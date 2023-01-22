Read full article on original website
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
pwponderings.com
Warrior Wrestling 1/21/23 Warrior Wrestling 27: Back To The Bend Results
FTC LCC (Storm Grayson and Trevor Outlaw) (w/ Frank the Clown) def. Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) Warrior Wrestling World Championship Match: KC Navarro (c) def. Buddy Matthews to retain the Warrior Wrestling World Championship. Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship & AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo (c)...
pwponderings.com
Streaming This Week in Independent Wrestling 1/23/23 – 1/29/23
We have a little bit of a light week in independent wrestling, most likely due to it being Royal Rumble weekend. There are some very interesting shows, nonetheless. New Texas Pro Wrestling and Wrestling Open kick it off on Thursday with some up-and-coming wrestlers, along with familiar names like Bryan Keith and Lio Rush. No Peace Underground will make its return on Saturday with a very stacked lineup. Beyond Wrestling will have also have their usual impressive lineup on Sunday with Willow Nightingale, Wheeler Yuta, Allie Katch and many more.
pwponderings.com
Full Field Set For Tremont’s “Angels of Death” Match Tournament
Last night at H2O’s “Hustle & Gold” event, Kennedi Copeland announced her entrance into Tremont’s “Angels of Death” Match Tournament following her victory against Chris Bradley. With her addition the full field is now set. The eight entrants include:. Mickie Knuckles. Jess Moss. Sawyer...
pwponderings.com
H2O Wrestling 1/22/23 H2O Hustle & Gold Results
H2O Wrestling 1/22/23 H2O Hustle & Gold results from the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event live streamed on IWTV. H2O Tag Team Championship Match: Red Dead Redemption (Manders & Ryan Redfield) (c) def. KAOS CTRL (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) Jeff Cannonball def. Ron Mathis. Six Way...
pwponderings.com
Kaia McKenna Speaks Out About Her Experience in AEW, Her Injury and Return, Future Goals
Rising star “The Good Witch” Kaia McKenna joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the conversation, McKenna opened up about her recent injury and recovery. She also discussed her experience in AEW and more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here. Here are some highlights:
pwponderings.com
John Wayne Murdoch Leaving ICW?
Following his loss in the American Deathmatch Championship match against Brandon Kirk at ICW NHB Volume 40 this past Saturday, John Wayne Murdoch grabbed a microphone and put over his opponent. The former champion went on to say, “After tonight I won’t be here very much anymore.” This came as a surprise to the fans in attendance.
pwponderings.com
American X Wrestling 01/07/23 For The People Results; NJPW’s Kevin Kelly, IMPACT’s John Skyler, Tough Guy Inc & more
AMERICAN XCELLENCE WRESTLING held its first event under the new regime last night in the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse in Hamburg, PA. The event was truly “For The People”, as the venue was full of overjoyed wrestling fans. MATCH RESULTS. Tough Guy Inc. of “Brutal” Bob Evans and “Tough”...
pwponderings.com
Huge Tag Team Match Signed For DEFY Wrestling
DEFY Wrestling has just announced a HUGE tag team match for their anniversary show. AEW star Jon Moxley will team up with DEFY mainstay SCHAFF as they take on New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Zack Sabre Jr and Davey Richards. The huge first time ever match has been signed for...
pwponderings.com
BUSSY Added To GCW Toronto Date in March
The team of Allie Katch and EFFY, better known as BUSSY, are the latest added to Game Changer Wrestling’s Toronto debut. The former GCW Tag Team Champions join the already announced Mike Bailey, Matt Cardona, Masha Slamovich, Blake Christian, Tony Deppen and Gringo Loco. Their match has yet to be announced.
pwponderings.com
The Week in Women’s Wrestling
Monday: GCW announces Rina Yamashita vs Kasey Kirk for their “Holy Smokes” event on March 4th for the Ultraviolent Title. Kasey ran through all her opponents in ICW but going against Rina at The Showboat is something completely different. This is the same place that Rina defeated Alex Colon to win the Ultraviolent Championship.
