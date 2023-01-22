ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tennisuptodate.com

Pegula and Gauff blow off singles steam in emphatic win in doubles

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff might have lost in the singles but they are going really strong in the doubles beating Chan and Yang 6-1 6-1. It was a superb match by the doubles team and a very aggressive one. It almost seemed like they were blowing off steam from losing the singles in a way because the power with which they played was palpable. Dominant from start to finish, Gauff and Pegula blasted 30 winners in 14 games of play.
Clayton News Daily

Vintage Victoria Azarenka too much for Jessica Pegula in Australia

Victoria Azarenka eliminated Jessica Pegula, the top remaining seed in the women's singles draw, in a straight sets win on Tuesday to return to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since 2013. Azarenka, a two-time winner of this Grand Slam, won 67 percent of her first serves and...
Johnson City Press

Australian Open Tennis

Paul tops Shelton at Australian Open, faces Djokovic next. Tommy Paul has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Paul is the first man from the United States to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Paul will face 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals Friday. Djokovic beat Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov meet in the other men’s semifinal Friday. Aryna Sabalenka and Magda Linette advanced to the semifinals with victories. The other women's semifinal is Victoria Azarenka against Elena Rybakina.

Comments / 0

Community Policy