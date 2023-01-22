Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police

A couple from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, carried out a murder-suicide pact at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach. According to police, the couple, identified as Ellen Gilland, 76, and Jerry Gilland, 77, had planned the murder-suicide pact three weeks ago, in case Jerry’s condition deteriorated. However, Jerry became too frail to carry out the shooting, so Ellen carried it out.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO