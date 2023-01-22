Read full article on original website
Signing versus tagging Jones
One of the strategies being discussed is the Giants tagging Jones with either the Franchise or Non-Exclusive Tag. Both have a lot of merit if his agent has a lot of interest from desperate QB needy teams like Carolina, Indy, Houston, Vegas and maybe the Jets. Franchising him locks down Jones or at least guarantees two first round picks should we get outbid.
Giants news, 1/24: Schoen, salary cap, Jones, more headlines
Daniel Jones the priority over Saquon Barkley? | Big Blue View. New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen seemed to indicate on Monday that while he wants both players back re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones might take precedence over bringing back running back Saquon Barkley. Schoen, side-by-side with head coach Brian...
Giants news, 1/25: Honors for Daboll, Barkley, Lawrence, Thibodeaux, more headlines
Giants’ free agents: Which defensive players should they bring back?. New York Giants GM Joe Schoen was clear on Monday that retaining as many of the team’s in-house free agents as possible was an offseason priority. Schoen also said the Giants have to determine how to “divvy up” their financial pie and set “priority positions.”
Five Biggest Priorities For The Giants This Offseason
Despite the disappointing end to the season, as a Giants fan, I couldn't be more excited about what's ahead! Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll inspire such confidence and belief that they'll make sound decisions and build this team the right way. With so many unrestricted free agents, it's going to...
A few off-season thoughts (Part 1?)
I know it's very early in the process. The Sr Bowl is next week, and the Combine is still a ways away. But free agency, and trades, come before the draft. Here are a few observations about possible moves we might want to consider--both trades and FA signings--before the draft. As I've said before, there are a few teams who are in really bad shape this off-season. Perhaps we can take advantage of their struggles and find a player or an early draft pick at a discount?
Mega mock offseason
Alright folks. Although the season is finished, this is one of the most fun parts of the year: it's time to take the imaginary reins of power and unleash a spectacular offseason plan to turbo-charge the Giants and build an unbeatable super-team. Here is what I would do, if I was in charge and had the freedom to spend the Monopoly money however I wanted.
Giants news, 1/23: Baggie day comments, draft timeline, more headlines
Giants’ QB Daniel Jones clarifies comments: ‘I’d love to be here’. Sunday afternoon, as Giants’ players cleared out their lockers to scatter across the country for the offseason, Jones was more emphatic about wanting to remain with the Giants. “I love this place. I’ve really enjoyed...
State of the Union (Ownership, FO, Coaching edition)
The 2022 season is now over for the New York Giants. By any measure, it was a successful year. The team performed well, exceeding expectations and overcoming adversity. It's now time to review the season and take a look forward. Following is one man's opinion. Ownership - Decision making and...
They had a very good run but, Now it's on to Next Year!
If I were running things at 1925 Giants Drive I would:. Offer Daniel Jones 45 Million, fully guaranteed for 2 years with a player option third year at 30. If this doesn't get it done, I would put the Transition Tag on him. He would then be able to see what his true value may be on the open market. If he does get a better offer, the Giants could then match it or let him go and receive 2 First Round picks.
Fascinating Aspect of the DJ situation
It's always been a beautiful thing when players at your position sign great contracts then you're up next, and they've basically set the table for you ..... but in this instance could it actually work against Daniel Jones ?. There are 8 quarterbacks in the league (Wilson, Murray, Watson ,Mahomes,...
Building a New York Giants Super Bowl contender
It was easy for New York Giants fans to dream about another magical Super Bowl run from a team that got into the playoffs as a low seed. After all, that’s what the 2007 New York Giants did. That team was on the verge of not making the playoffs at all. They only squeaked in with a stirring 21-point fourth quarter rally in Buffalo the next-to-last week of the season, and then they lost their meaningless final game to the Super Bowl favorite.
Effect of 17 Game Season on Quality?
I have been adamant about saying the expansion to 17 games was a bad idea. After watching the lame-duck/out of contention Giants for too many weeks over too many seasons, I felt that adding another game would actually make fanbases of the non-playoff teams more miserable and less likely to watch after their team was eliminated.
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Hear from Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll
New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll held their season-ending press conference on Monday. Hear some of the audio as they discuss Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and more offseason topics. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page,...
2023 NFL Draft prospect profiles
The 2023 NFL Draft season is finally upon us. The New York Giants have a much different draft process than we’ve gotten used to, as they hold the 26th overall pick. The Giants are entering the offseason with a number of needs across their roster, and a front office that’s committed to building through the draft.
5 positions the Giants must improve in 2023
The New York Giants had a better than expected 2022 season, winning a playoff game for the first time since their 2011 Super Bowl title. If they are going to return to the playoffs, however, and continue ascending toward truly becoming a title contender there is hard work to be done this offseason.
