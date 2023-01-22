ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah police searching for alleged teen car thief

Paducah Police are looking for a teen suspected of stealing a pair of vehicles over the weekend. Officers identified the suspect as 18-year-old Justus K. White of Paducah. On Sunday, a woman called police from Park Avenue to report that her wallet, cash, and bank card were stolen from her vehicle. She said she alerted by her bank that someone had tried to use her card at the Kroger gas station on Park Avenue.
PADUCAH, KY
104.1 WIKY

Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter

Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Alleged hazing incident reported at Henderson County High School

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson police are investigating an alleged hazing incident involving members of the Henderson County High School football team. School officials alerted police regarding an incident that took place Friday. It is believed that there are three student athletes involved. Two who are being accused of hazing the third player, all of […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah woman jailed on meth possession, other charges

A traffic stop landed a Paducah woman behind bars after authorities say drugs were discovered in the vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle early Tuesday morning on Kentucky Avenue near the Deluxe Inn. A search reportedly uncovered about 4 grams of crystal methampehtamine, hydrocodone, and other items related to drug use.
PADUCAH, KY
wmskamfm.com

Central City man dies in wreck in Henderson; Two Morganfield men injured

The Henderson County Coroner’s Office pronounced a Central City man dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Kentucky 425 on Tuesday. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a passenger car reportedly traveled across the center line and into the path of a semi-truck near the 5800 block of Kentucky 425 at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
CENTRAL CITY, KY
14news.com

Driver arrested after crash with school bus

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say the driver of a car was arrested after a crash with a school bus. It happened Tuesday at the intersection of McConnell and E. 26th. Police say that the driver, 25-year-old Tyshaun Herring, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of...
OWENSBORO, KY
KFVS12

Man wanted in connection with assault at Paducah Waffle Hut

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut. The man is described as 30-40 years old, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Princeton Man Sentenced On Federal Meth Trafficking And Firearms Charges

A Princeton man was sentenced Monday to 8 years and 9 months in federal prison, followed by a 4-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to court documents, 58-year old Rodney Ware possessed with the intent to distribute 15.51 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine in Todd County on August 8, 2020. Ware also reportedly possessed a high-standard 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun after having previously been convicted of felony offenses of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana while armed, and tampering with physical evidence. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky says Ware was also sentenced for violating the National Firearms Act for possessing a sawed-off shotgun that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
PRINCETON, KY
wsonradio.com

Pedestrian struck by car; driver arrested on traffic charges

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he was walking in the Ellis Park parking lot late Tuesday night. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a driver identified as Crystal Edmonds, 45, of Henderson was pulling out of a parking space and did not see John Greene, 79, of Evansville, as he was walking by the parking space at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests

A West York Illinois man was arrested in Carmi Friday morning following a traffic stop. 38 year old Joshua A Hall was stopped on Main Street at SE First Street and taken into custody after it was discovered that he was driving on a revoked license. Hall was also cited for Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration. Hall paid $250 bond and was released a couple of hours later.
CARMI, IL
wevv.com

Henderson Police looking for group of people suspected of stealing from vehicles

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are looking to track down a group of thieves who reportedly targeted numerous vehicles on Monday and Tuesday. The Henderson Police Department says officers were investigating three different thefts from vehicles on Monday, on the north end of town. They say money, electronic devices, and identification documents were stolen in the thefts.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife

Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store...
HENDERSON, KY
wrul.com

Mecum Charged With Aggravated Battery

On Friday January 20th at around 11:30 a.m. Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant on Sarah Mecum of College Blvd in Carmi for Aggravated Battery on a Correctional Officer. Mecum was in custody in the White County Jail under other jurisdiction charges. Brown spoke with Mecum and explained the warrant along with the charges and also advised her of her bond. Mecums bond is set at $50,000 of which 10% has to be paid.
CARMI, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy