Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera hardware details and boosted Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 confirmed in hands-on leak
The Galaxy S23 Ultra has been outed in full an entire week before its official debut. Camera samples showcasing the phone's low-light and zoom performance, as well as its impressive new selfie camera were revealed recently, and hardware details of the Galaxy S23 Ultra have now also leaked. The leaked...
FCC outlines specifications for Xiaomi POCO F5 series smartphone ahead of North American release
Xiaomi has certified a member of the POCO F5 series with the FCC, indicating its intentions to sell the device in North America. Seemingly the POCO F5 or POCO F5 Pro, the device will be available with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, plus an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The 23013PC75G will not feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, though.
OnePlus 11: European pricing and new storage configuration leak as Amazon US confirms North American hardware difference and pre-order date
Roland Quandt and WinFuture have leaked Eurozone prices for the OnePlus 11, the company's only flagship smartphone during the first half of 2023. Reportedly, an ongoing patent dispute between OnePlus and Nokia has scuppered the former's plans to offer the OnePlus 11 in Germany. People living in Germany should still be able to order a OnePlus 11 from another Eurozone country, though. The OnePlus 11 will be available in the Eurozone at the following prices and memory configurations:
Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro draw closer to launch with powerful chipsets on board
According to a new leak, Xiaomi is currently working on its next-gen mainstream tablets. These devices, expected to be the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi 6 Pro, are tipped to debut with Snapdragon 800-series SoCs and could launch in Q2 alongside the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Android Chinese Tech Leaks /...
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro launch date leaks in alleged promotional video
Xiaomi begun teasing its upcoming smartphone, the Poco X5 Pro, earlier in the month. While the company is yet to officially confirm a debut date for the Poco X4 Pro's successor on any of its web pages, information on that has now surfaced in the wild. As shared by Sudipta...
Revengeful Tesla drivers plug in Model 3 and Model Y that unnecessarily occupy Supercharger spots
The rather controversial trend is intended to teach drivers of a Tesla Model Y or Model 3, which is parked in a Supercharger spot but not plugged into the charger, a much needed lesson. The resulting idle fees can quickly add up as Tesla currently charges up to US$1 per minute.
Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup pricing leak corroborates earlier rumors of a price hike in Europe
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may not land with significant hardware upgrades over last year's phones but they'll still manage to cost quite a bit more, with a price hike in the region of €100 expected across the board in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Android Galaxy S...
Insane Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 configuration (64 GB, 2 X 8 TB) hits Amazon priced accordingly
While the latest Asus ROG Strix laptops are still not available for purchase, GreatPriceTech is unleashing customized configurations of last year's models that come with generous memory and storage, but also high prices to match the changes. The custom-upgraded Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (model G533QS-DS98, released back in 2021) with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with a pair of 8 TB PCIe SSDs and 64 GB DDR4 memory is available for an eye-watering US$8,568 via Amazon.
OnePlus Keyboard leak hints at traditionalist design and mystery big red button
OnePlus has unveiled its new "Featuring" project dedicated to new products that are quite a departure from its usual mobile device offerings, starting with a new PC-compatible keyboard. Now, the blog 91Mobiles claims to have laid hands on an image of this first-gen accessory - well, the upper right corner of it, that is.
Samsung Galaxy M54 leaks with design changes compared to Galaxy M53
MySmartPrice has leaked press images of the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, over three months after details about the handset surfaced online. According to the website, Samsung plans to present the Galaxy M54 5G shortly after the Galaxy S23 series, which is due on February 1. MySmartPrice has not shared a specific release date yet, nor pricing information for any region.
MacBook Air 13 and MacBook Air 15 powered by 3 nm Apple M3 expected to launch in H2 2023
Apple may launch the MacBook Air 13 and MacBook Air 15 sometime in the second half of 2023, according to supply chain information. The upcoming MacBook Airs will be powered by the Apple M3 SoC, which will be fabbed on TSMC's considerably expensive N3E process. Apple recently announced the M2...
