2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Jodi Ewart Shadoff and her TV sports anchor husband Adam finally get a home game at LPGA Tournament of Champions
The first time Jodi Ewart Shadoff met her husband Adam was during her sophomore year at the University of New Mexico. Adam, a local TV reporter, interviewed Jodi after that first round in Albuquerque, and as the young Englishwoman kept playing well, they kept talking. That conference victory eventually led...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic purse is $9 million, with the winner's share at $1,530,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Hero Dubai Desert Classic field is headed by Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, as well as...
Ranking the 10 best PGA Tour players following The American Express
On Sunday afternoon, The American Express concluded with Jon Rahm winning for the second time in three weeks in a
Yardbarker
Golf Glance: Jon Rahm seeks rare trifecta at Torrey Pines
Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: The American Express (Jon Rahm) THIS WEEK: Farmers Insurance Open, San Diego, Calif., Jan. 25-28 Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South, Par 72, 7,765 yards; North, Par 72, 7,258...
Golf Digest
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm cracks underrated joke after taking 2023 PGA Tour earnings to $4.1m
Jon Rahm says he was happy he "won the putting contest this year" after he claimed his second PGA Tour win in 2023. Spaniard Rahm put in a sensational performance once again as he claimed The American Express after holding off the 23-year-old rookie Davis Thompson. The two players were...
Sergio Garcia Among Three LIV Withdrawals From DP World Tour Hearing
Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace have withdrawn from the case to decide their DP World Tour futures
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
Golf Digest
This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed
Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
Who Has Won The Most PGA Tour Events?
Two men lead the way at the top of the list of players with the most victories in the history of the PGA Tour
golfmagic.com
Report: Monahan and Pelley make huge LIV Golf decision after legal warning
When the LIV Golf League emerged in 2022, one big prediction was the real battle would not take place in court but in a small room in Virginia Water, Surrey. That, reader, is the headquarters of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). You'll likely know by now that LIV Golf...
Are You An (Unintentional) Golf Cheat?
Carly Frost explains why golfers may be breaking the rules without even realising it
golfmagic.com
The American Express prize purse, payout info: How much did Jon Rahm win?
Jon Rahm claimed his second PGA Tour victory of 2023 at The American Express. Rahm cracked an underrated joke immediately after his victory in Southern California after holding off the rookie Davis Thompson. The story could've been different had Thompson's 48ft putt on 17 not glanced off the pin. Should...
Jon Rahm has a chance to complete a rare PGA Tour feat (that Tiger Woods accomplished 14 times)
Plain and simple, Jon Rahm is on an absolute heater right now. The 28-year-old has won four of his last six events, including his last two starts on the PGA Tour at last week’s American Express and the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks prior. This week Rahm is in the Farmers Insurance Open field at Torrey Pines in San Diego and is looking for a rare three-peat.
Golf Digest
Keith Pelley says he and Jay Monahan have recused themselves from LIV Golf’s OWGR application review
DUBAI, U.A.E. — Among the many and varied topics LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has covered in his on-going long-distance dialogue with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour is that of World Ranking points. As anyone who has taken the trouble to listen to the two-time Open champion will surely know by now, he isn’t too happy that LIV Golf League events don’t offer any points to its members.
BBC
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates
Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
GolfWRX
Bridgestone launches updated e6 golf ball
Bridgestone redesigned its e6 golf ball for 2023. On the market for 15 years, the e6 is the longest-running and and best-selling ball in Bridgestone’s lineup. It’s designed to offer value-minded players a soft, long distance golf ball. Lower swing speed players, in particular, will benefit from the...
CBS Sports
2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard, scores: Justin Thomas takes care of South Course as Jon Rahm stalls
Conditions were ideal on the cliffs of La Jolla Wednesday at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Without a breath of wind to deal with, players were able to attack pins at both the difficult South Course and accessible North Course. While Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, and Brent Grant took possession of the first-round lead courtesy of 8-under 64s on the North Course, it was bigger name in Justin Thomas who took control of the tournament.
GolfWRX
Patrick Cantlay WITB 2023 (January)
Patrick Cantlay what’s in the bag accurate as of the The American Express. More photos from the event here. Driver: Ping G430 (10.5 @9 degrees), Titleist TS3 (9.5 @8.75 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX. 3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX. 5-wood: Titleist...
Golf.com
New PXG golf clubs for 2023 (drivers, irons, fairway woods, hybrids) | ClubTest 2023
For ClubTest 2023, we thoroughly tested all of the newest golf clubs on the market for 2023. Below you can find all of PXG’s newest clubs, including the PXG 0311 Gen5 drivers, PXG 0211 drivers, PXG 0311 Gen5 irons and more. MORE CLUBTEST 2023: Drivers | Fairway Woods |...
