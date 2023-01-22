ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

tourcounsel.com

Willow Lawn | Shopping center in Richmond, Virginia

I suggest you visit Willow Lawn Shopping Center, one of the largest in the town, which offers you a wide variety of department stores, local brand boutiques, restaurants, and shopping areas. comfortable living. Featured Shopping Stores: Old Navy, J. Crew Factory, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Rack Room Shoes, Claire's, DICK'S...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

AKAs and OMEGAS donate coats to Brunswick and Greensville counties

LAWRENCEVILLE —The members of Gamma Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. partnered with the members of Omicron Omega (OO), Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. to collect and donate coats, hats, and gloves to elementary school students in Brunswick and Greensville Counties. “We are really happy that...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
rrspin.com

Closure of ECU North behavioral unit among system-wide changes

Among the changes announced today by ECU Health due to a $46 million loss at the end of the fiscal year in September will be the closing of the ECU Health North Inpatient Behavioral Health unit in Roanoke Rapids. This decision is in alignment with the previously announced 2025 opening...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
tourcounsel.com

Stony Point Fashion Park | Shopping mall in Virginia

If you are looking for a shopping center in Richmond, I recommend you visit one of the best in the town: Stony Point Fashion Park, it offers you a very attractive outdoor space, where you can enjoy walking and shopping. Although its commercial and gastronomic proposal is not very extensive, it is a mall that you will love for its atmosphere.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County game vs. Lancaster cancelled due to non-related altercation

This past weekend, the Greensville County Eagles boys’ varsity basketball squad took a long bus trip which turned out to be wasted. Their scheduled game against Lancaster High School on Saturday, part of the Virginia Hoopfest Showcase hosted by Westmoreland High School, was cancelled just before tip-off due to circumstances beyond the control of either team.
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County High School graduate receives promotion at Coca-Cola

Dr. George Pugh has been promoted to Senior Director in the Global Scientific and Regulatory Affairs division of The Coca-Cola Company (Atlanta, Georgia). In this role, he will lead a team of toxicologists, chemists and engineers in the Risk Assessment and Ingredient Safety Center of Excellence. This team is responsible for developing scientific programs that focus on the safety of beverage ingredients, product packaging and crop protection technologies for agricultural commodities. Dr. Pugh joined the company in 2006, where his early work focused on understanding the safety of stevia leaf extract, which subsequently led to regulatory approvals of stevia sweeteners in the United States and more than 150 countries around the world.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
rrspin.com

HCSO roundup: Checking station; blotter entries

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. Saturday Sergeant E. Richardson and deputies D. Read and M. Wilkins were conducting a license checking station on Highway 258 near Scotland Neck. The sheriff’s office has received multiple complaints concerning traffic violations and illegal activities...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Chaloner boys and girls basketball teams beat Gaston Monday

Both the Chaloner Middle boys and girls basketall teams wo Monday afternoon at home. The Chaloner Lady Yellow Jackets advanced to 5-0 with a 30-17 win over Gaston. Leading scorers for Chaloner were Sofie Wade with 15, Morgan Pearson and Zoey Thomas with 6 each, Elissa West with 2, and Malaya Garner with 1.
GASTON, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Real Estate tax penalty delay proposal falls short

The proposed penalty waiver of real estate tax interest delay fell short by one vote during Tuesday’s Emporia City Council meeting. On Jan. 5, District 7 City Council representative Yolanda Hines suggested the city delay the interest and penalties as surrounding communities in Brunswick and Sussex Counties did. Hines successfully proposed an extension for the personal property taxes in July.
EMPORIA, VA
rrspin.com

Two sought in November diesel fuel theft

Two Vance County men are wanted in the November 1, 2022 theft of 1,110 gallons of diesel fuel from the Highway 158 New Dixie Mart in Roanoke Rapids. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said the fuel stolen was worth $5,159. Similar stores in Brunswick County,...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Petersburg Army lieutenant Nazario wins case against Windsor Police

RICHMOND — A federal jury in Richmond determined that Lt. Caron Nazario’s stop by officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker was improper. The jury did not impose punitive damages, but it did order Gutierrez to pay $2,685 in damages. Crocker was required by the jury to pay $1,000 in punitive damages.
PETERSBURG, VA

