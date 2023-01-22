For the first time, Cigar Coop is attending Puro Sabor, the Nicaraguan Cigar Festival. This week I’ll bringing you coverage of this event from Nicaragua. Puro Sabor is hosted by Cámara Nicaragüense de Tabacaleros (Nicaraguan Chamber of Tobacco). This organization represents companies that make up the lion’s share of Nicaragua’s tobacco industry. The festival is a combination of farm and factory tours, cultural activities, and evening events. Usually held in late January, it is one of three major festivals in the cigar industry with the others being Festival del Habano (Cuba) and ProCigar (Dominican Republic).

