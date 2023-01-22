ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, ME

nbcboston.com

Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Maine

A woman died over the weekend after crashing into a tree along a snowmobile path in Andover, Maine, according to the state's Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Dorothy McPherson, 46, from Mexico, Maine, was riding on her snowmobile on the trail and apparently missed a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge, before crashing into the tree, authorities said.
ANDOVER, ME
WMTW

'Stay home if you can': Maine troopers respond to slide-offs on Turnpike

Monday's winter storm warning has troopers issuing a plea for drivers to stay off the roadways if they can. Maine State Police reported troopers are responding to multiple slide-offs on the turnpike. Photos from their Twitter page show snow-covered roadways, making for a difficult commute for motorists. The images show...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vehicle found in Maine after hit-and-run in NH near border kills pedestrian

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Center Conway, New Hampshire has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in a hit-and-run near the Maine border. Raymond Bryant, 59, was walking in the direction of Fryeburg, Maine, along the eastbound lane of East Main Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle, Conway Police Department Chief Christopher Mattei said Monday in a news release.
FRYEBURG, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Arrest made in connection with Friday shooting in Lewiston

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Springfield, Massachusetts, has been arrested following a reported shooting Friday night on Webster Street in Lewiston. Mohamed Liban, 24, has been charged with one count of reckless conduct with a firearm, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. He also faces a charge of being a fugitive from justice and has "extraditable warrants" from Ohio.
LEWISTON, ME
whdh.com

2 NH residents charged with abandoning dog found on bridge

SHELBURNE, N.H. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire residents are facing animal cruelty charges in connection with a dog that was found abandoned on the edge of a bridge. Travis Melton and Jessica Allen, of Berlin, were arrested on cruelty to animal charges for abandoning the dog on Hogan Road in Shelburne. Both are due back in court in March.
SHELBURNE, NH
WMTW

Maine woman dies following snowmobile crash in Oxford County

ANDOVER, Maine — A woman is dead as a result of a snowmobile crash in Oxford County Saturday afternoon. According to the Maine Warden Service, Dorothy McPherson, 46, of Mexico was riding alone on a trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge before crashing into a tree.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Maine state line

A man is dead after being hit by a car in Conway, New Hampshire, over the weekend. Authorities say the car that hit him fled from the scene. The Conway Police Department and the Fryeburg Police Department were called to the scene on East Maine Street near the New Hampshire, Maine state line.
CONWAY, NH
WGME

Massachusetts man arrested in connection with Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has arrested a man from Massachusetts in connection with a shooting incident on Friday. Police say they were called to Webster Street Friday night after several neighbors reported gunfire in the area. Investigators found several shell casings in front of 442 Webster Street.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Iconic Maine bar could soon close

LEWISTON, Maine — A fixture in the Lewiston nightlife scene could soon close. The co-owner of The Cage bar on Ash Street confirmed to Maine's Total Coverage Tuesday plans to close the long-time bar on Feb. 15. However, he did say that there were ongoing talks with a potential buyer for the bar, but that the potential buyer was currently in Aruba.
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Jan. 17 to Jan. 24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 581 calls for service. Nicki Winchenbach, 39, of Cushing was issued a summons Jan. 22 for Operating after Suspension, on Blackberry Lane, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
