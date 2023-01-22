Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup pricing leak corroborates earlier rumors of a price hike in Europe
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may not land with significant hardware upgrades over last year's phones but they'll still manage to cost quite a bit more, with a price hike in the region of €100 expected across the board in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Android Galaxy S...
GuliKit Hall Effect joystick upgrade kit said to eliminate Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift
The Switch has remained a reliable income stream for Nintendo since the console's release nearly six years ago, with over 114 million units sold since March 2017. For reference, the Switch has matched lifetime Wii and Wii U sales combined and is only a few million units shy of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color. However, the Switch has been notorious for Joy-Con drift, a hardware problem that results in joysticks steering in certain directions, often without user input.
Insane Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 configuration (64 GB, 2 X 8 TB) hits Amazon priced accordingly
While the latest Asus ROG Strix laptops are still not available for purchase, GreatPriceTech is unleashing customized configurations of last year's models that come with generous memory and storage, but also high prices to match the changes. The custom-upgraded Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (model G533QS-DS98, released back in 2021) with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with a pair of 8 TB PCIe SSDs and 64 GB DDR4 memory is available for an eye-watering US$8,568 via Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera hardware details and boosted Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 confirmed in hands-on leak
The Galaxy S23 Ultra has been outed in full an entire week before its official debut. Camera samples showcasing the phone's low-light and zoom performance, as well as its impressive new selfie camera were revealed recently, and hardware details of the Galaxy S23 Ultra have now also leaked. The leaked...
NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 528.24 now available with DLSS 3 support in Hitman 3, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and more
Introduced yesterday, version 528.24 of NVIDIA's GeForce Game Ready Driver package provides support for the DLSS 3 updates scheduled to arrive soon in Hitman 3 and Marvel's Midnight Suns. It also comes with pre-release optimizations for other titles with day-1 DLSS support, such as Dead Space, Forspoken, and Deliver Us Mars.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
OnePlus 11: European pricing and new storage configuration leak as Amazon US confirms North American hardware difference and pre-order date
Roland Quandt and WinFuture have leaked Eurozone prices for the OnePlus 11, the company's only flagship smartphone during the first half of 2023. Reportedly, an ongoing patent dispute between OnePlus and Nokia has scuppered the former's plans to offer the OnePlus 11 in Germany. People living in Germany should still be able to order a OnePlus 11 from another Eurozone country, though. The OnePlus 11 will be available in the Eurozone at the following prices and memory configurations:
Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU in purported Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 36% faster than Apple M2 Max with 38-core GPU in Geekbench OpenCL
Geekbench OpenCL runs of the M2 Max with a 38-core GPU and 64 GB unified memory and a Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with Core i9-13900HK and RTX 4070 Laptop GPU show the Samsung device to be 36% faster in the benchmark. Though not entirely representative of real-world performance benefits, the scores do show that Apple's M2 Max doesn't necessarily outperform Nvidia's offerings contrary to Apple's selective performance numbers during launch.
Abxylute: New Android gaming handheld showcased before US$200 crowdfunding campaign
Abxylute, a start-up, has announced plans to enter the Android gaming handheld market. Primarily, the Abxylute should be best suited for game streaming from services like NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming or Steam Link. However, its MediaTek MT8385 chipset, known as the Genio 350, should prove powerful for some light retro gaming.
Motorola Moto E13 previewed with Android 13 (Go Edition) in three colours
Motorola has unveiled the Moto E13, its first budget smartphone of the year and one that the company announced alongside four new Moto G series smartphones. The Moto E13 has no direct predecessor, like the Moto G13. Instead, the Moto E13 slots in below the Moto E22i and the Moto E22. Presumably, Motorola plans to refresh these smartphones this year too.
Ketchup and toothpaste shown to be effective thermal paste substitutes for cooling 30 W AMD Radeon R7 240
An enthusiast over at the ComputerBase forums has demonstrated that common household items like ketchup, cheese, potato, toothpaste, skin cream, and copper tape among others can substitute for thermal paste in case of an urgent need. The comparison showed the Arctic MX-4 to be the most effective in preventing thermal throttling of a 30 W AMD Radeon R7 240 GPU, but ketchup and toothpaste come across as decent substitutes as well.
