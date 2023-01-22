Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Star Doesn’t Think Of His Character As A Human Being
WWE has brought quite a few wrestlers back to the company since Triple H took over WWE creative last summer and Karrion Kross & Scarlett were two of the first names who returned. Karrion Kross has been a mainstay on SmackDown since his return, and he’s been portrayed as one...
Former WWE Writer Reveals Original Plans For Kofi Kingston After Dropping WWE Title To Brock Lesnar
At WrestleMania 35 Kofi Kingston did the unthinkable when he defeated Daniel Bryan to become the WWE Champion for the first time in his career. Many fans felt that the title win was well deserved, and Kofi went on to defend the WWE Championship for several months before dropping it to Brock Lesnar in October of 2019 on SmackDown.
WWE Reportedly Pitches Major Opponent For Steve Austin At WrestleMania 39
It’s no big secret that WWE has been hoping to book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania, but it was recently reported that The Great One isn’t expected to wrestle on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year. Now it seems that the company is trying to line up another big match for The Tribal Chief.
Backstage News On WWE Making Major Change To Raw 30 Plans
Monday Night Raw took place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia this week and the show celebrated its 30th anniversary. Originally WWE was advertising that Becky Lynch would face Bayley in a steel cage match during the show, but the match didn’t play out as many expect. Instead all three members of Damage CTRL attacked Becky Lynch and they celebrated on the cage as Adam Pearce checked on Lynch.
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
Details On Why Charlotte Flair Was Off TV For So Long
For years now Charlotte Flair has been one of the top stars in the WWE women’s division, but she spent the majority of 2022 away from WWE as she was out of action for months. Charlotte Flair addressed her status during an interview with the New York Post and...
Hall Of Famer Reveals How WWE Stars Reacted To CM Punk Chants After He Left The Company
Back in 2014 CM Punk decided to walk out of WWE and he has yet to return to the company. In the years that followed CM Punk made a number of negative comments about WWE while the fans continued to chant his name at WWE events. The Punk chants carried on for seven long years before Punk eventually returned to wrestling when he signed with AEW.
Details On TNA Having Talks With Goldberg
Goldberg is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the history of wrestling and he became the top star in WCW during the Monday Night Wars. After WWE purchased WCW the former champion had a short run with WWE, but when that wrapped up he stayed away from wrestling for a number of years.
Details On The Backstage Reaction To Raw 30
Monday night’s episode of Raw was a special one as the red brand celebrated its 30th anniversary. Some big names were in the house and the show also featured a few title matches as well. Fightful Select is reporting that people of influence within the company were very happy...
Backstage News On Why WWE Nixed Plans For Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony
WWE Monday Night Raw will be celebrating its 30th anniversary tonight and originally WWE was advertising a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony for the event. However, WWE changed plans for the segment and now Sami Zayn will go before a Tribal Court instead. F4Wonline.com is reporting that there is no truth to...
