Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera hardware details and boosted Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 confirmed in hands-on leak
The Galaxy S23 Ultra has been outed in full an entire week before its official debut. Camera samples showcasing the phone's low-light and zoom performance, as well as its impressive new selfie camera were revealed recently, and hardware details of the Galaxy S23 Ultra have now also leaked. The leaked...
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro launch date leaks in alleged promotional video
Xiaomi begun teasing its upcoming smartphone, the Poco X5 Pro, earlier in the month. While the company is yet to officially confirm a debut date for the Poco X4 Pro's successor on any of its web pages, information on that has now surfaced in the wild. As shared by Sudipta...
Motorola Moto E13 previewed with Android 13 (Go Edition) in three colours
Motorola has unveiled the Moto E13, its first budget smartphone of the year and one that the company announced alongside four new Moto G series smartphones. The Moto E13 has no direct predecessor, like the Moto G13. Instead, the Moto E13 slots in below the Moto E22i and the Moto E22. Presumably, Motorola plans to refresh these smartphones this year too.
OnePlus 11: European pricing and new storage configuration leak as Amazon US confirms North American hardware difference and pre-order date
Roland Quandt and WinFuture have leaked Eurozone prices for the OnePlus 11, the company's only flagship smartphone during the first half of 2023. Reportedly, an ongoing patent dispute between OnePlus and Nokia has scuppered the former's plans to offer the OnePlus 11 in Germany. People living in Germany should still be able to order a OnePlus 11 from another Eurozone country, though. The OnePlus 11 will be available in the Eurozone at the following prices and memory configurations:
Xiaomi Smart Lightstrip Pro arrives in Europe with gaming features and Google Home support
The Xiaomi Smart Lightstrip Pro has launched in the EU, specifically in Germany and Spain. The gadget can cast a soft 3D colored light, with the ability to set different shades at 10 cm (~3.9-in) intervals. You can tell the light strip to adapt to music thanks to a built-in microphone in the control unit, or you can sync the light effects with your game; you need to have Razer ChromaTM RGB or ASUS Aura Sync software for these RGB peripherals to work.
Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup pricing leak corroborates earlier rumors of a price hike in Europe
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may not land with significant hardware upgrades over last year's phones but they'll still manage to cost quite a bit more, with a price hike in the region of €100 expected across the board in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Android Galaxy S...
Rumor | OnePlus "Concept Two" to be revealed at MWC 2023
OnePlus has scheduled its international launch for its latest premium smartphone long before MWC 2023 begins, yet will still probably bring the third-gen Hasselblad-branded flagship to the major show. However, according to a new tip, the OEM might have something even newer to exhibit as well. The company unveiled the...
SK Hynix announces LPDDR5T mobile memory with 9.6 Gbps transfer speeds
The fastest currently available LPDDR5X memory with 8.5 Gbps transfer speeds was introduced in late 2022, but now, after just a few months, SK Hynix is pushing the envelope further with an even faster iteration called LPDDR5T. In order to better emphasize the transfer speeds that can go up to 9.6 Gbps (13% faster than LPDDR5X), SK Hynix replaces the X suffix with T for Turbo.
YouTuber exposes scam 30 TB SSD that cost US$38.99 on Walmart leading to swift product removal
In a shocking SSD exposé, the YouTube channel Computer Clan discovered that a 30 TB SSD that was being sold on Walmart for just US$38.99 was not actually what it claimed to be. The fact it was fake was hardly the shock as 30 TB for US$38.99 is ridiculous; a 1 TB T5 portable SSD from Samsung currently costs US$139.99. The shocking part comes when the channel host, “Krazy” Ken Doe, tests the drive and then deconstructs the device to find out what is going on inside. It’s important to point out that the dodgy 30 TB SSD was being sold by a third party called Petmoto via Walmart, and the product pages for the drives have since been taken down.
Google Pixel Watch Irregular Heart Rhythm notifications confirmed as unavailable
Confusion surrounding the Pixel Watch and Irregular Heart Rhythm notifications has begun after several users reported seeing the alerts in the Discover tab of the Fitbit app. Google has since confirmed with 9to5Google that the wearable will not deliver these alerts. The company explained that users who had seen these notifications were viewing historical data from other devices compatible with this feature, even if a “Data last analyzed” date might contradict this.
