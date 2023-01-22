I know it's very early in the process. The Sr Bowl is next week, and the Combine is still a ways away. But free agency, and trades, come before the draft. Here are a few observations about possible moves we might want to consider--both trades and FA signings--before the draft. As I've said before, there are a few teams who are in really bad shape this off-season. Perhaps we can take advantage of their struggles and find a player or an early draft pick at a discount?

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO