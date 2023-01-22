Incredible 'Hobbit' Hotel in Mexico Is Straight Out of a Dream

If you love traveling and the Lord of the Rings , then a visit to Hobbiton has probably been on your bucket list for a while. Let's be honest, though- buying a ticket to New Zealand isn't feasible for everyone. But don't despair- if you live in North America, there's a place full of halfling charm a bit closer to home than Hobbiton.

That place is Hotel Tapasoli in S.L.P., Mexico . With travel vlogger @epic.stays ' video of the hobbity hotel, we could have sworn we had been transported to the Shire.

Imagine that- the Shire with a tropical twist! We're in love. This resort is so colorful and imaginative, it feels like something from a dream. Whether you're a diehard Lord of the Rings fan, a hobbit at heart, or just a fan of fun, unique hotels, this place is an absolute gem.

Ironically, though, these "hobbit holes" weren't originally built with halflings in mind. According to an article from Mexico News Daily , the architect of the hotel, Alberto Muñoz González, had designed these as "burrow homes," intending for them to mimic the natural habitats of a local mammal, the lowland paca. However, people were quick to draw the comparison to Tolkein's hobbit holes, and by all accounts, Mr. Muñoz González doesn't seem to mind the comparison.

Despite the hotel's resemblance to Hobbiton being an accidental one, people still think Hotel Tapasoli is Shire-ific! "I’d want this music played through speakers at all times during my stay or no deal," declared @apple36131. "If you ever pass through Bag End, tea's at 4. You're welcome anytime. Don't bother knocking," said @ohlookasni, quoting Bilbo Baggins.

While it may not be *the* official Hobbiton, Hotel Tapasoli is a delightfully unexpected fantasy realm where visitors can pretend that they're coming home to Bag End... even if it's just for a day or two.

