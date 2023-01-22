Read full article on original website
Technip Energies To Upgrade Aramco's Sulfur Recovery Facilities
Technip Energies has been awarded a contract to upgrade sulfur recovery facilities at Aramco's Riyadh Refinery. — Engineering company Technip Energies has been awarded a contract to upgrade sulfur recovery facilities at Aramco’s Riyadh Refinery. According to Technip Energies, this latest deal is a part of its long-term...
This Will Be The Decade Of Energy Storage, Woodmac Believes
The 2020s will be remembered as the energy storage decade. By 2030, the installed energy storage is supposed to increase fifteen-fold when compared to 2021. The 2020s will be remembered as the energy storage decade. By 2030, the installed energy storage is supposed to increase fifteen-fold when compared to 2021.
Petrobras Picks TechnipFMC For Subsea Work Off Brazil
TechnipFMC has been awarded a substantial master services agreement for subsea services with Brazilian oil major Petrobras. — TechnipFMC has been awarded a substantial master services agreement (MSA) for subsea services with Brazilian oil major Petrobras. Technip FMC said that the three-year contract had an option to extend for...
Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023
Surveillance specialist Senstar has identified three security trends affecting the oil and gas sector in 2023; ongoing conflicts and physical threats, new artificial intelligence-enhanced technologies, and remaining vigilant against cybersecurity threats. “The conflict in Ukraine, regional instabilities, and the potential for geopolitical or ecological-based terrorism continues to pose substantial threats...
India Becomes Largest Importer Of Russian Crude
India has become the largest seaborne importer of Russian crude following the EU ban on seaborne oil imports and the G7 price cap for exports. — India has become the largest seaborne importer of Russian crude in the wake of the EU ban on seaborne oil imports and subsequent G7 price cap for exports.
Oil Falls Amid Broader Market Pressure
Oil erased gains from the past two sessions as earnings from multiple US companies disappointed, potentially signaling a dour short-term outlook for energy traders. West Texas Intermediate settled at $80.13 a barrel, shedding almost 2%, the biggest drop since the first week of January. Oil succumbed to broader market pressure after disappointing results from a handful of economic-activity bellwethers, such as Union Pacific Corp and 3M Co., led investors to shun risk.
BofA Flags Energy Price Trend
Global energy prices have not materially moved higher to reflect a potential bounce up in Chinese demand, according to a new BofA Global Research report, which set about finding out why. “First, China inventories for key commodities like oil or coal have increased in recent months due to a wave...
NSTA Seeking Industry Input On Carbon Storage Data Powers
The North Sea Transition Authority is seeking industry input over the powers to require licensees to report information related to their carbon storage projects. — The United Kingdom’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the body that regulates and influences the UK oil, gas, and carbon storage industries and helps drive economic production and energy transition has launched a consultation round.
Neptune Spuds One More Adorf Gas Production Well
Neptune Energy has begun drilling at its operated Adorf Z18 gas production well in the municipality of Georgsdorf in northwestern Germany. — Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has begun drilling at its operated Adorf Z18 gas production well in the municipality of Georgsdorf in northwestern Germany. The well...
Oil Edges Up in Volatile Session
Oil edged higher in a volatile session as technical market indicators signaled to traders that higher prices may be around the corner. West Texas Intermediate managed to hold above $80 a barrel on Wednesday after swinging through much of the session. Rising US crude inventories and so far lackluster corporate earnings kept gains in check while faith in China’s rebound prodded an overall advance.
OPEC+ Delegates Expect Committee to Recommend Steady Output
OPEC+ delegates said they expect an advisory committee of ministers to recommend keeping oil production levels unchanged when they meet next week amid a tentative recovery in global demand. Saudi Arabia and its partners will hold a review of output levels on Feb. 1, after agreeing significant cutbacks late last...
Russian Oil Switching at Sea Gathers Pace
Russia is transferring record amounts of its flagship Urals crude at sea as Moscow tries to overcome freight costs that soared following European sanctions. A total of 19 million barrels of the crude will likely get transfered at sea this month and last, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. The January tally alone is likely to set a record at 14 million barrels.
Norway Gas Riches Spur a Wave of Bullish Currency Calls
The bullish case has everything to do with Norway's status as the main supplier of natural gas to the European Union. — The immense wealth coming from Norway’s gas and oil fields is underpinning a new refrain among market experts: it’s time for a big rebound in the krone.
North Sea Industry Body Releases First Ever Documentary
'This film shows the real people working day in and day out to transform the UK's energy system'. -Image provided by OEUK. Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has released its first ever documentary, which it says “shines a light on the UK workers leading the charge to net zero energy supply”.
Germany Boosts LNG Import Capacity With Third FSRU Arriving
The FSRU Hoegh Gannet has reached Brunsbuttel's Elbehafen port near Hamburg to boost Germany's LNG import capacity. — The FSRU Höegh Gannet is the third floating storage and regasification unit to reach German shores in a brief period following the arrival of Höegh Esperanza in Wilhelmshaven mid-December and the FSRU Neptun in Lubmin on the German Baltic Sea coast only a week ago.
Trelleborg Supplies Tech Solutions For Wilhelmshaven LNG Terminal
Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure has supplied its SafePilot Offshore solutions for the FSRU unit at the Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal in Germany. — Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure has been selected by Höegh LNG to supply its SafePilot Offshore solutions for the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Höegh Esperanza, serving as the LNG import terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany.
UK Electricity Supply Margins Expected to be Tighter than Normal Tonight
Electricity supply margins in the UK are expected to be tighter than normal this evening, according to National Grid ESO’s forecasts. “We have instructed coal-fired power units to be available to increase electricity supplies should it be needed … [this] evening,” National Grid ESO noted in a thread of statements posted on Twitter.
Cadeler Tags Semco Maritime To Upgrade O-Class WFIV Cranes
Semco Maritime has been contracted by Cadeler to upgrade the crane capacity on the latter's O-class wind farm installation vessels. Cadeler has contracted Semco Maritime to upgrade the main crane capacity on its two O-class wind farm installation vessels (WFIV) Wind Orca and Wind Osprey. Semco Maritime has previously fitted new and extended crane booms on these two wind farm installation vessels.
IOG Sees Lower Than Expected Gas Rates At Southwark A2
UK infrastructure operator IOG has seen lower than expected gas rates at its Southwark A2 well, as the clean-up phase also takes longer. Niggles at the Southwark A2 well continue for the UK infrastructure operator, as the well has shown lower-than-expected gas rates to date. In an operational update, the company noted that the well has progressed through the hydraulic stimulation phase, but the clean-up phase is being delayed and is taking longer than planned.
Oil Dips Slightly Amid Growing US Stockpiles
Oil prices fell slightly Monday as rising stockpiles in the US outweighed optimism that Lunar New Year festivities in China boosted demand. West Texas Intermediate dipped 2 cents to $81.62 a barrel on Monday, marking only the second time oil prices have dropped in the last 12 trading sessions. WTI’s...
