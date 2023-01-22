Read full article on original website
Coughlin Pushes to Raise NJ’s Minimum SNAP Benefit
WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19th Dist.) wants to raise New Jersey’s monthly “SNAP” benefit from $50 to $95, helping the state’s neediest families put food on their tables. Coughlin’s bill (A5086) would nearly double minimum monthly payments for lower-income recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), part of the Assembly Speaker’s ongoing anti-hunger initiatives. “This is an opportunity for New Jersey to make a strong statement that we will to continue to lead the nation in fighting food insecurity, and make a difference in so many lives,” Coughlin said. His bill is scheduled for a full Assembly vote...
Two troubled N.J. veterans homes would see mandatory upgrades under new bill
COVID-19 devastated the two nursing homes, which saw 200 deaths of residents and staff members and more than 400 infections as the virus initially swept through the state. The post Two troubled N.J. veterans homes would see mandatory upgrades under new bill appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey lawmakers advance bill to crack down on so-called loud ‘boom parties’
A new bill moving forward in Trenton is looking to put an end to so-called “boom parties” that are causing a nuisance for residents of the state.
NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed
Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock) Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”
NJ Behavioral Healthcare Professionals Can Now Apply for up to $180,000 in Student Loan Balance Repayment
TRENTON –New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) is now accepting applications for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program, announced Governor Murphy's office. The purpose of the program is to help recruit and maintain a qualified workforce of behavioral healthcare professionals in order to further Governor Phil Murphy's ongoing goal of expanding access to mental health care on behalf of New Jersey residents. Through funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget last June and a law signed by Governor Murphy last year, this career-specific loan redemption program was created to help address the critical shortage of behavioral health providers in the Garden State....
Helpful Advice If You Still Have Your Old New Jersey Plates
If you've ever had to get Jersey plates on your vehicle, do you know what you're supposed to do with your old plates?. Here's a pro tip for you; you aren't supposed to hold onto your old vehicle plates or toss them in the trash. For some, this may seem...
Residents Urged to Sign up for Health Coverage as Open Enrollment Deadline Nears
Total signups over 321K as residents continue to benefit from record savings; Two weeks left to enroll. More than 321,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first nine weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on November 1, 2022.
NJ Departments of Community Affairs, Health and Environmental Protection launch expanded potential lead exposure mapping tool
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA), in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Tuesday announced the launch of an expanded version of the Potential Lead Exposure Mapping or PLEM tool, which provides new publicly available data that indicate potential sources of lead exposure.
Dentist’s mistake during 1997 root canal led to decades of pain for N.J. man, lawsuit says
A man has filed suit against a dental practice in Monmouth County, claiming he suffered for more than 20 years after the dentist allegedly broke a file in his gums during a root canal procedure. Christopher Rooney, 41, of North Carolina, was a 16-year-old living in New Jersey when he...
NJ law allows contractors to use private inspections
A new law in New Jersey allows developers to contract with private onsite inspection agencies if local construction officials cannot complete an inspection within three days of the requested date. The ultimate approval and final sign-off on a certificate of occupancy will still come from local construction officials, said New...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. gas station
The $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a gas station in Bergen County. Someone bought the lucky ticket at the convenience store in an Exxon station on Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield, New Jersey lottery officials said Wednesday. The $31...
N.J. town faces second lawsuit opposing warehouse-friendly redevelopment area
Resistance to warehouse development in Harrison Township led to a second civil lawsuit filed Saturday in Gloucester County seeking to invalidate a redevelopment plan critics say facilitates massive warehouses, according to court filings. The complaint was brought by Holding Smith, Inc. and Holding Sons & Daughters, Inc., the entities which...
SNAP Benefits Amount to Change in March
(Camden, NJ) – As the SNAP federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing that families and individuals continue to face difficulty affording food, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in June 2022 to establish the State SNAP Minimum Benefit Program that ensured that SNAP recipients receive at least $50 per month in assistance when the federal emergency allotments end. New Jersey is the first state to set a minimum benefit, which required an $18 million investment of state funds.
Spadea: Chris Christie was absolutely right to pull NJ out of this
We spend a lot of time on the morning show discussing the things that need to be fixed, changed and eliminated in New Jersey government in order to move our state forward. Given the fact that New Jersey leads the way in outmigration, taxes and providing one of the worst climates for small business in the nation, we have a lotta work to do.
Murphy administration expands capacity of New Jersey’s behavioral healthcare workforce through student loan repayment incentive
NEW JERSEY – The Murphy Administration today announced that the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) is now accepting applications for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program. The purpose of the program is to help recruit and maintain a qualified workforce of behavioral healthcare professionals in...
Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars
😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
Beware of this new email scam going around New Jersey
With more and more of our lives online, and much of our time and business being tied to our devices, there is no shortage of clever scams out there to take our money and our information. The latest targets more mature people using their computers. This email scam, which imitates...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Dec. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
N.J. sanctuary helps seniors keep their dogs
Almost 12 years ago, Diane Nitto of Manalapan selected a caramel-colored mixed breed pup from a group of adoptable dogs at PetSmart in Freehold. She called him Reggie; he was 3 months old. The pair has been together ever since. Nitto, now 74, gushed, “Reggie is such a good dog...
NJ drivers, a $15 item could avoid a $1,000 ticket this winter
Sure we haven't had much snow this winter, but February is looming and could be saying, "Hold my beer." When snow hits this or any other winter in New Jersey, it's a pain to deal with. Even just to get out of your driveway you have to clear that snow off your car. When you don't get all of it there could be big consequences.