Samsung Galaxy M54 leaks with design changes compared to Galaxy M53
MySmartPrice has leaked press images of the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, over three months after details about the handset surfaced online. According to the website, Samsung plans to present the Galaxy M54 5G shortly after the Galaxy S23 series, which is due on February 1. MySmartPrice has not shared a specific release date yet, nor pricing information for any region.
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera samples show off impressive nightography and improved zoom performance
Following the hands-on leaks of the Galaxy S23 Ultra yesterday, camera samples from the February 1-bound flagship have now also leaked, showcasing the phone's apparently improved low-light and zoom camera performance. Android Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie who knows how to translate?...
Abxylute: New Android gaming handheld showcased before US$200 crowdfunding campaign
Abxylute, a start-up, has announced plans to enter the Android gaming handheld market. Primarily, the Abxylute should be best suited for game streaming from services like NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming or Steam Link. However, its MediaTek MT8385 chipset, known as the Genio 350, should prove powerful for some light retro gaming.
Samsung Display confirms 16-inch display specifications for Galaxy Book3 series before Galaxy Unpacked event
Samsung is finally moving its laptop series onto 16:10 displays. According to Samsung Display, some Galaxy Book3 series machines will offer the world's first OCTA panel for laptops, which will combine an AMOLED touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 3K native resolution. Samsung Display has revealed...
OnePlus Keyboard leak hints at traditionalist design and mystery big red button
OnePlus has unveiled its new "Featuring" project dedicated to new products that are quite a departure from its usual mobile device offerings, starting with a new PC-compatible keyboard. Now, the blog 91Mobiles claims to have laid hands on an image of this first-gen accessory - well, the upper right corner of it, that is.
Redmi Band 2 lightweight smartwatch could arrive in Europe soon
The Redmi Band 2 smartwatch could shortly launch in Europe. The website XiaomiToday claims to have found a Declaration of Conformity in Italy linked to the device. The document has model number M2225B1, which is also used for various certifications in China. This may indicate the start of a broader product roll-out; Xiaomi Indonesia has confirmed via Twitter that the Redmi Smart Band 2 will launch in the country on January 25.
Retailer reveals Garmin Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 prices with a few details in tow
Leaker @fttest_en has found retailer listings for the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965, roughly two weeks after discovering information about the pair at the FCC. Reputedly, Garmin will unveil the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 within the next few weeks, albeit at significantly higher prices than their predecessors. It is worth bearing in mind that RunningXpert is a third-party retailer, so it may charge more than Garmin.
Insane Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 configuration (64 GB, 2 X 8 TB) hits Amazon priced accordingly
While the latest Asus ROG Strix laptops are still not available for purchase, GreatPriceTech is unleashing customized configurations of last year's models that come with generous memory and storage, but also high prices to match the changes. The custom-upgraded Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (model G533QS-DS98, released back in 2021) with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with a pair of 8 TB PCIe SSDs and 64 GB DDR4 memory is available for an eye-watering US$8,568 via Amazon.
Deal | LG CineBeam HU715QW 4K Projector with 2,500 ANSI lumens brightness discounted by over US$1,100
The LG CineBeam HU715QW 4K UHD Laser UST Projector is currently discounted. In the US, you can save US$1,000 off the gadget at the LG Store or Best Buy, purchasing the device for US$1,999.99; the projector typically retails for US$2,999.99. An even more generous price cut is available at Amazon, where you can save US$1,103 or 37% off the MSRP, buying the product for US$1,896.99.
Samsung Galaxy A24 specs leak with renders revealing flashy S23 design influence on the rear
Renders and specifications for the Samsung Galaxy A24 have been leaked via Thetechoutlook, and it is clear to see that the phone has been treated to some of the design elements that have been given to the Galaxy S23 series while only offering suitably middling specs. Unfortunately, the illusion of a premium design is somewhat spoiled when viewing the Galaxy A24 from the front, as can be seen in the renders below.
