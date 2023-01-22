In Canyon, Dr. Charles Townsend was no ordinary ‘Bud.’. He woke up every morning to a 15-minute walk around McCaslin Apartments on 4th Avenue. He often had his care-taker Natalie Powell drive him around in his late wife, Mary Townsend’s bronze-colored Volkswagen Beetle to Palace Coffee for fun and fellowship with his friends.

CANYON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO