2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

Jon Rahm cracks underrated joke after taking 2023 PGA Tour earnings to $4.1m
Jon Rahm says he was happy he "won the putting contest this year" after he claimed his second PGA Tour win in 2023. Spaniard Rahm put in a sensational performance once again as he claimed The American Express after holding off the 23-year-old rookie Davis Thompson. The two players were...
Teegate! Golf’s US bad boy ‘throws tee’ at Rory McIlroy as split in sport turns nasty
Patrick Reed threw a tee at Rory McIlroy in disgust after being snubbed by the Northern Irishman on the practice range as golf’s civil war took a nasty twist.American Reed is famously volatile character and one of golf’s leading ‘rebels’ who abandoned the PGA Tour last year in favour of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, causing tensions to simmer throughout 2022 with those who stayed loyal to existing golf infrastructure, including McIlroy.That looks set to continue into 2023 as flashpoints occur while LIV players compete in DP World Tour events to earn official world ranking points that aren’t currently...
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates
Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed
Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
Report: Monahan and Pelley make huge LIV Golf decision after legal warning
When the LIV Golf League emerged in 2022, one big prediction was the real battle would not take place in court but in a small room in Virginia Water, Surrey. That, reader, is the headquarters of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). You'll likely know by now that LIV Golf...
2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
It’s been all Jon Rahm lately, and the Spaniard will have a chance to win his fifth event in seven starts at Torrey Pines this week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Suffice it to say, this is a venue the 28-year-old Spaniard knows and loves, as evidenced by his last four Farmers results of T-5/2/T-7/T-3. Oh, and he won the 2021 U.S. Open title here, too.
2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic purse is $9 million, with the winner's share at $1,530,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Hero Dubai Desert Classic field is headed by Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, as well as...
2023 Farmers Insurance Open model and fantasy golf rankings
Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open!. Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at several PGA Tour winners since November 2021 and where they landed in the model:
LIV Golf schedule 2023: Dates, courses, players and how to watch
The 2023 LIV Golf schedule has arrived with a full list of the tournaments this year and we’re running through the dates, courses, players and how to watch. LIV Golf undoubtedly shook up the sport in 2022 with its debut and still-standing feud with the PGA Tour. Big names like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson and many more dug their feet into the ground with LIV and are now set for the breakoff series’ second season.
Patrick Cantlay WITB 2023 (January)
Patrick Cantlay what’s in the bag accurate as of the The American Express. More photos from the event here. Driver: Ping G430 (10.5 @9 degrees), Titleist TS3 (9.5 @8.75 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX. 3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX. 5-wood: Titleist...
