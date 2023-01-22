Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
"She was pressuring me constantly the whole time" - Pegula opens up on painful Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Azarenka
Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula said Victoria Azarenka took away her biggest weapon and admitted that it was hard for her to put any pressure on the Belarusian. The third seed suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss to world No.24 Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinal. "Hitting the ball deep, taking it...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov to meet in semi-finals
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets to set up an Australian Open semi-final with Karen...
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
tennisuptodate.com
Pegula and Gauff blow off singles steam in emphatic win in doubles
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff might have lost in the singles but they are going really strong in the doubles beating Chan and Yang 6-1 6-1. It was a superb match by the doubles team and a very aggressive one. It almost seemed like they were blowing off steam from losing the singles in a way because the power with which they played was palpable. Dominant from start to finish, Gauff and Pegula blasted 30 winners in 14 games of play.
Clayton News Daily
Vintage Victoria Azarenka too much for Jessica Pegula in Australia
Victoria Azarenka eliminated Jessica Pegula, the top remaining seed in the women's singles draw, in a straight sets win on Tuesday to return to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since 2013. Azarenka, a two-time winner of this Grand Slam, won 67 percent of her first serves and...
Australian Open 2023 semi-finals: Rybakina v Azarenka, Linette v Sabalenka – live
Thursday is women’s semi-final day at Melbourne Park: Elena Rybakina v Victoria Azarenka and Magda Linette v Aryna Sabalenka. Join Luke McLaughlin
Johnson City Press
Australian Open Tennis
Paul tops Shelton at Australian Open, faces Djokovic next. Tommy Paul has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Paul is the first man from the United States to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Paul will face 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals Friday. Djokovic beat Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov meet in the other men’s semifinal Friday. Aryna Sabalenka and Magda Linette advanced to the semifinals with victories. The other women's semifinal is Victoria Azarenka against Elena Rybakina.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Victoria Azarenka supports Novak Djokovic and says players aren't 'villains'
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Australian Open semi-finalist Victoria Azarenka says she feels sympathy for Novak Djokovic and pleaded for players not...
