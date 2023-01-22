ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Comments / 0

Related
canyonnews.com

Obit: Dr. Charles “Bud” Townsend

Charles Buddy Ray Townsend was born in Nocona, Texas on November 5, 1929. Raised near his grandfather’s ranch during the depression, Bud spent his childhood riding horses, working on the ranch and making mischief wherever he could find it. The young Bud saw his first rodeo at the Fort...
CANYON, TX
canyonnews.com

Canyon ISD Basketball Games Postponed

The Canyon ISD has postponed high school basketball games tonight for Canyon High School, Randall High School and West Plains High School. The Canyon-West Plains basketball games will be played at 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25 at Joe Lombard Gymnasium in Canyon. The Randall-Dumas basketball games will...
CANYON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy