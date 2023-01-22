ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Addicted To Quack

Ducks Hoops “Almost” Mid-Season Review

Oregon’s Men’s and Women’s teams are about halfway through their Conference seasons and are having some similar problems. The biggest is inconsistency – either team can be awesome one night and just not very good the next. They have played very well against some of their toughest competition and had some of their worst games against teams they should beat. While it’s not always easy to draw hard and fast conclusions from outside a program, both teams are losing – or winning – games for seemingly some of the same reasons.
CORVALLIS, OR
fishduck.com

Building Lanning’s Defense: Who’s Calling the Shots?

We haven’t seen an official announcement or media introduction yet, but it appears that Dan Lanning has hired Chris Hampton to replace Matt Powledge, who left to become the DC at Baylor. Hampton’s twitter bio states that he is Oregon’s Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties coach, and there are tweets that show he is out on the recruiting trail, which is something that only staff members who have completed compliance training are able to do. Hampton is clearly on Oregon’s staff despite the silence around his hire.
EUGENE, OR
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Men’s And Women’s Tennis Opens The 2023 Season With Victories

Head coach Courtney Nagle enters her fifth season coaching the women’s team. Last season, the Ducks posted a 15-7 record - their best since 2005 - and a spot in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost in the first round to #18 Michigan. Eight players from last year’s team return, and Oregon is looking to build upon last season’s successes.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Ranking Oregon State's 2023 Football Games by Difficulty

When the 2023 Pac-12 football schedule was released last week, Oregon State’s calendar for the upcoming season was made complete. Dates and locations were officialized for the Beavers’ twelve contests in what should be the program’s most highly anticipated campaign in two decades. Of course, some games...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

New Oregon Ducks indoor football practice facility inches closer to reality

The Oregon Ducks’ new indoor football practice facility is one step closer to becoming a reality. The Eugene city council voted to authorize City Manager Sarah Medary to finalize an agreement with the University of Oregon on a proposed land swap, which will allow UO to reroute Leo Harris Parkway and build a new 170,000-square-foot indoor practice facility and maintain two outdoor practice fields.
EUGENE, OR
fox38corpuschristi.com

San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR
tourcounsel.com

Rolling Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

Rolling Oaks Mall offers a great location, ample parking, and security in all areas of the mall. In addition, this site is highly visited by the wide range of stores where you can find everything you need, from home accessories, fashion clothes and more. Notable stores where you can go...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK

Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
ROSEBURG, OR
KSAT 12

San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain

Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Rain is coming to San Antonio. Here's what you can expect.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's unlucky streak of little rainfall this month may finally come to an end. Thanks to an upper low, additional moisture and a front the chances of showers and storm activity are more likely by early next week. This next system will also bring windy...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy