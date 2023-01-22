ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Man charged with DWI, assault by auto in EHT crash

By Lynda Cohen
 3 days ago
A Sicklerville man was allegedly impaired when he struck a vehicle in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday.

Ian Kulis, 27, was driving west on Delilah Road when he went through a red light at Fire Road and into oncoming traffic at about 2:50 p.m., police said.

His pickup truck struck an SUV that was heading south on Fire Road, according to the report.

Michael Connolly, 57, of Long Island, N.Y., and his passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, police said.

Kulis was found to be impaired and was arrested.

He is charged with several motor vehicle violations, including driving while intoxicated and assault by auto.

Kulis was released on a summons.

Traffic was detoured for about one hour while the crash was investigated.

Comments / 2

that dude you hate
3d ago

with Uber and Lyft so readily available, there's ABSOLUTELY no excuse to drive impaired. I would've made sure he went to the hospital if he hit me, and not because of the crash

Reply
2
 

BreakingAC

BreakingAC

