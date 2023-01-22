Read full article on original website
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos on Friday!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Girl Scout Cookies Seasons Starts Today in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Chief Taco Officer: Is this the best role in Texas?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Addicted To Quack
Ducks Hoops “Almost” Mid-Season Review
Oregon’s Men’s and Women’s teams are about halfway through their Conference seasons and are having some similar problems. The biggest is inconsistency – either team can be awesome one night and just not very good the next. They have played very well against some of their toughest competition and had some of their worst games against teams they should beat. While it’s not always easy to draw hard and fast conclusions from outside a program, both teams are losing – or winning – games for seemingly some of the same reasons.
fishduck.com
Building Lanning’s Defense: Who’s Calling the Shots?
We haven’t seen an official announcement or media introduction yet, but it appears that Dan Lanning has hired Chris Hampton to replace Matt Powledge, who left to become the DC at Baylor. Hampton’s twitter bio states that he is Oregon’s Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties coach, and there are tweets that show he is out on the recruiting trail, which is something that only staff members who have completed compliance training are able to do. Hampton is clearly on Oregon’s staff despite the silence around his hire.
Addicted To Quack
Oregon Men’s And Women’s Tennis Opens The 2023 Season With Victories
Head coach Courtney Nagle enters her fifth season coaching the women’s team. Last season, the Ducks posted a 15-7 record - their best since 2005 - and a spot in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost in the first round to #18 Michigan. Eight players from last year’s team return, and Oregon is looking to build upon last season’s successes.
Ranking Oregon State's 2023 Football Games by Difficulty
When the 2023 Pac-12 football schedule was released last week, Oregon State’s calendar for the upcoming season was made complete. Dates and locations were officialized for the Beavers’ twelve contests in what should be the program’s most highly anticipated campaign in two decades. Of course, some games...
Late Kick: Could Oregon be an elite team in 2023?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines Oregon's potential to be an elite team during the 2023 season.
New Oregon Ducks indoor football practice facility inches closer to reality
The Oregon Ducks’ new indoor football practice facility is one step closer to becoming a reality. The Eugene city council voted to authorize City Manager Sarah Medary to finalize an agreement with the University of Oregon on a proposed land swap, which will allow UO to reroute Leo Harris Parkway and build a new 170,000-square-foot indoor practice facility and maintain two outdoor practice fields.
fox38corpuschristi.com
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant Las Palapas plans location near Alamo Ranch
It'll be less than a mile from Harlan High School.
News Channel 25
Texas DPS issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for San Antonio man
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texas DPS is searching for an endangered missing teen out of San Antonio. Robert Rodriguez Jr., 27, was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at the 2100 block of Geoth Road in San Antonio. The missing person alert is for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Rodriguez...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
Massive storm causes more than 4,000 power outages in San Antonio
The rainy weather is expected to linger through the afternoon.
tourcounsel.com
Rolling Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
Rolling Oaks Mall offers a great location, ample parking, and security in all areas of the mall. In addition, this site is highly visited by the wide range of stores where you can find everything you need, from home accessories, fashion clothes and more. Notable stores where you can go...
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK
Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
KTSA
Sinkhole opens up in San Antonio shopping center parking lot
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you plan on shopping at the Target or Ross stores near Culebra and Loop 1604, you’ll want to keep your eyes open for more than just great prices. KSAT-12 is reporting a big sinkhole has opened up in the parking lot. There...
KSAT 12
San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain
Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
Bad Takes: Mayor Ron Nirenberg's failure to hold CPS to a renewable model shows lack of leadership
While natural gas is a cleaner energy source than coal, it's certainly not free of harmful pollution.
KENS 5
Rain is coming to San Antonio. Here's what you can expect.
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's unlucky streak of little rainfall this month may finally come to an end. Thanks to an upper low, additional moisture and a front the chances of showers and storm activity are more likely by early next week. This next system will also bring windy...
San Antonio Councilwoman Ana Sandoval endorses activist Rosie Castro as temporary successor
Castro also is the mother of State Rep. Joaquin Castro and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro.
KSAT 12
5 teens arrested after leading authorities in stolen vehicle from New Braunfels to San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Five teenagers were arrested after they led law enforcement officials on a chase in a stolen car from New Braunfels to Seguin to San Antonio over the weekend, police say. New Braunfels police said the suspects — who allegedly admitted to heading to New Braunfels to...
Strong storms expected to bring 'widespread rainfall' to San Antonio
Chances of precipitation is 100%, according to the weather service.
