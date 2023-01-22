Read full article on original website
pwponderings.com
Warrior Wrestling 1/21/23 Warrior Wrestling 27: Back To The Bend Results
FTC LCC (Storm Grayson and Trevor Outlaw) (w/ Frank the Clown) def. Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) Warrior Wrestling World Championship Match: KC Navarro (c) def. Buddy Matthews to retain the Warrior Wrestling World Championship. Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship & AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo (c)...
pwponderings.com
H2O Wrestling 1/22/23 H2O Hustle & Gold Results
H2O Wrestling 1/22/23 H2O Hustle & Gold results from the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event live streamed on IWTV. H2O Tag Team Championship Match: Red Dead Redemption (Manders & Ryan Redfield) (c) def. KAOS CTRL (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) Jeff Cannonball def. Ron Mathis. Six Way...
pwponderings.com
American X Wrestling 01/07/23 For The People Results; NJPW’s Kevin Kelly, IMPACT’s John Skyler, Tough Guy Inc & more
AMERICAN XCELLENCE WRESTLING held its first event under the new regime last night in the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse in Hamburg, PA. The event was truly “For The People”, as the venue was full of overjoyed wrestling fans. MATCH RESULTS. Tough Guy Inc. of “Brutal” Bob Evans and “Tough”...
pwponderings.com
The Week in Women’s Wrestling
Monday: GCW announces Rina Yamashita vs Kasey Kirk for their “Holy Smokes” event on March 4th for the Ultraviolent Title. Kasey ran through all her opponents in ICW but going against Rina at The Showboat is something completely different. This is the same place that Rina defeated Alex Colon to win the Ultraviolent Championship.
pwponderings.com
ICW No Holds Barred Announces WrestleMania Weekend Shows in New Jersey
For the second year in a row, ICW No Holds Barred will be running shows in New Jersey over the course of WrestleMania weekend. But this year, the promotion will be hosting not one, but two shows. ICW has announced the “Faces of Death” weekend. The first event...
pwponderings.com
Killer Kelly vs Masha Slamovich Signed For Prestige Wrestling
Prestige Wrestling has just announced that Killer Kelly will be making her debut for the promotion and her opponent would be none other than “Russian Dynamite” Masha Slamovich. Despite both women being signed to Impact Wrestling, this match has yet to happen on US soil. Their first and only encounter occurred at wXw this past October.
pwponderings.com
Kaia McKenna Speaks Out About Her Experience in AEW, Her Injury and Return, Future Goals
Rising star “The Good Witch” Kaia McKenna joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the conversation, McKenna opened up about her recent injury and recovery. She also discussed her experience in AEW and more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here. Here are some highlights:
pwponderings.com
John Wayne Murdoch Leaving ICW?
Following his loss in the American Deathmatch Championship match against Brandon Kirk at ICW NHB Volume 40 this past Saturday, John Wayne Murdoch grabbed a microphone and put over his opponent. The former champion went on to say, “After tonight I won’t be here very much anymore.” This came as a surprise to the fans in attendance.
pwponderings.com
Full Field Set For Tremont’s “Angels of Death” Match Tournament
Last night at H2O’s “Hustle & Gold” event, Kennedi Copeland announced her entrance into Tremont’s “Angels of Death” Match Tournament following her victory against Chris Bradley. With her addition the full field is now set. The eight entrants include:. Mickie Knuckles. Jess Moss. Sawyer...
pwponderings.com
Naptown All Pro Event Featuring Lee Moriarty vs Billie Starkz Added To IWTV
IWTV has just released the VOD of the latest event from Naptown All Pro Wrestling. The event titled “Out The Gate” took place on Sunday January 15th at the Irving Theater in Indianapolis, Indiana. The main event features a first time ever match between AEW star Lee Moriarty and Billie Starkz. Check out the full card below.
