction. The woman accused in the abduction allegedly drove to the nearest police station after receiving the AMBER Alert naming her as a suspect. The...
KSLTV
Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Saratoga Springs man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered Monday to spend at least one year and up to 20 years in prison for causing the death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, who was riding his bike when he was struck last April in West Jordan.
Hillcrest High School student found with gun after fight with officer
A 14-year-old Hillcrest High student was involved in a "scuffle" with a school resource officer Monday, in which the officer found that the student was carrying a gun in his waistband.
ksl.com
Probation ordered for Utah man who assaulted school bus driver, neighbors
FARMINGTON — A South Weber man who assaulted a school bus driver through the window and threatened to shoot everyone on the bus has been sentenced to two years of probation, as well as a stint in a mental health program. Barry Gene Bambrough, 66, was sentenced last week...
KSLTV
Jury trial begins for mom accused of causing her 6-year-old’s death over potty training
WEST JORDAN, Utah — The jury trial for a mom accused of child abuse and aggravated murder in causing the death of her son began Monday. Prosecutors said the alleged abuse was related to potty training. Reyna Flores-Rosales, 34, has been charged with three counts of child abuse, a...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake police update community on drug trafficking investigation, warn of bath salts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police Department Chief Mike Brown joined representatives of other law enforcement agencies Tuesday morning to provide a community update on a lengthy drug trafficking investigation concerning the illicit drug bath salts that has been impacting the Salt Lake Valley and it's surrounding areas.
ABC 4
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: West Jordan PD says missing 7-year-old girl found
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Officials from the City of West Jordan have confirmed that Amelia Arredondo, 7, has been found. According to Officer Alondra Zavalia with the West Jordan Police Department, authorities received a report of a juvenile, later identified as Arredondo, being abducted from her home at 10:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.
Two people seriously wounded in early morning Ogden shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a parking lot near 25th and Jefferson Street in Ogden.
ksl.com
2 injured in Ogden shooting; police searching for gunman
OGDEN — Police in Ogden were looking for a gunman in a shooting early Sunday that injured two people. Police responded to reports of gunshots at 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses heard the shots coming from a road behind 25th Street called Electric Alley, Ogden police said. The area has multiple parking lots with access to bars.
SLCPD Gang Unit arrests fugitive, retrieves illegal handgun
The Salt Lake City Police Department's Gang Unit and Bike Squad chased down a vehicle Sunday, arresting a fugitive allegedly in possession of a gun, according to a press release.
