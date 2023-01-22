2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Plain and simple, Jon Rahm is on an absolute heater right now. The 28-year-old has won four of his last six events, including his last two starts on the PGA Tour at last week’s American Express and the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks prior. This week Rahm is in the Farmers Insurance Open field at Torrey Pines in San Diego and is looking for a rare three-peat.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO