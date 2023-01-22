Read full article on original website
ComicBook
WWE Raw XXX: Here's Why the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match Got Scrapped
Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to have a Steel Cage Match on tonight's Monday Night Raw as the latest chapter in "The Man's" rivalry with Damage CTRL. However, Lynch wound up getting attacked by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky before the bell rang and wound up on the receiving end of a 3-on-1 beatdown while locked inside the cage before the match could officially start. The bout was eventually thrown out by Adam Pearce as Lynch was clearly unable to compete, leaving many fans wondering why a Steel Cage bout was even teased to begin with.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Considering Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
WWE returns were a hot topic in 2022 as a number of familiar faces were signed to new contracts. The returns are expected to continue moving forward in 2023 and a former tag team could be brought back. Fightful Select is reporting that the Authors of Pain have been discussed...
tjrwrestling.net
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Surprise Entrant for the WWE Royal Rumble Match Revealed
Nia Jax, the former RAW Women’s Champion, may be returning to WWE soon. According to a new report from PWInsider, many people within WWE expect Jax to make a surprise in-ring return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance had not...
ComicBook
The Bloodline Family Member "Hopeful" About Joining WWE One Day
WWE is run by The Bloodline. Since adopting his Tribal Chief monicker, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has embraced his lineage and brought a number of his family members into his inner circle. The first recruits were cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, who impressed immediately by capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The brothers added the Raw Tag Titles to their shoulders in early 2022, shortly after Reigns added the WWE Championship to his waist, making The Bloodline in control of the top singles and tag gold in the company. This past fall, Jimmy and Jey's younger brother, Solo Sikoa, was called up to the main roster and immediately joined The Bloodline's ranks.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Signs The Steiner Brothers To Legends Contract
The Steiner Brothers dominated the world of tag team wrestling during the late eighties and early nineties. Scott and Rick Steiner captured tag team titles around the globe as well. It appears that their relationship with WWE has reached a new high. According to PW Insider, WWE has signed The...
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Continues To Demand That Roman Reigns Acknowledge Her
Rhea Ripley has been a formidable force in WWE, earning her place among the top female Superstars through her hard work and dedication. She has achieved significant success within the company, amassing multiple championship titles. She is a fierce competitor who is unafraid to take on any challenger, male or female, in the ring. Ripley is also not afraid of Roman Reigns, either. That being said, The Nightmare wants the Tribal Chief to acknowledge her.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Recalls David Von Erich's Final Day
The sudden death of David Von Erich in a Japanese hotel room on February 10, 1984, at just 25 years old has long been the subject of much controversy. Though the official documentation from the U.S. Embassy, later shown to a D Magazine reporter, listed the cause of death as acute enteritis, other sources have taken issue with that, with Ric Flair's first memoir, for example, saying that "[e]verybody in wrestling believes that he overdosed and that Bruiser Brody flushed a bunch of pills down the toilet before the police arrived." With Bill Irwin—The Goon to mid-'90s WWF fans—having been on that Japanese tour and being the guest on "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" last week. naturally, the topic of Von Erich's death came up.
wrestlinginc.com
Sarah Logan Praises WWE For Respecting Her Family Life
While at one point the idea of having a family and then going on the road seemed impossible in WWE, that is something that has become a regular situation now with many women on WWE's roster being mothers. The likes of Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Ronda Rousey all have children, and Sarah Logan (now known as Valhalla) is the latest women's roster member to praise WWE for their handling of working mothers.
PWMania
Fight Breaks Out at the WWE Performance Center Between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller
Today at the WWE Performance Center, a fight broke out. Miss Indiana USA Alexis Lete shared a video on Instagram Stories to show fans what she’s been learning as she prepares to become a WWE Superstar. The video ends with a fight breaking out, and you can see numerous other trainers and trainees swarming in to try to break things up.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley 'Would Love To' Enter Men's Royal Rumble
Only four women have ever entered the men's Royal Rumble match, and one WWE star thinks she should be the fifth. In a new interview with Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge," Rhea Ripley said she would "love" to make an appearance in the men's Royal Rumble later this month, joining Chyna, Beth Phoenix, Kharma, and Nia Jax as the only women to ever join the annual men's Battle Royale.
nodq.com
Report on why Becky Lynch vs. Bayley’s scheduled steel cage match didn’t take place
As seen during WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary, the scheduled Becky Lynch vs. Bayley steel cage match never took place and instead there was an angle where Damage CTRL attacked Becky. According to Fightful Select, the match and entrances were supposed to get two segments but The Bloodline’s segment went...
ComicBook
WWE: Bella Twins Criticize Raw is XXX For Leaving Out Two Key Superstars
WWE's flagship show has turned 30 years old. Monday Night Raw rebranded itself as Raw is XXX this week, blending both its current roster with legends of yesteryear. The Undertaker shared the ring with Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin played poker with Ted DiBiase and The Godfather, and D-Generation X was confronted by Imperium. Outside of the live segments, WWE aired a number of promo packages throughout the broadcast that highlighted iconic moments from the past three decades of the red brand. Those highlight reels featured retired and active stars alike, including stars that currently wrestle for other promotions.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
