Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Court officials: Sentencing date moved for man convicted of Illinois murder
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The man convicted for the murder of Megan Nichols is scheduled to be sentenced. Brodey Murbarger was found guilty back in October for the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols in Fairfield. [Previous Story: Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial]. Court officials say...
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah police searching for alleged teen car thief
Paducah Police are looking for a teen suspected of stealing a pair of vehicles over the weekend. Officers identified the suspect as 18-year-old Justus K. White of Paducah. On Sunday, a woman called police from Park Avenue to report that her wallet, cash, and bank card were stolen from her vehicle. She said she alerted by her bank that someone had tried to use her card at the Kroger gas station on Park Avenue.
104.1 WIKY
Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter
Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
Alleged hazing incident reported at Henderson County High School
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson police are investigating an alleged hazing incident involving members of the Henderson County High School football team. School officials alerted police regarding an incident that took place Friday. It is believed that there are three student athletes involved. Two who are being accused of hazing the third player, all of […]
14news.com
Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Henderson Subway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers say employees at a Subway in Henderson were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night. They say that happened at the Subway located on US 41 North. According to police, the suspect went into the building, pointed a gun and demanded all the money. Officers say the...
Henderson Police on the prowl looking for theft suspects
Henderson Police responded to three incidents of car prowls on the north side of town where it was reported that money, electronics and identification documents were stolen.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman jailed on meth possession, other charges
A traffic stop landed a Paducah woman behind bars after authorities say drugs were discovered in the vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle early Tuesday morning on Kentucky Avenue near the Deluxe Inn. A search reportedly uncovered about 4 grams of crystal methampehtamine, hydrocodone, and other items related to drug use.
wmskamfm.com
Central City man dies in wreck in Henderson; Two Morganfield men injured
The Henderson County Coroner’s Office pronounced a Central City man dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Kentucky 425 on Tuesday. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a passenger car reportedly traveled across the center line and into the path of a semi-truck near the 5800 block of Kentucky 425 at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
14news.com
Driver arrested after crash with school bus
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say the driver of a car was arrested after a crash with a school bus. It happened Tuesday at the intersection of McConnell and E. 26th. Police say that the driver, 25-year-old Tyshaun Herring, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of...
KFVS12
Man wanted in connection with assault at Paducah Waffle Hut
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut. The man is described as 30-40 years old, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Sentenced On Federal Meth Trafficking And Firearms Charges
A Princeton man was sentenced Monday to 8 years and 9 months in federal prison, followed by a 4-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to court documents, 58-year old Rodney Ware possessed with the intent to distribute 15.51 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine in Todd County on August 8, 2020. Ware also reportedly possessed a high-standard 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun after having previously been convicted of felony offenses of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana while armed, and tampering with physical evidence. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky says Ware was also sentenced for violating the National Firearms Act for possessing a sawed-off shotgun that was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
WBKO
Western Kentucky man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Princeton man was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison, followed by a four-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow...
wsonradio.com
Pedestrian struck by car; driver arrested on traffic charges
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he was walking in the Ellis Park parking lot late Tuesday night. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a driver identified as Crystal Edmonds, 45, of Henderson was pulling out of a parking space and did not see John Greene, 79, of Evansville, as he was walking by the parking space at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday.
Woman connected to Evansville toddler’s overdose case accepts plea deal
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One of the people arrested after 3-year-old Kamari Opperman overdosed on fentanyl in 2021 has reached a plea deal. Court records say Allison Smithler faced several charges including murder. The terms of her plea deal have not yet been released. Police say Kamari Opperman died after eating a fentanyl pill in […]
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests
A West York Illinois man was arrested in Carmi Friday morning following a traffic stop. 38 year old Joshua A Hall was stopped on Main Street at SE First Street and taken into custody after it was discovered that he was driving on a revoked license. Hall was also cited for Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration. Hall paid $250 bond and was released a couple of hours later.
wevv.com
Henderson Police looking for group of people suspected of stealing from vehicles
Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are looking to track down a group of thieves who reportedly targeted numerous vehicles on Monday and Tuesday. The Henderson Police Department says officers were investigating three different thefts from vehicles on Monday, on the north end of town. They say money, electronic devices, and identification documents were stolen in the thefts.
wevv.com
Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife
Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store...
wrul.com
Mecum Charged With Aggravated Battery
On Friday January 20th at around 11:30 a.m. Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant on Sarah Mecum of College Blvd in Carmi for Aggravated Battery on a Correctional Officer. Mecum was in custody in the White County Jail under other jurisdiction charges. Brown spoke with Mecum and explained the warrant along with the charges and also advised her of her bond. Mecums bond is set at $50,000 of which 10% has to be paid.
wevv.com
Woman accused of assaulting a police officer and threatening to harm her child
Taylor Binder was arrested after she punched a police officer in the face. Police were there to investigate a call saying Binder threatened to harm her children. Woman accused of threatening to drown child, punching EPD officer in the face. A woman was arrested on several charges after Evansville Police...
Comments / 0