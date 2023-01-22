COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 News investigates how a fire started at an east Columbia restaurant on New Year’s Eve. A report from the Columbia Fire Department indicates the fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane on Dec. 31 started on a grill at the restaurant. An investigator says it didn't appear the grills were The post Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO