Tedsfiles
3d ago

The key difference is Biden broke the law and will get away with it. Trump didn't, but will be prosecuted. Rigged system. Administrative Deep State.

JJG in PSL
3d ago

Biden is “cooperating”. Why wouldn’t he? The feds are allowing his own personal lawyers (who may or may not have clearance) to retrieve the docs and the feds declined to even observe. What’s not to cooperate with - the feds gave him everything he could want.

donald yeager
3d ago

If Biden is giving out classified information to the Chinese that is espionage and treason. He should be impeached immediately, does not matter whether is cooperating with FBI or not. Biden is a criminal.

Anthony James

Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs

Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.
SheKnows

Donald Trump Was Reportedly Behind Melania's Snub of Inviting Jill Biden to the White House for Tea

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After Joe Biden was elected president in 2020, the transition of power was supposed to begin. If anyone remembers that time, Donald Trump made it very difficult for the incoming administration to get their jobs done, and he’s reportedly the reason why former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t uphold the tradition of welcoming the incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, to the White House.  It was Melania’s former aide Stephanie Grisham, author of I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw...
Salon

It's not just Trump: A sobering new report chronicles the extensive GOP war on democracy

In the days after the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, there was widespread hope across Beltway media that the violence of that day would cool the Donald Trump-fueled Republican hostility towards democracy. Not only had the insurrection itself failed but so had all the other efforts Trump had made to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump and his allies had made over 200 overtures to state officials to throw out the results of the election, according to the final report of the House-appointed January 6 committee. Trump filed 62 lawsuits in an effort to have the results evacuated, only to see the effort totally fail. A strong majority of Americans are repulsed by Trump's attacks on democracy. Four out of five Americans believe Trump acted "unethically or illegally" in trying to steal the 2020 election and nearly 70% say January 6 was a crisis point for the U.S. Under the circumstances, it was reasonable to expect the GOP to back down from these unpopular anti-democratic activities.
Wild Orchid Media

New Harvard Poll Shows Donald Trump Comfortably Beating Either Biden or Harris in 2024

The latest survey by Harvard-Harris Polling shows that most respondents who are the most likely to actually vote are intending to vote for Trump in 2024. Harvard, one of the most reliable modern polling groups, recently conducted a couple of post-mid-term 2024 presidential election polls. One of those polls pitted former President Donald Trump against current President Joe Biden, and the other had Trump running against current Vice President Kamala Harris.
msn.com

It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves

How many times have you heard President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) berate the Trump tax cuts as “a giveaway to the rich?”. Biden and congressional Democrats now want to let expire major planks of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement, particularly the incentives for American businesses to invest more here at home.
The Independent

‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition

Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
msn.com

Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says

As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
