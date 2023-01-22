ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Covers Nat King Cole, Chris Stapleton and More on Latest ‘Kellyoke’

By Jacob Uitti
 3 days ago
Last week on the television talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, host and musician extraordinaire Kelly Clarkson offered fans a diverse array of cover performances via her “Kellyoke” show opener segments.

Let’s dive into each here below.

On Monday (January 16), Clarkson kicked off the week with a rendition of “Unforgettable” by the iconic crooner Nat King Cole. While Clarkson and Cole have distinctly different sounds, the show host performed the song with skill and aplomb. Check out the moving number below.

Clarkson followed that up with a performance of “Come Out And Play (Keep ‘Em Separated)” by The Offspring. Bringing some alternative rock to the stage, Clarkson excelled with the heart-pumping track that’s as nostalgic today as it is biting.

In the middle of the week on Wednesday, Clarkson performed a smooth, soulful R&B song, “Glimpse Of Us” by Joji. After a classic and an alt-rock track, the Joji cover offered a different sensibility to listeners. But, of course, it’s no less powerful. Check it out below.

On Thursday, Clarkson pulled out all the stops with a rendition of “Lady In Red” by Chris De Burgh. The emotive classic is emblazoned in all our ears and Clarkson brought it to life with talent and touch. Check out the track below and remember what it was like to slow dance in middle school.

And to finish off the week, Clarkson covered country star Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.” The upbeat track sounded perfect coming of Clarkson’s tongue.

Also on the show, Clarkson welcomed her friends from the band Lucius to perform their own song, “The Man I’ll Never Find.” Check out Lucius and their stirring offering below.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

