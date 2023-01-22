Oregon’s Men’s and Women’s teams are about halfway through their Conference seasons and are having some similar problems. The biggest is inconsistency – either team can be awesome one night and just not very good the next. They have played very well against some of their toughest competition and had some of their worst games against teams they should beat. While it’s not always easy to draw hard and fast conclusions from outside a program, both teams are losing – or winning – games for seemingly some of the same reasons.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO