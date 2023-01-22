ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, KS

KWCH.com

Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they're equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

KS Teacher of the Year receives keys to new car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Teacher of the Year got his brand-new car, for the year. Brian Skinner teaches in the Newton School District, but will spend the next year traveling across the Sunflower State to take part and speak in various workshops and college prep classes. To handle all that driving, Enterprise has gifted him a brand new car for the length of his tenure.
KANSAS STATE
thefabricator.com

Bradbury CFO inducted into Wichita CFO Hall of Fame

The Bradbury Co., Moundridge, Kan., a manufacturer of leveling, cutoff, punch, folding, and roll forming equipment, has announced that Bruce Weaver, CFO, has been inducted into the Wichita Business Journal CFO Hall of Fame. Weaver, a Wichita State University graduate with a degree in accounting, started at the company in...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Chilly Monday, rain and snow late Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be chilly again Monday before our next storm system brings another chance of rain and snow to parts of Kansas late Tuesday. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning temperatures in the teens to...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Crumbl Cookies is headed to NewMarket Square

It did not take long for someone to take over the former Freezing Moo space in NewMarket Square at 2755 N. Maize Road. The shopping center in northwest Wichita confirmed that Crumbl Cookies is on the way. This would be the stores third location in the Wichita area following their...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Reviewing Mort’s Martini and Cigar Bar

A rite of passage for any 21+ year old in Wichita is to spend at least one evening at Mort's Martini and Cigar Bar. Whether it's hanging out on their patio, getting half-price martinis on Monday, chowing down on some delicious popcorn, or catching live music, it's certainly a bucket list bar that's been here for 25 years.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Ca’Mara Callarman

Family is concerned for a young Kansas teenager last seen in early January. Ca'Mara Callarman, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2023, in Derby. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she may be in Topeka. CA'MARA CALLARMAN. Missing from: Derby, Kan. Missing since: Jan. 2, 2023.
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Business Journal's Bill Roy passes away from ALS

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Bill Roy, the Editor of the Wichita Business Journal has passed away on Sunday. The WBJ confirms that Bill Roy, the Wichita Business Journal's editor since 2003 and a friend to seemingly everyone he came in contact with, died Sunday morning at his home of complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He was 61.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Derby High School evacuated after grenade discovered

Derby High School was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after a grenade was discovered at the school. A Derby school spokesperson said a student reported seeing an image on social media of another student having a grenade at school. An investigation started and the student with the grenade told authorities the device was not live.
DERBY, KS

