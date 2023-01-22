ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
batterypower.com

A short Chip Caray replacement wishlist for the Braves

This has been a very unexpected offseason so far. There have been bucket loads of cash poured on free agents. The Braves have spent less than 5 million in the same free agent market. There has been the “where in the world is Carlos Correa’s ankle” hysteria. But the most unexpected move of all, in my opinion, happened yesterday.
FanSided

Trey Mancini backs out of WBC for Chicago Cubs teammates

Trey Mancini was set to join Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic. His signing with the Chicago Cubs changed those plans. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Mancini will forgo the World Baseball Classic this year. Instead, he feels it will be more beneficial to be around his new teammates and organization as he is looking to be more of a veteran presence in the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Chicago Bears Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Chicago Bears free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 3 realistic trade destinations for Justin Fields

Before some Chicago Bears fans jump down my throat, let me first say that I, for one, do not believe it is a good idea to trade Justin Fields. What he was able to do in just his second year as a pro, with a limited weaponry and weak offensive line, was nothing short of spectacular. It was fun. It was, at times, magical.
CHICAGO, IL

