Similar situation when my brother and I were children. My paternal Grandfather left me a small sum of money; but, not my brother; nor any of the other grandchildren. My brother hadn't been born yet when he made his will. At the time he wrote his will I was the youngest grandchild. Some of my adult cousins (grandchildren) were upset over this. My Dad and Uncle had an estate sale; each grandchild got to pick 1 thing before the sale. My brother got the equal amount to what I had been willed. After the estate sale; and, Grandpa's bills paid; each cousin got $50. The rest of the money my Dad and Uncle split down the middle.
How do you know he "forgot"? At any rate, once you take possession, it's yours, so split it with her if you want.
