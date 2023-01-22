ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coughlin Pushes to Raise NJ’s Minimum SNAP Benefit

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19th Dist.) wants to raise New Jersey’s monthly “SNAP” benefit from $50 to $95, helping the state’s neediest families put food on their tables. Coughlin’s bill (A5086) would nearly double minimum monthly payments for lower-income recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), part of the Assembly Speaker’s ongoing anti-hunger initiatives. “This is an opportunity for New Jersey to make a strong statement that we will to continue to lead the nation in fighting food insecurity, and make a difference in so many lives,” Coughlin said. His bill is scheduled for a full Assembly vote...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed

Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock) Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”
TAPinto.net

NJ Behavioral Healthcare Professionals Can Now Apply for up to $180,000 in Student Loan Balance Repayment

TRENTON –New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) is now accepting applications for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program, announced Governor Murphy's office. The purpose of the program is to help recruit and maintain a qualified workforce of behavioral healthcare professionals in order to further Governor Phil Murphy's ongoing goal of expanding access to mental health care on behalf of New Jersey residents. Through funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget last June and a law signed by Governor Murphy last year, this career-specific loan redemption program was created to help address the critical shortage of behavioral health providers in the Garden State....
wrnjradio.com

NJ Departments of Community Affairs, Health and Environmental Protection launch expanded potential lead exposure mapping tool

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA), in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Tuesday announced the launch of an expanded version of the Potential Lead Exposure Mapping or PLEM tool, which provides new publicly available data that indicate potential sources of lead exposure.
constructiondive.com

NJ law allows contractors to use private inspections

A new law in New Jersey allows developers to contract with private onsite inspection agencies if local construction officials cannot complete an inspection within three days of the requested date. The ultimate approval and final sign-off on a certificate of occupancy will still come from local construction officials, said New...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. gas station

The $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey for Tuesday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a gas station in Bergen County. Someone bought the lucky ticket at the convenience store in an Exxon station on Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield, New Jersey lottery officials said Wednesday. The $31...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
camdencounty.com

SNAP Benefits Amount to Change in March

(Camden, NJ) – As the SNAP federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing that families and individuals continue to face difficulty affording food, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in June 2022 to establish the State SNAP Minimum Benefit Program that ensured that SNAP recipients receive at least $50 per month in assistance when the federal emergency allotments end. New Jersey is the first state to set a minimum benefit, which required an $18 million investment of state funds.
CAMDEN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Murphy administration expands capacity of New Jersey’s behavioral healthcare workforce through student loan repayment incentive

NEW JERSEY – The Murphy Administration today announced that the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) is now accepting applications for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program. The purpose of the program is to help recruit and maintain a qualified workforce of behavioral healthcare professionals in...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Stop the noise – NJ moves to ban boom cars

😡 Boom car parties can literally shake the ground and rattle windows. 🚨 Police could impound these vehicles, and destroy them. With music so loud it literally shakes the ground and rattles windows, the 'boom car' is being targeted by state lawmakers in New Jersey. Residents along the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. sanctuary helps seniors keep their dogs

Almost 12 years ago, Diane Nitto of Manalapan selected a caramel-colored mixed breed pup from a group of adoptable dogs at PetSmart in Freehold. She called him Reggie; he was 3 months old. The pair has been together ever since. Nitto, now 74, gushed, “Reggie is such a good dog...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
