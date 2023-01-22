ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Greatest Love of All” by Whitney Houston

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043fFY_0kNQxsp700

Whitney Houston has many definitive tracks—”How Will I Know,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and “I Have Nothing” to name a few. The common thread among all of those tracks is Houston’s incomparable belt and her floor-filling musicality.

Elsewhere in her catalog, she reminds us that she can be a pop hitmaker and an intimate balladeer. In songs like “I Will Always Love You” and “Saving All My Love For You,” she sheds any vocal acrobatics for a simple arrangement that hits just as hard. Another great example of that is “The Greatest Love of All.”

The track wound up being a No. 1 hit for Houston in 1986 and is still one of her signature hits today. But what is the greatest love of all? Find out the meaning behind the song, below.

Behind the Meaning

I believe the children are our future

Teach them well and let them lead the way

Show them all the beauty they possess inside

Give them a sense of pride to make it easier

Let the children’s laughter remind us how we used to be

“Greatest Love of All” was penned by the late Linda Creed amid her battle with breast cancer. The self-love anthem was originally recorded by George Benson in 1977, but Houston’s version is the most popular.

The song opens up a bit of advice Creed wishes to bestow upon the world. She dedicates the song to the children around her and suggests that adults do more to bolster them in their youth. Moreover, she reminds the listener that they are the next generation and will be the ones driving us ahead.

[RELATED: 10 Iconic Moments From Whitney Houston’s Career]

The chorus details the “greatest love’ in question. When listening to this song on a surface level, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was a classic love song but, when given a closer listen, Houston is singing about learning to yourself instead of looking outward.

Phil Hurtt, who wrote on the same label as Creed, said of the song, “There are thousands of ways to say ‘I Love You,’ and the difficulty is trying to find a nuance, a new way to say what’s been said thousands of times, and Linda Creed is someone who was able to do that.”

From Houston’s perspective, the song takes on an even deeper meaning. The singer lived her entire life as a performer. From the age of 11, she found herself performing in church, steadily working up the ranks until she took on becoming a star full-time at 14 – all under the tutelage of her mother.

In many ways, the song is dedicated to children like Houston. Though she had a stellar career, it wasn’t always an easy road to trek. From her drug addiction to her alleged abusive relationship with Bobby Brown, Houston may have had a very different life if she had different role models. With that sentiment in mind, it gives the song a darker air.

Because the greatest love of all

Is happening to me

I found the greatest love of all

Inside of me

The greatest love of all

Is easy to achieve

Learning to love yourself

It is the greatest love of all

George Benson Version

George Benson originally recorded this song for the 1977 film biography of Muhammad Ali, The Greatest. The boxer played himself in the movie, recreating his top moments in the ring alongside clips of his actual fights.

[RELATED: The Inspiration and Meaning Behind “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston]

The song was produced by Michael Masser. “Here was a man who wanted to change his name and religion,” he said of the song’s connection to the film. “That’s all. Ali hadn’t believed in the war in Vietnam and had refused to fight in it. He won that battle through the legal system. Still, he lost everything—including his title. But Ali retained the most important thing of all—his dignity.”

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

With I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Whitney Houston's bisexuality becomes canon

For years, Whitney Houston's sexuality was whispered about and brandished on the covers of tabloids, but while she was alive, Houston denied that her friendship with Robyn Crawford was anything but that — friendship. After she died, a pair of documentaries — 2017's Whitney: Can I Be Me? and...
Black Enterprise

Where There’s Smoke! Smokey Robinson Reveals Affair With Motown Icon Diana Ross

Legendary soul singer Smokey Robinson is at a point in his life and career where he’s ready to tell it all, including his past affair with fellow Motown icon Diana Ross. Robinson sat down for a tell-all interview on VladTV where he opened up about his history with Ross which dates back to their upbringing in Detroit. The “Cruisin” singer first met Ross when he was 12 years old and lived four doors down from the future Supremes lead singer.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
msn.com

Blake Shelton Once Hinted At Who He Thought Was The Voice's Worst Coach

If you've ever seen "The Voice," you'll probably already know that Blake Shelton doesn't hold back. The country music star can be somewhat blunt at times when it comes to giving his opinion -- particularly when it comes to his co-coaches on the show. Time and time again, the "God's...
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
24/7 Wall St.

25 Famous People Who Drank Themselves to Death

Drinking can make the good times even better and help get through the bad times, but as anyone who has ever had a splitting hangover knows, alcohol can be extremely hard on the body. Hangovers pass, but when alcohol is consumed at excessive levels regularly it can take a serious toll. Our society’s relationship with […]
WISCONSIN STATE
E! News

"Heartbroken" Nicolas Cage Believes Ex Lisa Marie Presley Has Been Reunited With Son Benjamin After Death

Watch: Stars Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Sudden Death. Nicolas Cage is paying tribute to his late ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley. One day after the 54-year-old singer passed away in Los Angeles after possible cardiac arrest, the Leaving Las Vegas actor, who was married to Lisa for four months in 2002, spoke out about the "devastating news."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
11Alive

Atlanta gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44, family confirms

ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died at the age of 44, his family confirmed on Saturday, calling it a "sudden loss." In an Instagram post, the family said "it is with great sadness we announce the transition of our Founder - Kevin Lemons." They also asked to keep his wife, Tiunna, his family and his ministry Higher Calling in everyone's thoughts and prayers.
ATLANTA, GA
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy