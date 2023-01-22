Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] forms a near-term bull flag; bids can be placed at…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The bull flag indicated $24.2k as a target. The presence of a bullish breaker offered greater support to BTC. Bitcoin [BTC] noted impressive gains in January 2023. During...
ambcrypto.com
Solana network grows in multiple areas: Are the tables turning for SOL
Solana’s NFT ecosystem witnessed growth over the last few weeks. Metrics looked positive, along with an increase in Solana’s TVL. On 22 January, Solana [SOL] re-entered the top 10 club after several tough weeks of price decline. Growth was noted in a few areas, such as market capitalization and its NFT ecosystem. For instance, Solana Mobile recently introduced the new Saga Pass Cards, which could help further grow Solana’s NFT space.
ambcrypto.com
Analyzing Cardano’s potential for price correction amid Djed stablecoin launch
Cardano’s stablecoin will be launched next week. ADA will likely shed the gains it has recorded so far this year. Cardano’s [ADA] native over-collateralized stablecoin, Djed will be launched “next week,” as per a 24 January blog post published by COTI, the layer-1 scalable enterprise network powering the coin.
ambcrypto.com
Are Uniswap’s [UNI] high fees threatening the popularity of the DEX
High fees on Uniswap could lead to users searching for cheaper alternatives. Order flow toxicity and a decline in organic transactions on Uniswap could cause disinterest in the DEX. Uniswap [UNI] ranked third in the crypto space in terms of fees charged to users. According to Token Terminal’s tweet on...
ambcrypto.com
Exploring Litecoin’s [LTC] position as it looks to dominate the market in 2023
Litecoin’s bounce back is strongly supported by strong address growth. Whales offer support to LTC as sell pressure attempts to erase recent gains. Litecoin [LTC] was one of the top trending coins between 17 – 24 January, and for good reason. It has outperformed many top coins in the last few months, including Bitcoin [BTC] on key metrics, but what does this mean for its future?
ambcrypto.com
Curve Finance to increase pools with additional gauges on Ethereum
The whales on Curve Finance have requested for more gauges to be added to Ethereum. CRV was significantly overbought at press time and might be due for a price correction. Following a request from whale addresses on its platform, Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve Finance has put forward a proposal to add more gauges to its liquidity pools on Ethereum.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin dictates crypto fund flow as on-chain data suggest BTC’s worst may be…
The king coin beat other cryptocurrencies per digital asset investments in the past week. Despite hitting $23,000 on-chain data suggested that there could be a further BTC uptick. Following a week full of swings and a weekend of greens, Bitcoin [BTC] dominated other assets per the crypto fund inflow, CoinShares...
ambcrypto.com
SushiSwap: Estimating the viability of a trend reversal based on these metrics
SushiSwap’s market indicators suggested a potential trend reversal. However, SUSHI’s on-chain metrics remained bullish. On 24 January, DeFiLlama revealed that the trading volume of SushiSwap [SUSHI] on Arbitrum was steadily increasing. As per the tweet, on 23 January, 44.6% of the total SushiSwap trading volume occurred on Arbitrum.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum notes a strong bullish bias on charts, here’s why $1680 is critical
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ethereum has a bullish outlook, and a buying opportunity could present itself on a lower timeframe market structure break. The CVD was not encouraging, but other technical aspects...
ambcrypto.com
Maker [MKR]: A move to $800 is likely if bulls clear this hurdle
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MKR could move to the $800 region. Short-term holders saw gains, unlike long-term holders. Maker [MKR] offered investors over 45% gains in the past few weeks after rising...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum short-term gains wiped out: Can bulls prevent further plunge
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ETH’s weak fundamentals could delay immediate price reversal. Short-term Ethereum holders’ profits could be cut to size. Ethereum [ETH] dropped below its $1,600 mark after Bitcoin...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu slips beneath bullish order block – what should you expect
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The surge to the 61.8% extension level saw a sharp pullback. A consolidation zone in the minor rally that followed was broken and shifted bias to bearish. It...
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin whale activity indicates price reversal: Are your investments in jeopardy
LTC whales have started selling off their holdings. Open interest has been on a decline in the past two weeks. On 23 January, on-chain data provider Santiment warned investors that Litecoin’s [LTC] price may drop in the coming days due to an increase in selling activity among whales. According...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT] ecosystem’s weekly digest and everything latest
The latest edition of Polkadot’s weekly digest was released recently. Metrics and market indicators remained in DOT’s favor over the last week. Polkadot [DOT] recently published the latest edition of its weekly digest, mentioning all the notable developments that happened in the ecosystem in the last seven days.
ambcrypto.com
Will Dogecoin continue its bull rally? These metrics have the answer
DOGE was on the list of the top 10 most purchased tokens among the top 100 BSC whales. Metrics and market indicators were bullish. Dogecoin [DOGE] outperformed every other crypto on the top 10 list by market capitalization in terms of daily gains. DOGE’s price increased by over 5% in the last 24 hours, while the others struggled.
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin repays investor confidence as it soars above $300, will $350 be next
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The retest of the $280 area saw a sharp bullish reaction. $307 has offered resistance over the past ten days but was beaten in the recent hours of...
ambcrypto.com
Is Optimism’s soaring market cap masking these troubling signals
Declining active users and transactions on Optimism could affect its future success. High fees and lack of interest in the native token could contribute to the decline in active users. Based on data provided by Token Terminal, Optimism’s [OP] market cap continued to grow despite a decline in the number...
ambcrypto.com
ETH staking service providers’ dominance is concerning, here’s why
70% of Ethereum staked is controlled by staking services, which has raised concerns about decentralization. Revenue generated by Ethereum has increased despite a decline in trading activity. According to data provided by glassnode, it was observed that 70.86% of all Ethereum staked on the beacon chain was being staked by...
ambcrypto.com
Why Avalanche investors should maintain caution despite these new updates
Avalanche’s NFT ecosystem got good news as NAKAVERSE went multichain. A few metrics and market indicators were in sellers’ favor. Avalanche’s [AVAX] NFT ecosystem got good news on 23 January, which could help the network register growth in the field. Nakamoto Games, a metaverse ecosystem, recently announced that NAKAVERSE was poised to go multichain. They began by integrating NFTs with Dogecoin [DOGE] and would soon add other networks, including Avalanche.
ambcrypto.com
TRON becomes legal tender in this country: Here’s how TRX will be affected
St. Maarten announced plans to adopt TRON as a legal tender. TRX’s price reacted positively and so did the metrics. TRON [TRX] reached another milestone on 24 January, taking another step towards the network’s goal of increasing its global adoption. Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, revealed that St. Maarten announced its plans to adopt TRON as legal tender.
Comments / 0