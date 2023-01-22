Terquavion Smith listed as day-to-day following fall

NC State guard Terquavion Smith (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

After a scary fall during a loss at North Carolina, NC State basketball star sophomore guard Terquavion Smith received a positive update following being released from the hospital Saturday evening. Per a release from the school, Smith is day-to-day.

Smith was fouled by UNC super senior wing Leaky Black while driving to the basket. Black was ejected with a flagrant 2 foul, an announcement made after a lengthy delay in the game to attend to Smith, who injured his elbow and neck on the fall. Smith was treated by trainers from both teams, and an orthopedic surgeon was also brought to the floor.

Eventually, Smith was taken off the court on a EMS stretcher and transported to a hospital. According to NC State, the move was precautionary since Smith reported experiencing numbness following the fall in addition to neck and elbow pain.

Medical procedure required the use of a backboard and stretcher to remove Smith from the arena once he reported neck pain.

All X-rays were negative.

Before leaving with his injury, Smith had 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

NC State basketball fell to 15-5 overall and 5-4 in the ACC with the loss at North Carolina. The next game is a relatively quick turnaround, with the Wolfpack set to host Notre Dame on Tuesday evening.

That game will be a 7 p.m. tipoff at PNC Arena in Raleigh and televised on the ACC Network. For Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey, this will mark his final game in Raleigh coaching on the Fighting Irish sideline. Brey announced Thursday that he was stepping down at the end of the year after 23 seasons coaching at Notre Dame.

In addition to Smith’s injury, NC State has been without two starters. Super senior center Dusan Mahorcic is recovering from a dislocated patella suffered in a win over Coppin State on Dec. 6. Fifth-year senior forward Jack Clark has been dealing with a groin injury and missed the last 5 contests for the Pack.

Smith leads the ACC in scoring at 18.7 points per game and ranks in the top-five in the ACC in assists, steals and three-pointers made. The Greenville, N.C., native has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List, the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List and was recently named a Midseason Third-Team All-American by The Sporting News.