Motorola Moto E13 previewed with Android 13 (Go Edition) in three colours
Motorola has unveiled the Moto E13, its first budget smartphone of the year and one that the company announced alongside four new Moto G series smartphones. The Moto E13 has no direct predecessor, like the Moto G13. Instead, the Moto E13 slots in below the Moto E22i and the Moto E22. Presumably, Motorola plans to refresh these smartphones this year too.
BMW software update improves Digital Key and adds app-based Remote Control Parking
BMW has announced a software update for millions of eligible vehicles globally. The update includes new functions for the BMW Digital Key, which allows you to lock, unlock and start your car via the My BMW app. Users can now share vehicle access between iPhone and Android smartphones. Plus, you can activate a Digital Key directly in the vehicle via an activation code without needing the physical key.
Ketchup and toothpaste shown to be effective thermal paste substitutes for cooling 30 W AMD Radeon R7 240
An enthusiast over at the ComputerBase forums has demonstrated that common household items like ketchup, cheese, potato, toothpaste, skin cream, and copper tape among others can substitute for thermal paste in case of an urgent need. The comparison showed the Arctic MX-4 to be the most effective in preventing thermal throttling of a 30 W AMD Radeon R7 240 GPU, but ketchup and toothpaste come across as decent substitutes as well.
Abxylute: New Android gaming handheld showcased before US$200 crowdfunding campaign
Abxylute, a start-up, has announced plans to enter the Android gaming handheld market. Primarily, the Abxylute should be best suited for game streaming from services like NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming or Steam Link. However, its MediaTek MT8385 chipset, known as the Genio 350, should prove powerful for some light retro gaming.
YouTuber exposes scam 30 TB SSD that cost US$38.99 on Walmart leading to swift product removal
In a shocking SSD exposé, the YouTube channel Computer Clan discovered that a 30 TB SSD that was being sold on Walmart for just US$38.99 was not actually what it claimed to be. The fact it was fake was hardly the shock as 30 TB for US$38.99 is ridiculous; a 1 TB T5 portable SSD from Samsung currently costs US$139.99. The shocking part comes when the channel host, “Krazy” Ken Doe, tests the drive and then deconstructs the device to find out what is going on inside. It’s important to point out that the dodgy 30 TB SSD was being sold by a third party called Petmoto via Walmart, and the product pages for the drives have since been taken down.
Samsung Display confirms 16-inch display specifications for Galaxy Book3 series before Galaxy Unpacked event
Samsung is finally moving its laptop series onto 16:10 displays. According to Samsung Display, some Galaxy Book3 series machines will offer the world's first OCTA panel for laptops, which will combine an AMOLED touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 3K native resolution. Samsung Display has revealed...
Samsung Galaxy A24 specs leak with renders revealing flashy S23 design influence on the rear
Renders and specifications for the Samsung Galaxy A24 have been leaked via Thetechoutlook, and it is clear to see that the phone has been treated to some of the design elements that have been given to the Galaxy S23 series while only offering suitably middling specs. Unfortunately, the illusion of a premium design is somewhat spoiled when viewing the Galaxy A24 from the front, as can be seen in the renders below.
Deal | Powerful Lenovo Slim 7i 16IAH7 with Core i7-12700H and Arc A370M GPU priced down by a whopping 31% on B&H Photo
The Lenovo Slim 7i 16IAH7 is currently going for 31% off on B&H Photo. Initially retailing at US$1,299, the Slim 7i 16IAH7 on offer is a capable machine with an expansive 16-inch multi-touch panel, a speedy 12th gen Core i7-12700H, and a dedicated Intel Arc A370M GPU. Alder Lake Deal...
Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset information dump reveals an iOS-like interface, advanced eye tracking, and close to US$3000 price
Rumors regarding Apple’s first AR/VR headset has been swirling around for quite some time. Cupertino’s debut mixed reality device is expected to release sometime this year. Mark Gurman has now dumped a boatload of information on Bloomberg regarding the functionality, software ecosystem, and other capabilities of the mixed reality headset also termed “Reality Pro” by some.
