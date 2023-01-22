2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

It’s been all Jon Rahm lately, and the Spaniard will have a chance to win his fifth event in seven starts at Torrey Pines this week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Suffice it to say, this is a venue the 28-year-old Spaniard knows and loves, as evidenced by his last four Farmers results of T-5/2/T-7/T-3. Oh, and he won the 2021 U.S. Open title here, too.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO