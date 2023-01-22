Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police

Read full article on original website
Britlite3
3d ago
She shouldn’t be. It’s physically and emotionally draining when you watch someone you love suffer more each day. This will be a memory she will live with the rest of her life. Don’t judge unless you have walked in her shoes. Pray for her instead 🙏
17
Beanskin
3d ago
Put me on that jury and she'll walk. Ridiculous to charge her. Maybe offer dying people some compassion and a chance to end it peacefully.
14
Nonya Biz
3d ago
No jury in there right mind will convict her no way all 12 jurors will agree to send her to prison
6
