Read full article on original website
Related
Guardians’ Jose Ramirez wins Pro Athlete of the Year award at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards
Guardians All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez was named the ‘Pro Athlete of the Year’ for 2022 at the 23rd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, besting Browns running back Nick Chubb and Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen for the honor.
Uber Eats delivery man stops college basketball game after walking on court to find customer
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers and Duquesne Dukes had their college basketball game stopped in its tracks after an Uber Eats delivery man walked on the court looking for his customer.
Comments / 0