CEDARBURG (CBS 58) -- You have the chance to transform one of Wisconsin’s most classic drinks into a sweet treat. A hands-on class being offered on Wednesday at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts, of all places, will show you how to take a Brandy Old Fashioned and turn it into a soft, chewy caramel laced with brandy, orange, and dried cherries.

CEDARBURG, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO