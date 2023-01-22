Read full article on original website
Roger M. Lyons, MD, Discusses 10-Year Review of MDS Patient Data From the Community Oncology Setting
Evidence-Based Oncology™️ spoke with Lyons about the creation of this real-world data set and the pros and cons of different treatments for MDS. One decade ago, Roger M. Lyons, MD, FACP, a board-certified hematologist at Texas Oncology in San Antonio, literally wrote the book on treatment guidelines in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDSs) These syndromes disrupt blood cell production and can lead to leukemia.1.
Dr Michael Portman Illuminates the Differences Between Pediatric, Adult Anticoagulation Studies
Pharmaceutical companies would have to spend a lot of money on pediatric anticoagulation studies for diseases that are rare among these patients, explained Michael A. Portman, MD, FAHA, of Seattle Children's Hospital. Pharmaceutical companies would have to spend a lot of money on pediatric anticoagulation studies, for diseases that are...
Telehealth Likely as Effective as In-Person Care for MDD
Patients were also more likely to stay in treatment longer when their care was delivered virtually, a new survey has found. A switch from in-person to virtual care did not appear to have a negative impact on the health of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) being treated in a partial-hospital setting, according to a new report.
Health Equity Decision Making: A Q&A With N. Benjamin Fredrick, MD
N. Benjamin Fredrick, MD, of Penn State Hershey Medical Center and Penn State University College of Medicine, speaks on the key themes he presented during his session at the 2023 Health Equity Summit in San Diego, California, as well as topics related to the measurement, creation, and implementation of health equity initiatives.
Contributor: Journey to Launching a Meaningful Health Equity Strategy
Michelle Y. Williams, PhD, RN, of Stanford Health Care, speaks on the key themes she presented during her session at the 2023 Health Equity Summit in San Diego, California, titled, "Launching a Health Equity Strategy." On June 4, 2020, during an on-campus rally for racial justice at Stanford University (SU)...
Dr Paul Alexander Discusses RWJBarnabas’ Strategies to Identifying, Reducing Health Disparities for Underserved Populations
Paul G. Alexander, MD, MPH, executive vice president and chief health equity and transformation officer, RWJBarnabas Health, spoke on population health management strategies employed by his organization to identify and address health disparities in the communities they serve. Enhancing our community partnerships with entities engaged in the diverse communities we...
How Rett Syndrome Impacts Patient Quality of Life
Rett syndrome significantly impacts both patient and family’s quality of life. Paige Nues: Rett syndrome is a pervasive developmental disorder. It affects every single aspect of the child's life, and it will continue to do so through adulthood, but it's not degenerative. It is progressive. It affects their ability to get out of bed themselves and their ability to fix a meal. The lack of clear communication or ability to communicate without assistive technology impacts their ability to say that something hurts and where it hurts. They're completely vulnerable to the care of the people around them. Yet, children and adults with Rett syndrome, both male and female, tend to be very social. They tend to respond and crave relationships and interactions with support. They sense when they can trust the people around them and respond to empathetic care. They may be sassy or smart, too. They're smarter than they can express without assistive technology and communication devices. When people understand that and treat them well, they really can enjoy a quality of life living at home, being part of the community, and going to school, which can be wonderful.
Classifying Clinical Work Settings Using EHR Audit Logs: A Machine Learning Approach
An automated pipeline of frequency representation and machine learning models on raw electronic health record (EHR) audit logs can classify work settings based on clinical work activities. ABSTRACT. Objectives: We used electronic health record (EHR)–based raw audit logs to classify the work settings of anesthesiology physicians providing care in both...
Drivers of Cost in the Management of Diabetes
Experts highlight key factors when considering costs associated with diabetes treatment pathways. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: I’d like to hear your point of view on the insurance companies. Insurance companies still look at it as a drug for glucose, and feel they need to fill metformin. But I want to prevent a kidney problem. I want to manage heart failure. I want to prevent strokes. What does metformin or sulfonylurea have to do with that?
Contributor: Promoting Health Equity Through Primary Care
Jodi Fenner, senior director at Elevance Health, speaks on the key themes she presented during her session at the 2023 Health Equity Summit in San Diego, California, titled, "Promoting Health Equity through Primary Care." Managed care organizations (MCOs) are heavily investing in health equity strategies to reduce inequities among population...
Using Telemedicine Interventions During COVID-19 to Expand Care Post COVID-19
The Patient-Centered Rheumatology Collaborative identified several critical areas for further intervention to improve the delivery of high-quality, patient-centered care during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. ABSTRACT. Despite available technology and supportive evidence in the literature, the integration of telemedicine interventions in the US health care system has remained sluggish for...
Biomarkers Indicate Potential Need for Chronic Rhinosinusitis Surgery
Outcomes were investigated among 541 patients who had chronic rhinosinusitis; they accounted for 435 primary surgeries and 106 revisionist surgeries. Optimizing treatment selection and assessing disease severity in individuals who are living with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) could be helped along by evaluating certain peripheral blood hematological indices prior to surgery, according to new study findings in European Archives of Otorhinolaryngology.
ACAAI Report Highlights AD, Allergy Care Disparities and Proposed Solutions
Following member surveys, expert interviews, and roundtable discussions, the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI) has released new recommendations for overcoming care disparities among those who have atopic dermatitis (AD) and food allergies. Disparities in care among individuals who have atopic dermatitis (AD) and/or other allergic conditions prompted...
Overview of CLL, MCL, and SLL
Callie Coombs, MD, and Brian Koffman, MD, provide an overview of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and small lymphocytic lymphoma, and explore the key differences between these disease states. Now Viewing.
Potential Link Between T1D Self-stigma, HbA1c in Japanese Adults
Though not a causal relationship, a cross-sectional study found a significant association between diabetes-related self-stigma and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) in Japanese adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D). There may be a strong link between diabetes-related self-stigma and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) in individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D), according to a...
Identifying Cardiovascular Risk in Patients with Diabetes
Cardiovascular risk can be significantly impacted by the presence of diabetes. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE:We’ve got the individuals that Jennifer called low risk. Eugene E. Wright Jr, MD: Relatively. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: That’s my point. What’s low risk? A person who has...
What We’re Reading: Eli Lilly to Expand Diabetes Drug Plant; Providers Billing for Emails; Gallup Poll on Universal Health Care
Eli Lilly will tack on $450 million more to increase capacity in a diabetes drug plant in light of shortages; patients emailing and messaging medical providers online might be charged; 57% of adults in a recent survey think that the federal government should secure health care coverage for all Americans.
