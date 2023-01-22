UK infrastructure operator IOG has seen lower than expected gas rates at its Southwark A2 well, as the clean-up phase also takes longer. Niggles at the Southwark A2 well continue for the UK infrastructure operator, as the well has shown lower-than-expected gas rates to date. In an operational update, the company noted that the well has progressed through the hydraulic stimulation phase, but the clean-up phase is being delayed and is taking longer than planned.

1 DAY AGO