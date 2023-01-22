Read full article on original website
canyonnews.com
Obit: Dr. Charles “Bud” Townsend
Charles Buddy Ray Townsend was born in Nocona, Texas on November 5, 1929. Raised near his grandfather’s ranch during the depression, Bud spent his childhood riding horses, working on the ranch and making mischief wherever he could find it. The young Bud saw his first rodeo at the Fort...
SMALL-TOWN TREASURE: Dr. Charles ‘Bud’ Townsend leaves ‘touching’ impact on Canyon
In Canyon, Dr. Charles Townsend was no ordinary ‘Bud.’. He woke up every morning to a 15-minute walk around McCaslin Apartments on 4th Avenue. He often had his care-taker Natalie Powell drive him around in his late wife, Mary Townsend’s bronze-colored Volkswagen Beetle to Palace Coffee for fun and fellowship with his friends.
Canyon ISD Basketball Games Postponed
The Canyon ISD has postponed high school basketball games tonight for Canyon High School, Randall High School and West Plains High School. The Canyon-West Plains basketball games will be played at 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25 at Joe Lombard Gymnasium in Canyon. The Randall-Dumas basketball games will...
