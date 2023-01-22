Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
WIBW
KS Teacher of the Year receives keys to new car
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Teacher of the Year got his brand-new car, for the year. Brian Skinner teaches in the Newton School District, but will spend the next year traveling across the Sunflower State to take part and speak in various workshops and college prep classes. To handle all that driving, Enterprise has gifted him a brand new car for the length of his tenure.
thefabricator.com
Bradbury CFO inducted into Wichita CFO Hall of Fame
The Bradbury Co., Moundridge, Kan., a manufacturer of leveling, cutoff, punch, folding, and roll forming equipment, has announced that Bruce Weaver, CFO, has been inducted into the Wichita Business Journal CFO Hall of Fame. Weaver, a Wichita State University graduate with a degree in accounting, started at the company in...
KWCH.com
Chilly Monday, rain and snow late Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be chilly again Monday before our next storm system brings another chance of rain and snow to parts of Kansas late Tuesday. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning temperatures in the teens to...
Best state to drive in? Kansas ranks in the top 10, but Wichita is another story
A survey recently gave the Sunflower State high marks for best states to drive, but an analysis of cities released last year put Wichita at 34th for worst drivers.
WIBW
Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
wichitabyeb.com
Crumbl Cookies is headed to NewMarket Square
It did not take long for someone to take over the former Freezing Moo space in NewMarket Square at 2755 N. Maize Road. The shopping center in northwest Wichita confirmed that Crumbl Cookies is on the way. This would be the stores third location in the Wichita area following their...
2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
Updated: Wichita, surrounding areas expected to see snow Tuesday. Here’s when, how much
The greatest amount of snowfall is expected in the Flint Hills in Butler and Greenwood counties, forecasters say.
wichitabyeb.com
Reviewing Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar
A rite of passage for any 21+ year old in Wichita is to spend at least one evening at Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar. Whether it’s hanging out on their patio, getting half-price martinis on Monday, chowing down on some delicious popcorn, or catching live music, it’s certainly a bucket list bar that’s been here for 25 years.
Car chase in south Kansas ends after fiery crash
A car chase in south Kansas over the weekend ended in a fiery crash.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ca’Mara Callarman
Family is concerned for a young Kansas teenager last seen in early January. Ca’Mara Callarman, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2023, in Derby. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she may be in Topeka. CA’MARA CALLARMAN. Missing from: Derby, Kan. Missing since: Jan. 2, 2023.
Silver Alert canceled for 72-year-old Wichita man
The Wichita Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old Wichita man just before 9 p.m. on Monday. It has since been canceled.
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
kmuw.org
Permits for duplexes in Wichita nearly doubled in 2022. It hasn’t come without concern.
The rising number of duplex developments in Wichita is bringing with it a tension between some neighborhoods and the demand for more affordable housing. The number of building permits issued in Wichita for two-family residential homes nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022, from 410 to 750. Stan Longhofer, director of...
KAKE TV
Wichita Business Journal's Bill Roy passes away from ALS
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Bill Roy, the Editor of the Wichita Business Journal has passed away on Sunday. The WBJ confirms that Bill Roy, the Wichita Business Journal's editor since 2003 and a friend to seemingly everyone he came in contact with, died Sunday morning at his home of complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He was 61.
KAKE TV
Derby High School evacuated after grenade discovered
Derby High School was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after a grenade was discovered at the school. A Derby school spokesperson said a student reported seeing an image on social media of another student having a grenade at school. An investigation started and the student with the grenade told authorities the device was not live.
Restaurant inspections: Decomposing mice, bug in alcohol bottle, leaky sink in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
