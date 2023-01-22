Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Former Alabama prep star makes NFL All-Rookie team
After being selected by The Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America as the best punter in the NFL during the 2022 campaign, it’s no surprise that New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones is the punt returner on this season’s All-Rookie team. The PFWA released its...
Bryce Young ‘is going to be as good as he wants to be,’ Evan Neal says
The New York Giants made Evan Neal the first Alabama player picked in the 2022 NFL Draft when they selected the offensive lineman with the seventh choice on April 28. In the 2023 NFL Draft, quarterback Bryce Young could be the first player picked from the Crimson Tide. :. ·...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Who are possible candidates to become Alabama’s next offensive coordinator?
After being anticipated for months, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was hired Tuesday in the same role for the New England Patriots. This will mark the fifth time in the past seven seasons that Alabama will have a new offensive coordinator. Three of the four previous hires in that span came from the NFL in Brian Daboll (2017), Steve Sarkisian (2019) and O’Brien (2021), although Sarkisian and O’Brien both had extensive backgrounds in college.
Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB
Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
Alabama’s Jordan Battle withdraws from Senior Bowl
Former Alabama safety Jordan Battle has withdrawn from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials confirmed Tuesday. Battle was still listed on the Senior Bowl official game roster distributed to media on Monday, but was not included in an online “reveal” of defensive back position groups Tuesday. It was not immediately clear what was Battle’s reason for pulling out of the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase.
How Hugh Freeze is changing Auburn football’s recruitment of QBs
In the Bryan Harsin era of Auburn football, a constant question around the program concerned who would quarterback the offense, but also who was the next one afterward. What did the pipeline look like?. Following Bo Nix’s departure, the Tigers relied on the transfer portal for starters. Its 2021 signee...
Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker will participate in Senior Bowl week, but won’t play in game
Former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, but won’t play in the game due to the knee injury he suffered in November. Hooker, the 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, will participate in key off-field activities in the week...
ESPN projects Georgia player to be picked No. 1 in NFL draft over Will Anderson, Bryce Young
The 2023 NFL draft begins three months from Friday, and Alabama will have two players with a shot to be chosen No. 1 overall. Will Anderson and Bryce Young both have a chance to the Tide’s first No. 1 overall pick since Harry Gilmer in 1948, but the latest mock draft published Wednesday by ESPN’s Mel Kiper has a Georgia player taken instead.
New Titans GM eager to see how Derrick Henry sizes up
The new general manager of the Tennessee Titans played running back at Florida and for two NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Ran Carthon’s father, Maurice Carthon, played eight seasons as a fullback and worked 19 seasons as an assistant coach in the NFL, starting as a running-backs coach.