Underwhelming AMD RDNA 3 Navi 33 performance leak suggests a mediocre generation for midrange GPUs might be on the cards
AMD released the RDNA 3 Navi 33 GPU inside the company’s mobile RX 7600 and RX 7700S boards at CES. We are yet to see a desktop AMD board feature the chip. But, if the latest report from leaker All_The_Watts is accurate, the entry-level/midrange RX 7000 cards using the Navi 33 GPU may not be as powerful as previously rumored.
Cryptominers are selling used GPUs as new with repainted VRAM chips
The entire Ethereum network is transitioning to a proof-of-stake consensus, so GPU mining is probably going to become unprofitable soon, especially without any solid proof-of-work alternative on the horizon during the bear market. Chinese miners have been dumping their GPUs since spring of 2021, and we have seen a gradual return to MSRP for most of the RTX 3000 and RX 6000 models last year. A used card would usually sell for maybe 50% of MSRP or even lower in bulk, but some miners are not willing to go this low and try to sell used cards as new products. Buyers can usually spot this type of rip-off as they identify missing seals, stickers, and discolored chips, yet some miners are now employing a new trick that involves repainting the memory chips, as reported by YouTuber Iskandar Souza and GPU repair specialist Paulo Gomes.
Hisense PL1 4K laser ultra short throw projector launches with 2,100 lumens brightness
The Hisense PL1 ultra short throw projector has arrived in Europe, now available in countries including the UK, Italy and France. Showcased at CES 2023, the gadget has a 4K UHD resolution and a screen size of 80 to 120-in (~203 to 305 cm). A DLP laser light source can generate up to 2,100 lumens brightness and is expected to last 25,000 hours. The company claims the laser projector consumes half as much energy as the equivalent LCD TV.
MacBook Air 13 and MacBook Air 15 powered by 3 nm Apple M3 expected to launch in H2 2023
Apple may launch the MacBook Air 13 and MacBook Air 15 sometime in the second half of 2023, according to supply chain information. The upcoming MacBook Airs will be powered by the Apple M3 SoC, which will be fabbed on TSMC's considerably expensive N3E process. Apple recently announced the M2...
Rumor | OnePlus "Concept Two" to be revealed at MWC 2023
OnePlus has scheduled its international launch for its latest premium smartphone long before MWC 2023 begins, yet will still probably bring the third-gen Hasselblad-branded flagship to the major show. However, according to a new tip, the OEM might have something even newer to exhibit as well. The company unveiled the...
Mastercard, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Mastercard Incorporated MA to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion before the opening bell. Mastercard shares rose 0.4% to $383.98 in after-hours trading.
Dismal AMD RDNA 3 refresh rumor suggests all RDNA 3+ RX 7000 SKUs have been canned
Back in November 2022, we reported that AMD might be working on a revised Navi 31 GPU capable of reaching 3 GH+ clock speeds. The GPU was said to be featured in the Radeon RX 7990 XTX, RX 7950 XTX, and RX 7950 XT boards. Some termed this possible refresh as the RDNA 3+. Now, hardware leaker @All_The_Watts claims on Twitter that the RDNA 3+ has been canceled.
Sony Float Run launches to set users free from in-ear bud instability while working out
Sony has just followed its innovative LinkBuds up with Float Run, a whole new type of earphone pitched at those who like to keep their audio peripherals on them while staying active. The Japanese electronics stalwart has come up with the term "off-ear" to describe the Float Run buds, which,...
Samsung Galaxy M54 leaks with design changes compared to Galaxy M53
MySmartPrice has leaked press images of the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, over three months after details about the handset surfaced online. According to the website, Samsung plans to present the Galaxy M54 5G shortly after the Galaxy S23 series, which is due on February 1. MySmartPrice has not shared a specific release date yet, nor pricing information for any region.
