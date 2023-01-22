Velma has thus far been a very frustrating show. On the one hand, it has some very clever ideas and delivers some witty dialogue. On the other, it forces a lot of its themes in awkward ways while completely bypassing the main draw for the series. Mystery and investigations are either pushed to the background entirely or ends up the episode’s B plot. That should be the main focus of everything and all the characterization should be derived from there. Instead, it seems as if the show has it the other way around.

