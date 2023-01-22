Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
Game Preview: #5 K-State Visits #12 Iowa State Tuesday Night
ESPNU / WatchESPN (link here) Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) Online: Varsity Network [free]/ www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]. Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ’07]. Record at K-State: 17-2/1st Year. Career Record: 19-2/1st Year+. vs. Iowa State: 0-0 [0-0 at K-State]. Iowa State: T.J. Otzelberger [UW-Whitewater ’01]. Record...
1350kman.com
Efficient offense goes to waste as Cyclones outscore Wildcats in Ames
AMES — As fifth-year guard Gabe Kalscheur curled around a screen in the final minute of Tuesday night’s top-15 matchup between Kansas State and Iowa State, he was trailed by sophomore guard Cam Carter. Kalscheur, who had already scored 17 points and made six of his 10 shot...
1350kman.com
CBS Sports: Cats are a #1 Seed
Following a weekend in which the top 2 teams in the AP Top 25 suffered home losses, Kansas State has be installed as a one-seed in the latest CBS Sports “Bracketology”. Analyst Jerry Palm’s projections would place the Wildcats as the top seed in the East, a bracket that would also include coach Jerome Tang’s former employer, Baylor, former Texas head coach Shaka Smart’s Marquette team and soon-to-be Big 12 member Houston.
K-State linebacker Daniel Green explains why he chose to come back for one more year
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Daniel ‘Deuce’ Green is coming back for one more year with Kansas State football. The soon to be ‘Super senior’ almost went the opposite route. Green told 27 News after the Sugar Bowl he would likely be declaring for the NFL Draft. However, he changed his mind. “[My decision] was really based […]
K-State basketball jumps into Top 5 in latest rankings
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s basketball is ranked fifth in the country this week. The Wildcats check in at No. 5 on the latest AP Poll, ranked behind only Purdue, Alabama, Houston and Tennessee. It’s the first time K-State men’s basketball has been ranked in the top five since Dec. 6, 2010. The high […]
1350kman.com
Nowell Named to The Sporting News’ Midseason All-American Team
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Senior Markquis Nowell was among 15 players nationally selected to The Sporting News’ Midseason All-American Team, as recently announced by the organization. Nowell was named to the Second Team, along with North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Xavier’s Souley Boum, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez and...
Kansas Monster Buck Classic set to return to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the largest hunting, fishing and sportsman shows in Kansas will be coming back to Topeka later this month. The Kansas Monster Buck Classic is marketed as a can’t-miss event for hunters and anglers across the Sunflower State and the Midwest. The event celebrates the future of hunting and also the […]
Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage
Kansas educators tackle K-12 teacher shortage by touting life-changing occupation, but size of the shortfall will require cash infusion for salary hikes. The post Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
New bill could create change on where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the […]
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Junction City’s ‘Bella’s Italian Restaurant’ has served made-from-scratch for over a decade
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Bella’s Italian Restaurant, a Junction City restaurant, has been serving made-from-scratch Italian staples to its local community and visiting customers for more than a decade now. Bella’s can be found at 605 N Washington St. in Junction City, about an hour away from the...
1350kman.com
In Focus 1/23/23: Melissa Kirkwood, Flint Hills Discovery Center, David Rosowsky
On Monday’s edition of In Focus Sunset Zoo Marketing and Development Officer Melissa Kirkwood visited with Kate Kennedy about zoo activities. Flint Hills Discovery Center guests included Curator of Education Sally Dreher speaking about the center’s Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed exhibit and other educational programming and Guest Service/Membership Manager Mary Hildreth spoke about memberships and their upcoming Week of Gratitude happening February 14-19.
Washburn University gets ready to break ground
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn university is getting ready to break ground on a new building. The University is in the early stages of moving its facility services building in parking lot 7, behind KTWU. This project will be spearheaded by Seene Company, costing an estimated $6 million dollars. Almost half of the costs are privately […]
WIBW
Gas prices continue to rise nearly 15 cents in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas has risen to nearly 15 cents more than it was at the same time a week ago. AAA indicates on Monday, Jan. 23, that the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas sits at $3.05. Compared to a week ago, that is 14 cents more and from a month ago it is a 29-cent difference. Compared to the same day in 2022, it is one cent less per gallon of gas.
1350kman.com
In Focus 1/25/23: Cliff Williams, John Cox, Reginald Eggleston
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus, USD 378 Riley County Schools Superintendent Cliff Williams and USD 384 Blue Valley Superintendent John Cox visited with us on school activities, teaching vacancies and other news surrounding the schools. In segment two both Williams and Cox spoke to legislative matters, specifically the needs surrounding special education funding.
goodnewsforpets.com
Hill’s Pet Nutrition To Move Global and U.S. Headquarters to Greater Kansas City Area; Topeka Remains Vital Global Hub
Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led pet nutrition, announced on January 11 it will expand its footprint in Kansas with the relocation of its global and U.S. headquarters to Aspiria Campus, located at 6180 Sprint Parkway, in Overland Park, Kan. to create a new hub in the Greater Kansas City area. Hill’s will continue to invest in its global science, technology, and manufacturing hubs in Topeka. The move is expected to take place in Q4 2023.
WIBW
Stormont names directors to lead new Junciton City Flint Hills Campus
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail has named two new directors to lead its new Junction City acquisition - the new Flint Hills Campus. Stormont Vail Health says two key leaders for its new Flint Hills Campus were named on Friday, Jan. 20, and will now help guide the Junction City hospital and regional healthcare clinic that was recently acquired.
W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
