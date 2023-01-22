ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke

Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler expect the Broncos to solidify a list of finalists soon, and for that to include former Saints HC Sean Payton. They add some of the other candidates Denver has interviewed believe Payton is the top candidate. Meanwhile, Graziano and Fowler continue to hear...
DENVER, CO
The Florida Times-Union

Gene Frenette: Jaguars free agents have to balance paycheck with team loyalty

When Evan Engram thinks about the “dark times” he went through during his five seasons with the New York Giants — often the target of fans’ ire for dropping too many passes and generally not living up to his first-round draft status — it makes the 28-year-old tight end forever grateful for the Jaguars’ workplace environment.  That’s why Engram, one of a dozen unrestricted free agents on the roster, hates to even think about the possibility of leaving...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Jaguars GM: Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson 'a marriage made in heaven'

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke believes the best is yet to come regarding the relationship between second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and first-year head coach Doug Pederson. "That’s a marriage made in heaven there because they related to each other that way (being coolheaded)," Baalke told reporters about the Lawrence-Pederson...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

