Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland ParkTed RiversOverland Park, KS
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Florida man watches Chiefs beat Jaguars. Wait, that was Gov. Ron DeSantis at Arrowhead
In the stands at Arrowhead, some Chiefs fans were cheering DeSantis: “Best governor! Run for president! Run for president!”
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
Andy Reid gives update on Patrick Mahomes ankle injury
Football fans will be keeping a close eye on the status of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ankle injury leading up to the AFC Championship.
Andrew Whitworth sends message to Bengals fans after win over Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals got a huge performance from an offensive line starting three backups during Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Bengals great Andrew Whitworth made sure to point that out on Twitter. Whitworth was a subject of much fanfare as Bengals fans hoped for...
What Andy Reid’s latest update on Patrick Mahomes means for the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Patrick Mahomes injury heading into the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes injury will be covered like the moon landing this week, though the Chiefs quarterback has said he will play barring anything unforeseen. Kansas City has a tough test...
3 early names Jaguars should consider with No. 24 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
After a stunning late-season comeback plus a shocking Wild Card round win, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a ton of momentum on their side heading into the offseason. Trevor Lawrence looked great in his first year under head coach Doug Pederson, and all remnants of the type of team Urban Meyer once led have finally been gotten rid of.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Chiefs' Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes has 'done amazing things' on high-ankle sprain
The Kansas City Chiefs will be monitoring Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain all week leading into the AFC Championship, but Andy Reid said the MVP has "done amazing things."
Action News Jax
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson named 2022 AFC Coach of the Year by the 101 Awards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congratulations, coach! Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has been named the AFC’s Coach of the Year, according to Jaguars Senior Writer John Oehser. The 101 Awards announced Tuesday that Pederson would be the 2022 AFC Coach of the Year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Chiefs Fan Goes Viral for Eating Baked Potato in Arrowhead Stadium, Hilarious Exchange Ensues With Jaguars Fan
The Kansas City Chiefs triumphed over the Jacksonville Jaguars in this weekend’s AFC Divisional round game at Arrowhead Stadium. The... The post Chiefs Fan Goes Viral for Eating Baked Potato in Arrowhead Stadium, Hilarious Exchange Ensues With Jaguars Fan appeared first on Outsider.
Jaguars fan’s mean tweet about Chiefs fan’s snack brings viral love for KC Potato Girl
A Kansas City Chiefs went viral for eating a baked potato in the stands at Arrowhead when the Chiefs whipped the Jaguars.
KMBC.com
Trainers chime in: How healthy could Patrick Mahomes' ankle be by the AFC Championship game?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs kingdom collectively cringed when quarterback Patrick Mahomes was hurt on Saturday. Even after he came back out onto the field, many were wondering what the recovery time would be for the high-ankle sprain he suffered in the Divisional round. It might be a few...
List of 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler expect the Broncos to solidify a list of finalists soon, and for that to include former Saints HC Sean Payton. They add some of the other candidates Denver has interviewed believe Payton is the top candidate. Meanwhile, Graziano and Fowler continue to hear...
Gene Frenette: Jaguars free agents have to balance paycheck with team loyalty
When Evan Engram thinks about the “dark times” he went through during his five seasons with the New York Giants — often the target of fans’ ire for dropping too many passes and generally not living up to his first-round draft status — it makes the 28-year-old tight end forever grateful for the Jaguars’ workplace environment. That’s why Engram, one of a dozen unrestricted free agents on the roster, hates to even think about the possibility of leaving...
Yardbarker
Jaguars GM: Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson 'a marriage made in heaven'
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke believes the best is yet to come regarding the relationship between second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and first-year head coach Doug Pederson. "That’s a marriage made in heaven there because they related to each other that way (being coolheaded)," Baalke told reporters about the Lawrence-Pederson...
Chiefs Kingdom worldwide shows support during NFL divisional round
Chiefs Kingdom showed its support during the team's divisional victory against the Jaguars. Hundreds of Chiefs fans have sent in photos from across the globe to show their support for Kansas City.
Buccaneers request OC interview with Jaguars' Jim Bob Cooter
Jim Bob Cooter is back on the offensive coordinator radar. Being out of the play-calling mix for the past four seasons, the former Lions OC received an interview request Tuesday. The Buccaneers want to meet with the Jaguars’ passing-game coordinator about their OC role, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com....
Comments / 0