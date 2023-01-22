We have a little bit of a light week in independent wrestling, most likely due to it being Royal Rumble weekend. There are some very interesting shows, nonetheless. New Texas Pro Wrestling and Wrestling Open kick it off on Thursday with some up-and-coming wrestlers, along with familiar names like Bryan Keith and Lio Rush. No Peace Underground will make its return on Saturday with a very stacked lineup. Beyond Wrestling will have also have their usual impressive lineup on Sunday with Willow Nightingale, Wheeler Yuta, Allie Katch and many more.

8 HOURS AGO