Nets Rumors: BK 'Actively Looking' for Trades; Joe Harris, Seth Curry Linked to Deals
The Brooklyn Nets may be one of the busier teams ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Wednesday that "the Nets are one of the teams more actively looking for upgrades before the stretch run" and listed Joe Harris ($18.6 million), Seth Curry ($8.5 million) and Patty Mills ($6.5 million) as possible candidates to be moved because of "their short-term salaries and the fact that they've been playing lesser roles lately."
NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet to Get Interest 'All Around the League' in FA
Expect Fred VanVleet to be a popular player in free agency this summer. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said during an appearance on Sportsnet's Tim and Friends show Wednesday that she expected the veteran point guard to have interest from teams all around the NBA come free agency:. While VanVleet has a...
Lakers' Updated Depth Chart, Available Draft Picks After Rui Hachimura Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers added valuable depth Monday with the trade for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. Washington will receive Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks in the deal, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski—who first reported the deal—providing additional details on the picks:. Los Angeles has been cautious about...
Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves looked unfazed by the long-awaited return of one New Orleans’ star players or the Pelicans’ mounting urgency to win. Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram’s return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night. “We’re in a position where we want to really stop worrying about the other team,” Gobert said. “Regardless of what’s the weather or who’s hurt, whose playing, we know if we come with the right approach, the right mindset, it’s going to be a good game for us.” D’Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who’ve won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans’ comeback bid.
Coach Green Happy With Pelicans Defense In Last 2 Games
Pelicans are trying to get back on track defensively.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA Rumors: Teams Won't 'Go Above and Beyond' in Trade for Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović
The Detroit Pistons are making forward Bojan Bogdanović available ahead of next month's trade deadline, but it does not appear teams are willing to break the asset bank for a deal. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported teams have shown a lack of willingness to go "above...
2023 NBA Trade Watch: Best Available Guards and Their Top Landing Spots
Organizing the chaos with the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline drawing near can be daunting. Perhaps the best way to manage the gossip, rumors and analysis is by position. While lines have blurred recently, it's reasonable to break players into three groups: ball-handling guards, wings and bigs. Some straddle those delineations, such as Eric Gordon and Alex Caruso, who often play off the ball but can, to an extent, run the point.
Heat's Bam Adebayo Rips ASG Fan Voting: Some Guys 'Shouldn't Even Be on That List'
Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo isn't happy with how the fans have voted for the 2023 NBA All-Star game. "I'll leave fan voting to fan voting," he said, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "There are guys that shouldn't even be on that list. But it's fan voting. That's what it is and you got to live with that."
Bold Predictions 2 Weeks Before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
In another irrefutably valiant, never-ending effort to will a gloriously busy 2023 NBA trade deadline into existence, we have another fresh batch of bold predictions to disperse among—and for the sake of—the masses. If you didn't check out the first package of—*sarcasm font*—courageous crystyal-balling, you can do that...
Nets Trade Rumors: Timberwolves' Naz Reid Interests BKN Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have "inquired" about Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype previously reported the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets also have interest in the center. Reid will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but he could...
Woj: Mat Ishbia's Purchase of Suns Expected to Be Official Before Trade Deadline
The Phoenix Suns could have a new governor in place before the NBA's trade deadline passes on Feb. 9. ESPN's Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Mat Ishbia is expected to assume control within the next two weeks. In December, Ishbia reached a deal to purchase the Suns...
Woj: 'Keep Watching' Bucks' Interest in Jae Crowder Trade amid Rumors
The Milwaukee Bucks have interest in dealing for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, who has been on the inactive list for the entire season following an offseason trade request. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Talkin' NBA) reported on Wednesday's edition of NBA Countdown that the Bucks are in the mix and...
NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Reject Calls for Terance Mann; Eye Upgrades at Deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers are resisting trade overtures for Terance Mann, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported Monday that the Clippers "continue to explore their trade options for upgrades" ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline but that they aren't looking to move Mann. The 26-year-old is averaging...
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eye VanVleet, Rozier, Quickley amid Chris Paul Injury Concerns
As the Phoenix Suns try to get their season back on track, they are exploring several potential trade options at point guard amid Chris Paul's ongoing injury concerns. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Suns have identified Fred VanVleet, Terry Rozier and Immanuel Quickly as potential targets ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
NBA Rumors: Knicks' Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish Trade Package Hasn't Gained Traction
With the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline quickly approaching, the New York Knicks are struggling to find many suitors for Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish. The Athletic's Fred Katz reported Tuesday the Knicks are willing to deal Fournier but without adding any assets to make his four-year, $73 million contract more palatable.
NBA Rumors: Rivals Eye Richaun Holmes as Buyout Candidate If Kings Can't Trade Center
There will be a market for veteran center Richaun Holmes if he becomes available after a buyout, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. Rival teams are reportedly monitoring 29-year-old in case the Sacramento Kings are unable to trade him before the Feb. 9 deadline. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported...
'Ball Is In the Nets' Court' as Kyrie Irving Seeks Long-Term Extension
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is seeking a contract extension, and according to his agent, talks have yet to materialize. "Around Kyrie and staying with the Nets? I have reached out to the Nets regarding this," his agent Shetellia Irving told Bleacher Report. "We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets' court to communicate now if their desire is the same."
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Out vs. Grizzlies Because of Non-COVID-19 Illness
The Golden State Warriors will be short-handed for Wednesday's Western Conference showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State ruled forward Andrew Wiggins out for the playoff rematch with a non-COVID-19 illness. Wiggins played 27 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets. This is not the first time the Kansas...
