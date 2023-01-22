Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff might have lost in the singles but they are going really strong in the doubles beating Chan and Yang 6-1 6-1. It was a superb match by the doubles team and a very aggressive one. It almost seemed like they were blowing off steam from losing the singles in a way because the power with which they played was palpable. Dominant from start to finish, Gauff and Pegula blasted 30 winners in 14 games of play.

1 DAY AGO