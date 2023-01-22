ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Takes the Stage with Daughter Blue Ivy in Dubai

By Jacob Uitti
 3 days ago
During a performance in Dubai over the weekend, legendary singer Beyoncé brought up her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, to help her perform the song “Brown Skin Girl.”

Beyoncé was in Dubai hosting an all-expenses-paid getaway for journalists and influencers.

According to Pitchfork, the event’s invitation read, “Beyoncé invites you to a weekend where your dreams become your destination. You and a guest are invited for epicurean feasts, beachside indulgences, and special reveal experiences including business class airfare, first-class ground transportation, and first-class accommodations at Atlantis The Royal.”

The occasion also marks the first concert Queen B put on since 2018 (not counting two songs she sang at Kobe Bryant’s funeral).

Dubai is known as a socially conservative country that has made being gay illegal, among other human rights issues. As such, Beyoncé has earned some criticism for her show, which included a cover of Etta James’ “At Last,” along with Queen B tracks, “XO,” “Halo,” “Crazy In Love,” “Naughty Girl,” and “Drunk In Love.” Nothing from Renaissance, her latest LP, was played.

The family moment with Beyoncé and her daughter was trending on Twitter on Saturday (January 21), and a quick clip of the two was shared online, which you can check out below.

In addition, Jay Z (aka Shawn Carter) was in attendance at the gathering in a box seat overlooking the stage.

The Beyoncé news is one of many headlines the artist has generated over the past 12 months with the recent release of her 2022 acclaimed (though somewhat controversial) LP, Renaissance.

The new record has earned Beyoncé Grammy nominations, top spots on coveted charts, and more, but she’s also been taken to task for not clearing samples and allegedly not paying a designer for work.

Queen B has also confirmed an upcoming summer arena tour, though dates and exact locations have yet to be announced. Jay and B are also said to be working on a new album together as part of the Renaissance trilogy.

SETLIST in Dubai:

01 “At Last” (Etta James cover)

02 “XO”

03 “Flaws And All” (First time since 2013)

04 “Ave Maria” (First time since 2010)

05 “Halo”

06 “BROWN SKIN GIRL” (with Blue Ivy Carter) (Live debut)

07 “Be Alive”

08 “Spirit Of Rangeela” (Performed by Firdhaus Orchestra)

09 “OTHERSIDE” (Live debut)

10 “BIGGER” (Live debut)

11 “Spirit” (Live debut)

12 “Freedom” (First time since 2018)

13 “I Care” (First time since 2018)

14 “Beautiful Liar” (Beyoncé & Shakira cover) (First time since 2016)

15 “Bwatwains Beek” (Performed by Firdhaus Orchestra)

16 “Crazy In Love” (First half is the 2014 remix, first time since 2018 )

17 “Countdown” (First time since 2018)

18 “Naughty Girl” (First time since 2018)

19 “Drunk In Love” (First time since 2018)

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

