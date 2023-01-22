ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police

By Matt Trezza, FOX 35 News Staff
 3 days ago
Comments / 14

Britlite3
3d ago

She shouldn’t be. It’s physically and emotionally draining when you watch someone you love suffer more each day. This will be a memory she will live with the rest of her life. Don’t judge unless you have walked in her shoes. Pray for her instead 🙏

Beanskin
3d ago

Put me on that jury and she'll walk. Ridiculous to charge her. Maybe offer dying people some compassion and a chance to end it peacefully.

Nonya Biz
3d ago

No jury in there right mind will convict her no way all 12 jurors will agree to send her to prison

