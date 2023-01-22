ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kjluradio.com

Moberly house fire victim identified

The man who died in a Moberly house fire last weekend has been identified. The Moberly Fire Department confirms the victim was 62-year-old Norman Lee Reed. Fire crews were called to Reed’s house on South Morley Street early Saturday morning. While fighting the fire, Reed’s body was found inside.
MOBERLY, MO
kjluradio.com

Large structure fire reported near Waynesville

Several agencies respond to a large structure fire near Waynesville. The Tri-County Fire Protection District reports that crews were called to a first-alarm fire on Highway W, near Rochester Road, late last night. The district was providing aid to the Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District. A Missouri State Highway Patrol...
WAYNESVILLE, MO
KOMU

Moberly woman injured after crash on snow-covered road

RANDOLPH COUNTY − A Moberly woman was seriously injured following a crash on Route M Wednesday morning. Conar Maylee, 23, was driving his truck westbound with his passenger, Maya Stilwell, 22, just before 8 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Due to the snow-covered road,...
MOBERLY, MO
kjluradio.com

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

No Injuries Reported at Fire Scene at 16th & Osage

Sedalia Fire Department crews responded to 1523 South Osage for a structure fire at 6:43 a.m., Monday morning, according to Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Crews first arrived on scene at 6:46 a.m. Sedalia Police and PCAD also responded to the fire scene. Fire crews advised they had heavy smoke pushing...
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting

A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

MSHP: Columbia man crashes on Highway 94, knocking down power lines

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Columbia man was moderately injured after a crash Monday morning on State Highway 94. Bobby Baker, 71, was traveling west on the highway before falling asleep and traveling off the left side of the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The vehicle...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused of fatal Camden County DWI crash appears in court

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who is accused of causing a crash that killed a woman in December appeared for a hearing in the Camden County Courthouse on Wednesday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, of Linn Creek, is charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. He is being held The post Man accused of fatal Camden County DWI crash appears in court appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 News investigates how a fire started at an east Columbia restaurant on New Year’s Eve. A report from the Columbia Fire Department indicates the fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane on Dec. 31 started on a grill at the restaurant. An investigator says it didn't appear the grills were The post Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

Burglary suspect apprehended by Moberly police

MOBERLY, Mo. - A burglary suspect Monday is apprehended by Moberly police. Moberly Police Department states in a release officers arrived at the 500 block of North Ault Street regarding a reported burglary in progress. Officers say upon arrival they witnessed a male run inside the residence through a back door. Hiding inside a closet, police found 34-year-old Luke O’Banion along with an unnamed 21-year-old female.
MOBERLY, MO
KOMU

DNR to hold awareness session on proposed landfill expansion in Cole County

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday it will hold a public awareness session in February to explain the permitting process for sanitary landfills. Republic Services has proposed an expansion to its sanitary landfill in Cole County. The proposed site is located 5605 Moreau River Access...
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

MSHP: Juvenile seriously injured in Saturday morning crash

MORGAN COUNTY - One person was seriously injured after a crash Saturday morning in Morgan County. The crash happened around 10 a.m. on westbound Highway 52, near Jefferson Street. Brandlee Stilfield, 38, struck the rear of James Lutz's vehicle while he was stopped to make a turn, according to a...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

