Efficient offense goes to waste as Cyclones outscore Wildcats in Ames
AMES — As fifth-year guard Gabe Kalscheur curled around a screen in the final minute of Tuesday night’s top-15 matchup between Kansas State and Iowa State, he was trailed by sophomore guard Cam Carter. Kalscheur, who had already scored 17 points and made six of his 10 shot...
Game Preview: #5 K-State Visits #12 Iowa State Tuesday Night
ESPNU / WatchESPN (link here) Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) Online: Varsity Network [free]/ www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]. Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ’07]. Record at K-State: 17-2/1st Year. Career Record: 19-2/1st Year+. vs. Iowa State: 0-0 [0-0 at K-State]. Iowa State: T.J. Otzelberger [UW-Whitewater ’01]. Record...
Nowell Named to The Sporting News’ Midseason All-American Team
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Senior Markquis Nowell was among 15 players nationally selected to The Sporting News’ Midseason All-American Team, as recently announced by the organization. Nowell was named to the Second Team, along with North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Xavier’s Souley Boum, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez and...
In Focus 1/23/23: Melissa Kirkwood, Flint Hills Discovery Center, David Rosowsky
On Monday’s edition of In Focus Sunset Zoo Marketing and Development Officer Melissa Kirkwood visited with Kate Kennedy about zoo activities. Flint Hills Discovery Center guests included Curator of Education Sally Dreher speaking about the center’s Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed exhibit and other educational programming and Guest Service/Membership Manager Mary Hildreth spoke about memberships and their upcoming Week of Gratitude happening February 14-19.
In Focus 1/25/23: Cliff Williams, John Cox, Reginald Eggleston
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus, USD 378 Riley County Schools Superintendent Cliff Williams and USD 384 Blue Valley Superintendent John Cox visited with us on school activities, teaching vacancies and other news surrounding the schools. In segment two both Williams and Cox spoke to legislative matters, specifically the needs surrounding special education funding.
K-State celebrates Dr. King’s Day of Service
K-State students are very involved with the community, and the Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center in Manhattan had some special guests Saturday. Program Coordinator and Barn Manager Tre Holmes talks about the students. He said Saturday was about honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s. Day of Service but noted that...
Manhattan City Commission to consider new “Reddi rule” ordinance
The Manhattan City Commission tonight will consider an ordinance on first reading that would prohibit a sitting commissioner from holding a dual office. The move is a direct response to current commissioner Usha Reddi’s recent appointment to the Kansas Senate, to fill out the remainder of former Sen. Tom Hawk’s term. State law doesn’t currently prohibit someone from holding two offices simultaneously. According to the Kansas League of Municipalities, if the ordinance were passed, Manhattan would be the only known city in Kansas with such a restriction.
RCPD Report: 1/25/23
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and criminal threat in the 1400 block of Houston St. in Manhattan on January 24, 2023, around 3:35 p.m. A 34-year-old woman was listed as the victim when it was reported a 31-year-old man threatened her with a bat during an argument between the two Dakotah Garner, 31, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated assault and criminal threat. He was issued a total bond of $5,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee counties review updated cost estimates for Belvue Bridge rehab
Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties met briefly Monday to discuss impending improvements to the Belvue Bridge. Earlier this month, the two counties learned that $6.4 million in federal money had been secured by Sen. Jerry Moran to go toward bridge rehabilitation, one of several Congressionally directed spending requests in Kansas. Updated cost estimates were presented Monday on both options the counties are considering.
Public invited to meet new RCPD Director Thursday
A public reception for the new Riley County Police Department Director will take place Thursday at the Flint Hills Discovery Center. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include remarks from Director Brian Peete. City Commissioner and current Law Board Chair John Matta as well as fellow commissioner and former Chair Linda Morse will also provide remarks.
