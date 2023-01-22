Read full article on original website
tourcounsel.com
Willow Lawn | Shopping center in Richmond, Virginia
I suggest you visit Willow Lawn Shopping Center, one of the largest in the town, which offers you a wide variety of department stores, local brand boutiques, restaurants, and shopping areas. comfortable living. Featured Shopping Stores: Old Navy, J. Crew Factory, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Rack Room Shoes, Claire's, DICK'S...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
AKAs and OMEGAS donate coats to Brunswick and Greensville counties
LAWRENCEVILLE —The members of Gamma Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. partnered with the members of Omicron Omega (OO), Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. to collect and donate coats, hats, and gloves to elementary school students in Brunswick and Greensville Counties. “We are really happy that...
rrspin.com
RV SDA church sets clothes distribution Saturday
The Roanoke Valley Seventh-Day Adventist Church will hold a free clothing and shoes distribution Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the church. The church is located at 1373 Smith Church Road in Roanoke Rapids.
rrspin.com
Closure of ECU North behavioral unit among system-wide changes
Among the changes announced today by ECU Health due to a $46 million loss at the end of the fiscal year in September will be the closing of the ECU Health North Inpatient Behavioral Health unit in Roanoke Rapids. This decision is in alignment with the previously announced 2025 opening...
tourcounsel.com
Stony Point Fashion Park | Shopping mall in Virginia
If you are looking for a shopping center in Richmond, I recommend you visit one of the best in the town: Stony Point Fashion Park, it offers you a very attractive outdoor space, where you can enjoy walking and shopping. Although its commercial and gastronomic proposal is not very extensive, it is a mall that you will love for its atmosphere.
Check your tickets! Virginia Lottery says someone’s holding onto $1 million
The Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought in Alexandria.
Chesterfield Raising Cane’s officially opens for business
The restaurant opened its doors to a hungry line of chicken lovers at 9 a.m. sharp Tuesday, Jan. 24. Guests lined up outside of the doors starting as early as 6 a.m. to have a chance at the "Free Cane's for a Year" giveaway, a commemorative Raising Cane’s T-shirt and voucher for a Box Combo valid on their next visit.
thenewsprogress.com
Alberta one of four locations for VCU School of Nursing Mobile Health and Wellness Program
Expansion of nurse-led initiative brings holistic wellness care and coaching to underserved communities. A long-standing wellness program that has earned a national reputation as a model for holistic care coordination will be expanding to Southside Virginia Community College in Alberta later this month. Over the past ten years, the Richmond...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County game vs. Lancaster cancelled due to non-related altercation
This past weekend, the Greensville County Eagles boys’ varsity basketball squad took a long bus trip which turned out to be wasted. Their scheduled game against Lancaster High School on Saturday, part of the Virginia Hoopfest Showcase hosted by Westmoreland High School, was cancelled just before tip-off due to circumstances beyond the control of either team.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County High School graduate receives promotion at Coca-Cola
Dr. George Pugh has been promoted to Senior Director in the Global Scientific and Regulatory Affairs division of The Coca-Cola Company (Atlanta, Georgia). In this role, he will lead a team of toxicologists, chemists and engineers in the Risk Assessment and Ingredient Safety Center of Excellence. This team is responsible for developing scientific programs that focus on the safety of beverage ingredients, product packaging and crop protection technologies for agricultural commodities. Dr. Pugh joined the company in 2006, where his early work focused on understanding the safety of stevia leaf extract, which subsequently led to regulatory approvals of stevia sweeteners in the United States and more than 150 countries around the world.
rrspin.com
HCSO roundup: Checking station; blotter entries
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. Saturday Sergeant E. Richardson and deputies D. Read and M. Wilkins were conducting a license checking station on Highway 258 near Scotland Neck. The sheriff’s office has received multiple complaints concerning traffic violations and illegal activities...
rrspin.com
Chaloner boys and girls basketball teams beat Gaston Monday
Both the Chaloner Middle boys and girls basketall teams wo Monday afternoon at home. The Chaloner Lady Yellow Jackets advanced to 5-0 with a 30-17 win over Gaston. Leading scorers for Chaloner were Sofie Wade with 15, Morgan Pearson and Zoey Thomas with 6 each, Elissa West with 2, and Malaya Garner with 1.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Real Estate tax penalty delay proposal falls short
The proposed penalty waiver of real estate tax interest delay fell short by one vote during Tuesday’s Emporia City Council meeting. On Jan. 5, District 7 City Council representative Yolanda Hines suggested the city delay the interest and penalties as surrounding communities in Brunswick and Sussex Counties did. Hines successfully proposed an extension for the personal property taxes in July.
rrspin.com
Two sought in November diesel fuel theft
Two Vance County men are wanted in the November 1, 2022 theft of 1,110 gallons of diesel fuel from the Highway 158 New Dixie Mart in Roanoke Rapids. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said the fuel stolen was worth $5,159. Similar stores in Brunswick County,...
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
Tractor-trailer separates, crashes on US-58 in Suffolk
According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58 westbound at the Nansemond Parkway overpass. Officials say the trailer separated from the tractor.
Virginia eviction filings surge by 86%, state introduces pilot program to assist those facing housing insecurity
RICHMOND, VA. - Many families in Virginia struggle to keep their homes as evictions rise due to the pandemic. In response, the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program has awarded nearly $3 million to groups assisting those facing housing insecurity, but this is not enough to meet the growing need.
Route 460 clear after tractor-trailer crash in Sussex
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the area of Route 640 and Fargo Lane, near the Prince George/Sussex County line. There are alternating closures in the eastbound lanes due to the crash.
James City County off-duty officer accused of shooting fellow officer
Michael Rusk, a 24-year-old James City County police officer, has been arrested for shooting a fellow officer while off-duty in Williamsburg, according to police.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Petersburg Army lieutenant Nazario wins case against Windsor Police
RICHMOND — A federal jury in Richmond determined that Lt. Caron Nazario’s stop by officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker was improper. The jury did not impose punitive damages, but it did order Gutierrez to pay $2,685 in damages. Crocker was required by the jury to pay $1,000 in punitive damages.
