Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
Yardbarker
Steelers Stealing Rival Baltimore Ravens’ Offensive Lineman Highlights Potential Free Agent Plan
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line was a big question mark coming into the 2022 NFL season. How dire addressing the unit will be in the 2023 offseason via the draft or free agency changed drastically after the bye week. As the team began running the ball more efficiently, the question has subsided to an extent but that didn’t stop Bleacher Report‘s, Kristopher Knox from highlighting big men up front on offense in his top 10 list of top players to target.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Yardbarker
Eagles primed to exploit a major weakness in the 49ers defense
If there was one major takeaway from the Eagles’ playoff matchup against the New York Giants, it was the success of Philadelphia’s 4-headed rushing attack. Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell led what looked to be an unstoppable ground game all the way to victory, silencing rumors that the Eagles offense might start the playoffs looking disjointed. While the performance of Jalen Hurts may very well tip the scales, the road to another Super Bowl appearance will be paved by the ground attack.
Yardbarker
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs said to him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him how the Bills had lost, and how the outcome was the same every year.
Yardbarker
Interesting team favored to land Saquon Barkley if he leaves Giants
If he does end up leaving the New York Giants this offseason, Saquon Barkley might not be going too far away. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the Pro Bowl running back Barkley’s next team (if not the Giants). The Baltimore Ravens were given the best odds at +400. The Buffalo Bills (+425), Denver Broncos (+500), New York Jets (+600), and New England Patriots (+700) were also listed in the top five.
Yardbarker
Giants in danger of losing offensive coordinator after just one season
The New York Giants defeated all odds during the 2022 season by reaching the Divisional round of the playoffs. Nobody anticipated they would make it so far, given the state of the roster and how many reserves were playing prominent roles. Offensively, the Giants took a significant step forward, notably...
Yardbarker
Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys
According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
Yardbarker
A Steelers Free Agency Mistake In 2021 Is Clearly Evident Two Years Later
The Pittsburgh Steelers organization has been known for bringing in top talent via the draft/undrafted free agency and rewarding those players once they prove themselves after a few years of successful on-field play. The most recent examples include TJ Watt, Cameron Sutton, Terrell Edmunds and Chris Boswell. With that said, some guys are bound to slip away because of certain cap situations and greater needs on the roster. Back in 2021, the franchise decided not to bring back a key piece on defense because of the financial state of the team and Sutton’s expected extension to be less of an expense.
Yardbarker
Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal
A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
Yardbarker
Potential free-agent pickups for Houston Texans include two Eagles
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The Texans have holes everywhere. They also have plenty of cap space and two first-round picks — one at No. 2, another at No. 12. Of course, they'll pick a QB in the first round to replace middling Davis Mills. GM Nick Caserio has one, last chance to turn the franchise around. He must hire the right head coach and make a significant splash this offseason.
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh says big changes are coming to Ravens WR room
While it’s still not known who will be the Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback in 2023, whomever is under center will have a completely different supporting cast of wideouts, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Speaking to reporters at his end-of-season media availability, Harbaugh stated that roughly 75 percent of...
Yardbarker
Chiefs WR headlines potential Cowboys free-agent additions
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Key contributors Tony Pollard (RB), Dalton Schultz (TE), Leighton Vander Esch (LB) and safety Donovan Wilson are free agents. The Cowboys must make tough decisions to keep the core of the team together. Dallas is 18th in the league with about $1.8M in cap room, per Spotrac.
Yardbarker
A former Steeler will win first Super Bowl this season
The final four teams are set. With the Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers and Eagles left playing for the Super Bowl, a former Steeler will officially win his first ring this season. It is unknown which ex-Steeler it will be , but Bengals CB Mike Hilton, Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, 49ers WR Ray-Ray McCloud or Eagles DT Javon Hargrave will raise the Lombardi Trophy, a first for whichever one wins his final game this postseason.
Yardbarker
NFL executives linking Ravens' Lamar Jackson with Falcons?
Yet another story is linking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson with the Atlanta Falcons this winter. For a piece published Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted that "top league executives" asked to produce "bold takes only" said they could see Jackson ending up with the Falcons this offseason. "I don't...
Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Giants GM shares surprising Saquon Barkley contract update
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen revealed Monday that the club and running back Saquon Barkley "weren’t really that close" in contract talks during the season. "Saquon is a good player. He’s a good teammate. I loved getting to know him this season, and he’s a guy that we would like to have back. It’s just – again, we haven’t had our end-of-season meetings yet," Schoen told reporters Monday, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "We’re less than 48 hours after that game, so everybody’s going to step back, take the emotion out of it, evaluate the roster, and then, again, we have to operate under the salary cap with how we’re going to divvy up, how we’re going to create the roster, what at the priority positions and how are we going to move forward. But, we would like to have Saquon back if it works out."
Yardbarker
The Steelers And GM Omar Khan Might Have The Perfect Trade Partner In The 2023 NFL Draft’s First Round
Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization have a bad memory of the most recent aggressive draft day trade for the franchise. Back in 2019, then-general manager, Kevin Colbert traded away the team’s 20th overall pick as well as a second rounder (#52) and a future third round pick to select linebacker, Devin Bush. Fast forward to 2023, his fifth-year option was not picked up and he will test free agency waters come March. There’s a very small chance he is brought back for another year or more in Pittsburgh and the move to give up a ton of draft capital to take him has been heavily criticized for a couple of years now.
Comments / 0