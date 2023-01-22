(Camden, NJ) – As the SNAP federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing that families and individuals continue to face difficulty affording food, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in June 2022 to establish the State SNAP Minimum Benefit Program that ensured that SNAP recipients receive at least $50 per month in assistance when the federal emergency allotments end. New Jersey is the first state to set a minimum benefit, which required an $18 million investment of state funds.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO