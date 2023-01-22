ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink Floyd fans get angry at ‘woke’ rainbow logo, forgetting famous 'Dark Side of the Moon' artwork

By Liam O'Dell
 3 days ago

It’s arguably one of the most recognisable album covers of all-time, but it seems some fans of the psychedelic band Pink Floyd have forgotten all about The Dark Side of the Moon and have gotten angry about a “woke” rainbow instead.

The band’s eight record, released by the British group all the way back in 1973, features the tracks The Great Gig in the Sky and Money, and has a glass prism converting light into colour on the front of it.

And with it now being 2023, Pink Floyd are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the legendary album, with a deluxe box set, an animation competition and a special planetarium event.

A post on the band’s Facebook page on Thursday reads: “50 years on, in recognition of the iconic album and with the help of huge strides in technology, an official full dome experience with stunning visuals of the solar system and beyond and played out to 42 minutes of The Dark Side Of The Moon , will be released in Planetariums around the world in March.”

Sounds literally out of this world, if you ask us.

Yet despite all the cool stuff going on, some fans are a little unhappy with Pink Floyd’s new anniversary logo sporting a rainbow, despite it genuinely being on the album cover.

Talk about “we don’t need no education”…

Yet with the Facebook update going viral over ignorant individuals not understanding the light spectrum, it’s pretty hard to find comments on the post who aren’t being sarcastic or satirical, but we probably found a few.

“Get woke, go broke,” fumed one.

Another asked: “What is the connection between Pink Floyd masterpiece [sic] and LGBT? WTF?”

“Why did you have to make this logo political instead of staying true to your music? So tired of the political crap taking over everything,” sighed a third.

Though even if it’s now impossible to find legitimate comments complaining about The Dark Side of the Moon , others roasting the existence of such opinions and those who have failed to recognise the iconic album cover are just as entertaining.

“Can’t believe Pink Floyd have gone woke. From now on the only classic British artists I’m listening to are Queen, David Bowie, Elton John [and] George Michael,” one commenter joked.

Another sarcastically wrote: “Good job, Pink. You just lost another fan. I have been listening to this album for the past 50 years since I picked it up at my local record store for 50 cents. I just happened to never look at the album cover.”

“It rained the other day and the sky forced a rainbow on me. Stupid woke sky. Last time I travel by airplane,” quipped a third.

One viral meme in response to the ridiculous ‘outrage’ sees an illustration of Isaac Newton and the colour spectrum, accompanied with captions that the scientist was “famously woke” and responsible for “inventing the homosexuals”.

Not to mention that the band have shared messages in support of LGBTQ+ rights in the past, with Forbes reporting in July last year that during one concert in Chicago, Pink Floyd projected the words “trans rights” onto a video screen.

We love to see it.

Indy100

Indy100

