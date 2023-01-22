'Montero Plays Mozart' at North Shore Center in Skokie ends Sunday

'Montero Plays Mozart' at North Shore Center ends Sunday 00:20

SKOKIE (CBS) -- Today's your last chance to see the music of Baroque perform 'Montero Plays Mozart.'

The program consists of famous pieces from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – including Symphony No. 1 and 39.

The performance will happen at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie at 7:30 p.m.