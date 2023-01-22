Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Public Memorial, Celebration of Life Live from Graceland

A public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley is taking place on Jan. 22 on the front lawn of the famed Memphis, Tennessee, mansion from 9:50 a.m. ET through 12:00 p.m. The entire procession will be live-streamed from the Graceland website. Following Lisa Marie’s memorial service, there will also be a procession to view her final resting place in the Meditation Garden, according to a notice from Graceland.

"Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 22, at 9:00 a.m. at Graceland," read a post on the Graceland social media pages. "In addition to family and friends, the public is invited to attend.

Lisa Marie was born and raised in Memphis and lived at Graceland as a little girl with her parents Elvis and Priscilla Presley. She continued to visit the property after her parents separated in 1972 and eventually divorced in 1973 and spent time with her father up until his death on Aug. 16, 1977, when she was just 9 years old.

Just four days prior to her death, Lisa Marie was at Graceland celebrating what would have been Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday.

Lisa Marie became the sole heir of the estate following the deaths of her grandfather in 1979 and her great-grandmother in 1980 and later inherited the property completely on her 25th birthday in 1993. Her three surviving daughters, actor Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper and Finley, 14, will now inherit Graceland.

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage