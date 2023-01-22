Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
kjluradio.com
Moberly house fire victim identified
The man who died in a Moberly house fire last weekend has been identified. The Moberly Fire Department confirms the victim was 62-year-old Norman Lee Reed. Fire crews were called to Reed’s house on South Morley Street early Saturday morning. While fighting the fire, Reed’s body was found inside.
kjluradio.com
Large structure fire reported near Waynesville
Several agencies respond to a large structure fire near Waynesville. The Tri-County Fire Protection District reports that crews were called to a first-alarm fire on Highway W, near Rochester Road, late last night. The district was providing aid to the Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District. A Missouri State Highway Patrol...
KOMU
Moberly woman injured after crash on snow-covered road
RANDOLPH COUNTY − A Moberly woman was seriously injured following a crash on Route M Wednesday morning. Conar Maylee, 23, was driving his truck westbound with his passenger, Maya Stilwell, 22, just before 8 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Due to the snow-covered road,...
kjluradio.com
Moberly woman sustains serious injuries in slide-off accident this morning
A Moberly woman suffers serious injuries when the pickup truck she’s riding in this morning wrecks just east of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Maya Stilwell, 22, suffered serious injuries when the driver lost control of the truck on a snow-covered Route M, causing the truck to slide off the road where it struck a tree, then came to rest in a creek.
kjluradio.com
Crawford County teen seriously injured in rollover crash south of Steelville
A Crawford County teen is seriously injured in a rollover crash about six miles south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cole Barton, 18, of Steelville, was driving on Highway 19 Monday morning when he failed to negotiate a curve. Troopers say Barton overcorrected, overturned, and was thrown from the vehicle.
No Injuries Reported at Fire Scene at 16th & Osage
Sedalia Fire Department crews responded to 1523 South Osage for a structure fire at 6:43 a.m., Monday morning, according to Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Crews first arrived on scene at 6:46 a.m. Sedalia Police and PCAD also responded to the fire scene. Fire crews advised they had heavy smoke pushing...
Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Crashes reported in Boone County
Check back for updates related to the winter storm. The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Crashes reported in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting
A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
KOMU
MSHP: Columbia man crashes on Highway 94, knocking down power lines
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Columbia man was moderately injured after a crash Monday morning on State Highway 94. Bobby Baker, 71, was traveling west on the highway before falling asleep and traveling off the left side of the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The vehicle...
KOMU
State Fire Marshal investigating deadly fire in Moberly
MOBERLY - The State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly fire that happened Saturday morning in Moberly. The Moberly Fire and Police Departments responded to 1625 S. Morley Street around 5 a.m. for the residential fire. Norman Lee Reed, 62, was found deceased inside the residence, according to Moberly Police...
kjluradio.com
UDDATED: Toddler found wandering just west of Sedalia, sheriff searching for caregivers
UPDATE: The mother has been located. The Pettis County Sheriff takes to social media Tuesday to try and find the caregivers of a two-year-old boy. Sheriff Brad Anders reported the boy, who they’re estimating is around two, was found walking in Country Club Estates. The department asks anyone who’s missing a child to contact police at 660-827-0052.
Man accused of fatal Camden County DWI crash appears in court
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who is accused of causing a crash that killed a woman in December appeared for a hearing in the Camden County Courthouse on Wednesday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, of Linn Creek, is charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. He is being held The post Man accused of fatal Camden County DWI crash appears in court appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: MoDOT reports some roads becoming snow-covered
Check back for updates related to the winter storm. The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: MoDOT reports some roads becoming snow-covered appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 News investigates how a fire started at an east Columbia restaurant on New Year’s Eve. A report from the Columbia Fire Department indicates the fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane on Dec. 31 started on a grill at the restaurant. An investigator says it didn't appear the grills were The post Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Part of Highway 94 reopens after being closed for crash, patrol says
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Part of Highway 94 reopens after being closed for crash, patrol says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Burglary suspect apprehended by Moberly police
MOBERLY, Mo. - A burglary suspect Monday is apprehended by Moberly police. Moberly Police Department states in a release officers arrived at the 500 block of North Ault Street regarding a reported burglary in progress. Officers say upon arrival they witnessed a male run inside the residence through a back door. Hiding inside a closet, police found 34-year-old Luke O’Banion along with an unnamed 21-year-old female.
KOMU
DNR to hold awareness session on proposed landfill expansion in Cole County
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday it will hold a public awareness session in February to explain the permitting process for sanitary landfills. Republic Services has proposed an expansion to its sanitary landfill in Cole County. The proposed site is located 5605 Moreau River Access...
KOMU
MSHP: Juvenile seriously injured in Saturday morning crash
MORGAN COUNTY - One person was seriously injured after a crash Saturday morning in Morgan County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. on westbound Highway 52, near Jefferson Street. Brandlee Stilfield, 38, struck the rear of James Lutz's vehicle while he was stopped to make a turn, according to a...
Comments / 0